LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78920 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:25:49 pm
Evolution not Revolution?

We evolve but we dont revolve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78921 on: Yesterday at 09:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
And keeping them in a basement?

That was the Austrians.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78922 on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
We evolve but we dont revolve.
There speaks a man who has never been strapped to a rotisserie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78923 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
Quote
Lazio and Roma are interested in the signing of Liverpool's Joel Matip.

[@Corriere]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78924 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
I can't see a massive overhaul the likes of which some are expecting, but we do have to put the new manager in the best possible position to succeed and a degree of that will be recruitment. There's a couple of key points to address.

I think the biggest questionmarks fall into 3 categories:

- Older players, or players soon out of contract: Salah, VVD, Robertson. I can see a world where they all stay, or I can see a world where 2 of 3 leave. I think a lot depends on the offers that come in (if any) and in VVD's case, the willingness to stay on. I do think we'll be looking to recruit at all three positions, even if it's just with one eye on the future. Trent is the real unknown here - inclination is "of course you renew him" but he'll likely end up our highest earner by a distance with a new contract (assuming Salah leaves), and even his own willingness to sign one might be dependent on how Slot sees his role in the team moving forward. It's probably the first order of business when Arne comes in to sit down and have that conversation with him, as it could entirely change our summer business.

- Suitability for our future style of play. From everything I've read, it sounds like Slot favours incredibly intense pressing from the whole team, but very much leading from the front. I think that immediately puts some of our players at risk and I'm not sure we have the squad depth as it stands to sustain a more intense style of play given we're already stacking up injuries with a less intense version of it. I do worry we could see a season like Spurs, where we start like a train and then start picking up injuries/tiredness and gaps start to appear. We'd need to give Slot the players and depth to play this way.

- The attack. It reminds me a bit of the midfield a few years ago whereby you're like we've got a good number of talented players, but they all sort of come with a caveat one way or the other - finishing, goalscoring, fitness. It's been done to death on the main board so I won't hash over it again, but I'd like to see us try and create a cohesive attack that works well as a unit, whereas it feels right now we have a bunch of good attacking players who don't really complement one another or know how to play together. The only thing resembling link up play between them this season has been the Nunez/Salah combo, and those days may be numbered.

I think as a minimum we need a LB, CB, a 6 and a forward, but how far does the budget stretch if those are to be genuinely top class additions. That's probably another £150m - £200m on top of last summer's outlay - is that feasible? Probably not.

Feels like usually by this time of the year the club knows its top targets and we start hearing leaks about incoming players. I imagine they'll want to run it past the new man, but with a move back to more data-led/analytics based recruitment, I daresay the shortlist is already more or less in place. Of the tenuous links we've seen reported by the less reputable sources, which ones seem realistic? I think there might be something in the Summerville rumour, but beyond that I've no clue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78925 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
After watching highlights of about a half dozen Feyenoord matches I think we'll be targeting a lot more players with pace and quick off the ball movement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78926 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
We don't need an overhaul.

DM has to be top priority. We've been screaming out for one for two years since Fabinho fell off a cliff. The midfield offers very little protection/screening for the backline and leave gaps galore. There's no recovery pace from the 6 so we've gone back to giving away cheap goals where the opposition doesn't have to do a great deal to breach the rearguard. The lack of intensity or athleticism wont be tolerated by Slot so I see him identifying that area straight away.

The back four and goalkeeper are title winning standard. Trent's defensive work has always been questionable, but with a midfield that offers cover and not the lack of it as has been the case over the past two years he won't be as exposed. Mac is definitely good enough and Jones was probably our first choice midfielder at Christmas. Having them play in their proper advanced positions and not having to worry about having to stay further back so as not to expose a slow 6 behind them will see them perform better; think the same applies to Dom who looks knackered having to cover such vast distances. A functioning midfield makes it much easier for the defence and attack by lessening their workload. The midfield has been a shambles for two years. Jurgen did his best to rectify it by cramming all the work on it last summer, but it was too much to do over one window.

In terms of the attacking players think Mo is the only question mark.of whether he will be staying or going as I can't see the others moving. Doak will be back and I can see him developing into a quality player for us.

I think we are much closer than many think. A top DM is a pivotal acquisition. If Slot came in and only bought a world class 6 I'd be satisfied. Beyond that though would still like a more surefire goalscorer, a backup left back to Robbo and a fourth central defender.

Despite what has transpired over the past month Jurgen has left us in a good place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78927 on: Today at 07:44:48 am »
We dont need a massive overhaul to begin with. We need a dominant CB and a dominant DM, and more depth in attack. IMO also a new starting LB but thats going to be an unpopular shout.

I really hope they back the new manager properly and we dont end yet another transfer window short of whats required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78928 on: Today at 08:44:40 am »
I think we'll be surprised what a fresh face and fresh ideas will do for the current crop. That's not to diminish Klopp at all, but he's been honest that he's run out of energy - and our tactical approach has become quite stale. Slot isn't anywhere near Klopp, but I think just bringing a new way of playing in will benefit loads of players who currently look a bit fazed.

