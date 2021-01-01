« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78880 on: Today at 03:20:30 pm »
Michael Edwards don't do sentiments and he's running the show now with a new manager who will have not half of the power Kloppo got towards the last few years unless he wins big things. Might be big changes coming.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78881 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:06:37 pm
Sell Salah to Saudi, buy Raphinha as replacement, done  ;D

Sell Salah to PSG, sign Xavi Simons as his replacement. Add Summerville from Leeds and we're sorted up front. ;)

One DM we have more info on now that we didn't have last summer is Alan Varela after a year at Porto. Wieffer looks another decent one, and he is playing for Slot. Not sure about his athleticism, but he looks all right. Add that Pacho at CB, maybe Geeirtruda (also from Feyenoord) at LB. I think Slot may want to have a look at Beck and Chambers in the preseason, especially if we spend big elsewhere.

I don't know.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78882 on: Today at 03:29:25 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:25:54 pm
Sell Salah to PSG, sign Xavi Simons as his replacement. Add Summerville from Leeds and we're sorted up front. ;)

One DM we have more info on now that we didn't have last summer is Alan Varela after a year at Porto. Wieffer looks another decent one, and he is playing for Slot. Not sure about his athleticism, but he looks all right. Add that Pacho at CB, maybe Geeirtruda (also from Feyenoord) at LB. I think Slot may want to have a look at Beck and Chambers in the preseason, especially if we spend big elsewhere.

I don't know.

I was thinking more Musiala please.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78883 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
This was the list the nerds put together before we signed Diaz. This was published in January 2022.

Quote
As well as Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram and Noa Lang, Amine Gouiri, Christopher Nkunku, Cody Gakpo and Kamaldeen Sulemana tick many of Liverpools boxes; young, hungry, dynamic and with a high ceiling.

Source: @TheAthleticUK
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78884 on: Today at 03:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:31:27 pm
This was the list the nerds put together before we signed Diaz. This was published in January 2022.


Eww. Lang is good though.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78885 on: Today at 03:49:29 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c98zypwz593o

Doesn't sound that expensive for either in the current climate.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78886 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:49:29 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c98zypwz593o

Doesn't sound that expensive for either in the current climate.

Fantastic footballers. Always felt like they'd fit in more at Arsenal than with us but maybe that will change now with a new manager coming in? Different style of football.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78887 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:49:29 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c98zypwz593o

Doesn't sound that expensive for either in the current climate.

Eze is great but where does he fit in here? Also I like Olise but we will still need to make sure our striker and left winger has blistering pace because he is more a come deep, play make style attacker.
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78888 on: Today at 04:12:39 pm »
Isn’t Olise more of a creator from the wing than a true winger?  He’s not a CM but has some of those attributes than a true pacy winger.  If we had a true clinical forward, than maybe Olise will be a fantastic option, but I don’t see him as a long-time replacement for Salah?

EDIT:  just saw KH’s post.  Summed up what I was thinking.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78889 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:10:11 pm
Eze is great but where does he fit in here? Also I like Olise but we will still need to make sure our striker and left winger has blistering pace because he is more a come deep, play make style attacker.

I think you could convert Eze to the LCM role in a 4-3-3 while providing an option to play on the left wing or as a #10 as well. He's way more naturally gifted than Jones who has had a similar conversion.

I don't see how Olise is any different to Salah at this stage of his career to be honest, got the killer ball and goal threat just like Mo.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78890 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:43:07 pm
Eww. Lang is good though.

Again may need a deeper dive but his stats look not great (although been out most of the season with a hamstring injury)

Didn't he have a bit of a bad reputation at Brugge too
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78891 on: Today at 04:19:48 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:16:03 pm
I think you could convert Eze to the LCM role in a 4-3-3 while providing an option to play on the left wing or as a #10 as well. He's way more naturally gifted than Jones who has had a similar conversion.

I don't see how Olise is any different to Salah at this stage of his career to be honest, got the killer ball and goal threat just like Mo.

Is he as quick as Salah was?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78892 on: Today at 04:21:51 pm »
Orny on his podcast.

Quote
There are no signs that a dramatic revolution is on the way for Liverpool - more likely, a smart and necessary revolution.

[@David_Ornstein]
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78893 on: Today at 04:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:19:48 pm
Is he as quick as Salah was?

Nah, not many are, but he's quicker than Salah is now. He's definitely got enough acceleration and skill to beat a man in a tight area, not sure he's got the pace Salah had.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78894 on: Today at 04:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:51 pm
Orny on his podcast.


Sounds sensible from the milk tray man.
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78895 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
When we used to look at the heat maps for Mane-Salah-Firmino combo, Salah was the furthest forward, as the Striker stretching the defenders.  Hes closer to the touch line now and is more of a creator (see his passes for Diaz against City, for Dom at United, etc).  I think Olise fits in more with the latter Salah than the former.  No doubt he can contribute goals and assists but I dont see him as the apex of the attack.  I think hed be welcome but a lot would depend on Darwin and what we make of him.  Olise will absolute create chances and score some, but I see him as more of a current Salah than the original Salah in the old front 3.

Maybe he can adapt his game though.  Hes still very young.  Worrying injury record though (but hell fit right in, etc)
Online smicer07

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78896 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:51 pm
Orny on his podcast.

Evolution not Revolution?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78897 on: Today at 04:27:21 pm »
Yeah, typo mate.  :D
Online Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78898 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:51 pm
Orny on his podcast.

This was always going to be the case.

