Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78920 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:25:49 pm
Evolution not Revolution?

We evolve but we dont revolve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78921 on: Yesterday at 09:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
And keeping them in a basement?

That was the Austrians.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78922 on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
We evolve but we dont revolve.
There speaks a man who has never been strapped to a rotisserie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78923 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
Quote
Lazio and Roma are interested in the signing of Liverpool's Joel Matip.

[@Corriere]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78924 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
I can't see a massive overhaul the likes of which some are expecting, but we do have to put the new manager in the best possible position to succeed and a degree of that will be recruitment. There's a couple of key points to address.

I think the biggest questionmarks fall into 3 categories:

- Older players, or players soon out of contract: Salah, VVD, Robertson. I can see a world where they all stay, or I can see a world where 2 of 3 leave. I think a lot depends on the offers that come in (if any) and in VVD's case, the willingness to stay on. I do think we'll be looking to recruit at all three positions, even if it's just with one eye on the future. Trent is the real unknown here - inclination is "of course you renew him" but he'll likely end up our highest earner by a distance with a new contract (assuming Salah leaves), and even his own willingness to sign one might be dependent on how Slot sees his role in the team moving forward. It's probably the first order of business when Arne comes in to sit down and have that conversation with him, as it could entirely change our summer business.

- Suitability for our future style of play. From everything I've read, it sounds like Slot favours incredibly intense pressing from the whole team, but very much leading from the front. I think that immediately puts some of our players at risk and I'm not sure we have the squad depth as it stands to sustain a more intense style of play given we're already stacking up injuries with a less intense version of it. I do worry we could see a season like Spurs, where we start like a train and then start picking up injuries/tiredness and gaps start to appear. We'd need to give Slot the players and depth to play this way.

- The attack. It reminds me a bit of the midfield a few years ago whereby you're like we've got a good number of talented players, but they all sort of come with a caveat one way or the other - finishing, goalscoring, fitness. It's been done to death on the main board so I won't hash over it again, but I'd like to see us try and create a cohesive attack that works well as a unit, whereas it feels right now we have a bunch of good attacking players who don't really complement one another or know how to play together. The only thing resembling link up play between them this season has been the Nunez/Salah combo, and those days may be numbered.

I think as a minimum we need a LB, CB, a 6 and a forward, but how far does the budget stretch if those are to be genuinely top class additions. That's probably another £150m - £200m on top of last summer's outlay - is that feasible? Probably not.

Feels like usually by this time of the year the club knows its top targets and we start hearing leaks about incoming players. I imagine they'll want to run it past the new man, but with a move back to more data-led/analytics based recruitment, I daresay the shortlist is already more or less in place. Of the tenuous links we've seen reported by the less reputable sources, which ones seem realistic? I think there might be something in the Summerville rumour, but beyond that I've no clue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78925 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
After watching highlights of about a half dozen Feyenoord matches I think we'll be targeting a lot more players with pace and quick off the ball movement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78926 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
We don't need an overhaul.

DM has to be top priority. We've been screaming out for one for two years since Fabinho fell off a cliff. The midfield offers very little protection/screening for the backline and leave gaps galore. There's no recovery pace from the 6 so we've gone back to giving away cheap goals where the opposition doesn't have to do a great deal to breach the rearguard. The lack of intensity or athleticism wont be tolerated by Slot so I see him identifying that area straight away.

The back four and goalkeeper are title winning standard. Trent's defensive work has always been questionable, but with a midfield that offers cover and not the lack of it as has been the case over the past two years he won't be as exposed. Mac is definitely good enough and Jones was probably our first choice midfielder at Christmas. Having them play in their proper advanced positions and not having to worry about having to stay further back so as not to expose a slow 6 behind them will see them perform better; think the same applies to Dom who looks knackered having to cover such vast distances. A functioning midfield makes it much easier for the defence and attack by lessening their workload. The midfield has been a shambles for two years. Jurgen did his best to rectify it by cramming all the work on it last summer, but it was too much to do over one window.

In terms of the attacking players think Mo is the only question mark.of whether he will be staying or going as I can't see the others moving. Doak will be back and I can see him developing into a quality player for us.

I think we are much closer than many think. A top DM is a pivotal acquisition. If Slot came in and only bought a world class 6 I'd be satisfied. Beyond that though would still like a more surefire goalscorer, a backup left back to Robbo and a fourth central defender.

Despite what has transpired over the past month Jurgen has left us in a good place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78927 on: Today at 07:44:48 am »
We dont need a massive overhaul to begin with. We need a dominant CB and a dominant DM, and more depth in attack. IMO also a new starting LB but thats going to be an unpopular shout.

I really hope they back the new manager properly and we dont end yet another transfer window short of whats required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78928 on: Today at 08:44:40 am »
I think we'll be surprised what a fresh face and fresh ideas will do for the current crop. That's not to diminish Klopp at all, but he's been honest that he's run out of energy - and our tactical approach has become quite stale. Slot isn't anywhere near Klopp, but I think just bringing a new way of playing in will benefit loads of players who currently look a bit fazed.

Then you add a smattering of new players there, maybe blood a couple of youngsters who we didn't expect much from (ala Quansah and Bradley this year) and we'll be fine.

I'd probably be signing four or five, but we'll see if we do that many. I'd probably want a CB, LB, another midfielder and at least one attacker. Apparently Slot loves wingers so I could see us adding a couple there. At least one or two surprise departures as well I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78929 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:44:40 am
I think we'll be surprised what a fresh face and fresh ideas will do for the current crop. That's not to diminish Klopp at all, but he's been honest that he's run out of energy - and our tactical approach has become quite stale. Slot isn't anywhere near Klopp, but I think just bringing a new way of playing in will benefit loads of players who currently look a bit fazed.

Then you add a smattering of new players there, maybe blood a couple of youngsters who we didn't expect much from (ala Quansah and Bradley this year) and we'll be fine.

I'd probably be signing four or five, but we'll see if we do that many. I'd probably want a CB, LB, another midfielder and at least one attacker. Apparently Slot loves wingers so I could see us adding a couple there. At least one or two surprise departures as well I reckon.

I think 3 of genuine top quality throughout the different positions would be absolutely fine. Another defender, midfielder and attacker would be brilliant. If we could secure 3 of those then i would deal on that now rather than hope for 5 players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78930 on: Today at 09:10:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:12 am
I think 3 of genuine top quality throughout the different positions would be absolutely fine. Another defender, midfielder and attacker would be brilliant. If we could secure 3 of those then i would deal on that now rather than hope for 5 players.

Yeah, I reckon I would too although I do think two defenders are required - a CB and a LB. But would be happy with just one midfielder and attacker, depending on who leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78931 on: Today at 09:33:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:04 am
Yeah, I reckon I would too although I do think two defenders are required - a CB and a LB. But would be happy with just one midfielder and attacker, depending on who leaves.

If Salah leaves then Id want two attackers, minimum. I think Robbo is good for a year but I have always stated that we should be looking to have some genuine, first choice competition. But I think we should be looking for top quality or a clear pathway to top quality and that isnt cheap, which is why 3 should be prioritised.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78932 on: Today at 09:35:49 am »
Anyone from Feyenoord of interest ?