Then you add a smattering of new players there, maybe blood a couple of youngsters who we didn't expect much from (ala Quansah and Bradley this year) and we'll be fine.

I'd probably be signing four or five, but we'll see if we do that many. I'd probably want a CB, LB, another midfielder and at least one attacker. Apparently Slot loves wingers so I could see us adding a couple there. At least one or two surprise departures as well I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78929 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:44:40 am
I think we'll be surprised what a fresh face and fresh ideas will do for the current crop. That's not to diminish Klopp at all, but he's been honest that he's run out of energy - and our tactical approach has become quite stale. Slot isn't anywhere near Klopp, but I think just bringing a new way of playing in will benefit loads of players who currently look a bit fazed.

Then you add a smattering of new players there, maybe blood a couple of youngsters who we didn't expect much from (ala Quansah and Bradley this year) and we'll be fine.

I'd probably be signing four or five, but we'll see if we do that many. I'd probably want a CB, LB, another midfielder and at least one attacker. Apparently Slot loves wingers so I could see us adding a couple there. At least one or two surprise departures as well I reckon.

I think 3 of genuine top quality throughout the different positions would be absolutely fine. Another defender, midfielder and attacker would be brilliant. If we could secure 3 of those then i would deal on that now rather than hope for 5 players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78930 on: Today at 09:10:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:12 am
I think 3 of genuine top quality throughout the different positions would be absolutely fine. Another defender, midfielder and attacker would be brilliant. If we could secure 3 of those then i would deal on that now rather than hope for 5 players.

Yeah, I reckon I would too although I do think two defenders are required - a CB and a LB. But would be happy with just one midfielder and attacker, depending on who leaves.
« Reply #78931 on: Today at 09:33:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:04 am
Yeah, I reckon I would too although I do think two defenders are required - a CB and a LB. But would be happy with just one midfielder and attacker, depending on who leaves.

If Salah leaves then Id want two attackers, minimum. I think Robbo is good for a year but I have always stated that we should be looking to have some genuine, first choice competition. But I think we should be looking for top quality or a clear pathway to top quality and that isnt cheap, which is why 3 should be prioritised.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78932 on: Today at 09:35:49 am »
Anyone from Feyenoord of interest ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78933 on: Today at 09:48:13 am »
With Klopp leaving I think we can almost guarantee that Matip and Thiago won't be offered new deals, and probably Robertson too. And we won't block Salah going to Saudi if a reasonable offer comes in. Priority for the summer will be to get Trent and Konate onto long term deals and a shorter extension for van Djik.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78934 on: Today at 09:48:43 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:35:49 am
Anyone from Feyenoord of interest ?

I like the look of Geertruida.

Can play CB, RB and DM, hes been an ever-present for Slot and gotten into the Dutch squad. Think there was a vague link with him last summer, I can remember him being mentioned here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78935 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:48:43 am
I like the look of Geertruida.

Can play CB, RB and DM, hes been an ever-present for Slot and gotten into the Dutch squad. Think there was a vague link with him last summer, I can remember him being mentioned here.

I fancied Geertruida last summer, when it looked like we were committing to the inverted RB thing. Looked a good alternative to Timber, who I quite wanted for the same reason. Speaking of Timber, his twin plays for Feyenoord and looks good too. Wieffer (their holding mid) and Hancko (left-footed CB) are the others who probably get most attention.

Big question is obviously whether they'd be good enough for us. With a data-driven approach very much back in place, we won't be swayed by past links to the new manager so I'd be surprised if we did sign anyone from Feyenoord.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78936 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
will we give Diaz a new contract?
Can see Slot liking him similar to Sinisterra who exclled under him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78937 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
If salah does move and although hes been an absolute legend I think given his age and what we are likely to receive from Saudi now is the time I still think we can get £150mil given his status to them. Heard this morning that guimaraes is available in June at a clause of £100mil which I still think would be a brilliant buy if we did cash in on salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78938 on: Today at 10:58:32 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:35:49 am
Anyone from Feyenoord of interest ?

There were strong rumours we (and a few other top prem clubs) wanted Kokcu last summer, he ended up going to Benfica for big money. Sure I read quotes a while back that hes not been happy there since the move.

Cant see us going down the Ten Hag route though, well have our list regardless of if theyve played for Arne or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78939 on: Today at 11:10:37 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:51:48 am
If salah does move and although hes been an absolute legend I think given his age and what we are likely to receive from Saudi now is the time I still think we can get £150mil given his status to them. Heard this morning that guimaraes is available in June at a clause of £100mil which I still think would be a brilliant buy if we did cash in on salah.