For me, the one thing that cant be overstated is how much of a lift a big signing can have. This end to the season will hurt and Im a firm believer in hangovers in football. A new mans coming in but hell be walking into a devastated dressing room thats just collapsed at the end of the season and lost a legendary manager. I know our approach - especially with Edwards heading it - is always going to err on the side of caution, but if theres even a semblance of a chance of going out there and getting a transformer (the term used for Fabinho, Alisson, VVD) then we have to do it. If we have to pay over the odds to land the crown jewel of the position group we have to do it. Last summer was a solid summer but quantity over quality will always take longer to pay off. It was necessary, but it isnt this summer. We have to sign players with elite potential, ideally premier league experienced.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78899 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:25:38 pm
When we used to look at the heat maps for Mane-Salah-Firmino combo, Salah was the furthest forward, as the Striker stretching the defenders.  Hes closer to the touch line now and is more of a creator (see his passes for Diaz against City, for Dom at United, etc).  I think Olise fits in more with the latter Salah than the former.  No doubt he can contribute goals and assists but I dont see him as the apex of the attack.  I think hed be welcome but a lot would depend on Darwin and what we make of him.  Olise will absolute create chances and score some, but I see him as more of a current Salah than the original Salah in the old front 3.

Maybe he can adapt his game though.  Hes still very young.  Worrying injury record though (but hell fit right in, etc)

Yep, don't disagree with any of that. One thing Olise has on Salah though is a hell of a strike on him from distance, and better 1v1 ability. In all honesty, and I say this as someone who absolutely loves Mo, he's a notch up on Salah technically. So I don't think him stretching the play out on the right would be a bad thing at all, especially if Trent stays at RB.
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78900 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:24 am
Dont agree, the biggest amount of money needs always to be spent at the top end of the field.

Without knowing who the new manager is, what system he wants to play, or whos leaving, Im not sure where the biggest amount of money needs to be spent this summer.

But I do know we need a CB with Matip leaving. Not a 4th choice one like Sepp, a top drawer one who hopefully becomes Virgil.2
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78901 on: Today at 06:39:29 pm »
I'm curious who would be the dodged bullet this time like Caicedo and Lavia last summer? Musiala? Summerville? Olise?
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78902 on: Today at 06:45:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:39:29 pm
I'm curious who would be the dodged bullet this time like Caicedo and Lavia last summer? Musiala? Summerville? Olise?

Possibly Teun Koopmeiners.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78903 on: Today at 06:45:37 pm »
Summerville is Dutch..
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78904 on: Today at 06:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:45:37 pm
Summerville is Dutch..
Does that mean a bullet that can't be dodged? ;D
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78905 on: Today at 07:06:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:49:23 pm
Does that mean a bullet that can't be dodged? ;D

I can see him moving and us being like ffs why didn't we sign him as he's now worth £80mil!

I still can't look past Olise for the forward, perfect age, premership experience, huge talent but delivering now.
Online smicer07

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78906 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:06:13 pm
I can see him moving and us being like ffs why didn't we sign him as he's now worth £80mil!

I still can't look past Olise for the forward, perfect age, premership experience, huge talent but delivering now.

Plus he's always injured so he'd be perfect for us.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78907 on: Today at 07:13:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:07:16 pm
Plus he's always injured so he'd be perfect for us.
A slight worry but only 2 hamstring injuries and under the owl who has a track record of asking players to "play through the pain".
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78908 on: Today at 07:23:53 pm »
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78909 on: Today at 07:40:13 pm »
Hope he realises he'll get fuck all backing from fsg no matter how successful he is. Maybe he can make a few purchases If he sells 5 or 6 players
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78910 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:45:37 pm
Summerville is Dutch..

The only Dutch player the new guy is allowed this summer.

Oh, and Xavi Simons.

Maybe Maatsen too.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78911 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
What if it turns out the Dutch have been cloning Gullit and Rijkaarrd for the past two decades?
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78912 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:45 pm
What if it turns out the Dutch have been cloning Gullit and Rijkaarrd for the past two decades?

And keeping them in a basement? :D Don't see any anywhere close to them bar Virgil.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78913 on: Today at 07:59:34 pm »
Well duh, would you tell other nations you have a cloning programme?  ::)
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78914 on: Today at 08:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:45 pm
What if it turns out the Dutch have been cloning Gullit and Rijkaarrd for the past two decades?

No you won't be allowed to pick Ruud Gullit's clone in the next draft.
Offline ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78915 on: Today at 08:02:02 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:25:38 pm
When we used to look at the heat maps for Mane-Salah-Firmino combo, Salah was the furthest forward, as the Striker stretching the defenders.  Hes closer to the touch line now and is more of a creator (see his passes for Diaz against City, for Dom at United, etc).  I think Olise fits in more with the latter Salah than the former.  No doubt he can contribute goals and assists but I dont see him as the apex of the attack.  I think hed be welcome but a lot would depend on Darwin and what we make of him.  Olise will absolute create chances and score some, but I see him as more of a current Salah than the original Salah in the old front 3.

Maybe he can adapt his game though.  Hes still very young.  Worrying injury record though (but hell fit right in, etc)

Salah hugging the touchline is one of life's many mysteries. Never liked it when it first happened and still don't.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78916 on: Today at 08:04:14 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:39:29 pm
I'm curious who would be the dodged bullet this time like Caicedo and Lavia last summer? Musiala? Summerville? Olise?

I think there's a few degrees of difference between Musiala and Summerville.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78917 on: Today at 08:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:04:14 pm
I think there's a few degrees of difference between Musiala and Summerville.

Musiala?
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78918 on: Today at 08:55:26 pm »
We arent signing Musiala
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78919 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm »
Musiala is unreal, but isnt coming here