No.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78940 on: Today at 11:30:33 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:51:48 am
If salah does move and although hes been an absolute legend I think given his age and what we are likely to receive from Saudi now is the time I still think we can get £150mil given his status to them. Heard this morning that guimaraes is available in June at a clause of £100mil which I still think would be a brilliant buy if we did cash in on salah.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:10:37 am
No.
What KH said. Awful shout.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78941 on: Today at 11:34:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:30:33 am
What KH said. Awful shout.

For what bit salah or guimaraes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78942 on: Today at 11:44:12 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:34:31 am
For what bit salah or guimaraes?

Guimaraes. Dont get me wrong, he is good, but we dont need that type of midfielder in the side certainly when you factor in how much money he would cost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78943 on: Today at 11:48:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:12 am
Guimaraes. Dont get me wrong, he is good, but we dont need that type of midfielder in the side certainly when you factor in how much money he would cost.

He's not worth £100mil, he'd be a slight improvement over our current midfielders, we missed the boat not signing him when Newcastle did. He's also not a 6, we need a younger version of Endo/Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78944 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:34:31 am
For what bit salah or guimaraes?
Guimaraes. Overrated twat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78945 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:12 am
Guimaraes. Dont get me wrong, he is good, but we dont need that type of midfielder in the side certainly when you factor in how much money he would cost.
He is exactly what we need in midfield, though. Energy, aggression and bite. The question is whether you'd want to overpay a little to fill the gap with proven quality and stop him going to one of our biggest rivals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78946 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:35:49 am
Anyone from Feyenoord of interest ?

He won't be allowed to follow the Ten Egg model of just buying players from his old club.

He'll be presented with an Excel spreadsheet and asked whom he wants.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78947 on: Today at 02:23:10 pm »
Were not getting near £150m for Mo either. He has a year left on his contract. If he leaves itll certainly be for no more than £100m and Id personally be shocked if it was more than £75m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78948 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:23:10 pm
Were not getting near £150m for Mo either. He has a year left on his contract. If he leaves itll certainly be for no more than £100m and Id personally be shocked if it was more than £75m.

I agree. He'll be 32 in June with a year left on his contract. I'd be surprised if there was an offer that exceeded 75m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78949 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:23:10 pm
Were not getting near £150m for Mo either. He has a year left on his contract. If he leaves itll certainly be for no more than £100m and Id personally be shocked if it was more than £75m.

I suspect most clubs would want him to run the contract down, if there were to be a bid, i'm guessing it wouldn't be much more than we got for Mane - unless the Saudi's are the ones showing an interest in which case we may get slightly more. But talk of £100m i think is wildly optimistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78950 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:23:10 pm
Were not getting near £150m for Mo either. He has a year left on his contract. If he leaves itll certainly be for no more than £100m and Id personally be shocked if it was more than £75m.

I cant see us getting over £100m, I can see us getting a good fee though. If Salah agrees to terms with them theyll be desperate to make the move happen, we can hold them to ransom really as hes the one theyll want probably above all. I think for most players theyll look to buy low and pay high, Salah should be a bit different, Edwards and Hughes should be able to use that to their advantage. The question is would they do a deal at £60-£80m to get it done say, in May/June, or do they wait and potentially disrupt pre season/lose out on targets because they want to hold out for a bigger fee?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78951 on: Today at 03:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:44:40 am
I think we'll be surprised what a fresh face and fresh ideas will do for the current crop. That's not to diminish Klopp at all, but he's been honest that he's run out of energy - and our tactical approach has become quite stale. Slot isn't anywhere near Klopp, but I think just bringing a new way of playing in will benefit loads of players who currently look a bit fazed.

I think the new methods in training will be a big part of this as well. Like you, I'm not trying to diminish Klopp at all - it could just be a freshener to change it up. The reports say that Slot is focused on making the training (and the games) fun for the players, and he limits sprints with an eye on keeping them all fit. Hopefully those kinds of things give us a boost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78952 on: Today at 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:23:10 pm
Were not getting near £150m for Mo either. He has a year left on his contract. If he leaves itll certainly be for no more than £100m and Id personally be shocked if it was more than £75m.

I think we'll get £70m to £80m for Mo max.

If Diaz decides he wants to go to PSG will be for £60m ish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78953 on: Today at 03:04:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:58:23 pm
I suspect most clubs would want him to run the contract down, if there were to be a bid, i'm guessing it wouldn't be much more than we got for Mane - unless the Saudi's are the ones showing an interest in which case we may get slightly more. But talk of £100m i think is wildly optimistic.

I think PSG is an even better option, and should offer us nearly as much as the Saudis. They are losing Mbappe and have been on Mo's trail before. It will appeal to him more than semi-retirement in the desert.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78954 on: Today at 03:07:41 pm »
It's a couple years old now, but this article kinda sums up what to expect. Not all of those on the list had only a year left either.

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/ranked-the-10-most-expensive-transfers-for-players-over-30-ever
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78955 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm »
I would be shocked if we got more than £50m for Mo
