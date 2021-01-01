« previous next »
Today at 11:02:32 am
i wonder could Semenyo at Bournemouth be a bit of a left field target.
Impressive player only 24 Hughes already bought him too.

Probably not good enough right now though
Today at 11:06:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:46 am
We need to find them if those players we cant get. There are loads of good footballers out there. All this investment in data and nerds, make it happen.

No we can absolutely get them, I was working more on the hypothetical of within the prem.

Outside the prem yeah there are options. I mentioned a list of them in my very comment (Kvara, Musiala, Wirtz, Xabi Simmons, is a Real or Barca player going to be available, maybe someone like Sane)
Today at 11:09:18 am
Thinking more on possible 9's and as someone who doesn't watch Serie A - what is Vlahovic like as a player? Would be be an option for our attack?
Today at 11:10:29 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:09:18 am
Thinking more on possible 9's and as someone who doesn't watch Serie A - what is Vlahovic like as a player? Would be be an option for our attack?

No ive seen him play and not for us.
Today at 11:10:39 am
Ederson at Atalanta impressed me other week, and his stats look favourable for a powerful midfield option.

Hard to scout I imagine, as Atalantas system is a bit batshit.
Today at 11:21:35 am
Were a bit soft. Our midfield is too easy to play through and our defence has been a shambles as well. At the very minimum we need an elite physically dominant 6 and a CB this summer.
Today at 11:25:24 am
We need to focus on pace and strength as well with recruitment. Arsenal have got that now all over the pitch.
Today at 11:27:10 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:54 am
I'm just thinking of names of wide a players in the league.

Looking at the numbers, for non strikers the best are Palmer, Salah, Bowen, Saka, Foden, then Bailey.

I would say from them only Bowen is the one gettable better than Bailey, and he would cost a lot for someone turning 28 this year, doesn't seem the right profile

There's Summerville but the Championship tax is just as much a concern as the Bundesliga one.

For me Summerville is an absolute no go. He looks a quality young player who could do well going forward but if we miss out on him so be it. We need someone who's doing great at a higher level now, not someone who might be among the best in the Prem three years from now.

Agree on Bowen, really good player but just not right for us now. Even City have got it wrong on wide men recently with Grealish and Doku, neither contribute anywhere near enough. It feels like one where we'll have to find another Salah who you think might do well but ends up doing really really well. Who knows, perhaps that's Summerville but I can't see him contributing in any Premier League side what he has done with one of the Championship's stronger teams. We never buy the real thing anyway so I'm expecting it to be someone a little left field.
Today at 11:47:03 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:10:39 am
Ederson at Atalanta impressed me other week, and his stats look favourable for a powerful midfield option.

Hard to scout I imagine, as Atalantas system is a bit batshit.

Age profile fits well. His FBRef stats are not outstanding though. Was he good or were we bad?

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:27:10 am
For me Summerville is an absolute no go. He looks a quality young player who could do well going forward but if we miss out on him so be it. We need someone who's doing great at a higher level now, not someone who might be among the best in the Prem three years from now.

Agree on Bowen, really good player but just not right for us now. Even City have got it wrong on wide men recently with Grealish and Doku, neither contribute anywhere near enough. It feels like one where we'll have to find another Salah who you think might do well but ends up doing really really well. Who knows, perhaps that's Summerville but I can't see him contributing in any Premier League side what he has done with one of the Championship's stronger teams. We never buy the real thing anyway so I'm expecting it to be someone a little left field.

I guess that's the problem then I am not sure we can shop within our league for wise men/attackers other than going fucking mad for someone like Palmer and hoping Chelsea agree

Even in terms of 9's the gettable ones that are tracking better than what we have or Isak (but then isn't producing assists like Darwin and an injury concern, and would cost fucking loads) and Solanke.

In terms of our attack either we need someone from the league who's underlying numbers show they are about to explode, or shop abroad

Edit: and Watkins but again that concern of age on cost that comes with Bowen comes up - 28 and would cost north of £80 million, perhaps north of £100 million
Today at 11:57:10 am
Think buying a striker/foward this summer will be difficult. I reckon Arsenal will be in the mix for one, and will be able to focus their funds on that position. Meanwhile, we have to spend, at least, on a DM as well.

There must be a few options surplus to requirements at Madrid.
Today at 12:02:35 pm
Quote
Strong interest from #LiverpoolFC for #Pacho, defender of #Eintracht @SkySport

@Dimarzio

Theres Matips replacement.
Today at 12:08:06 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Theres Matips replacement.

Definitely something that needs finding IMO.I reckon if we do bring one in it probably means Van Den Berg can be moved on. He's gone on loan every season for about the last four years, it's all a bit Chelsea with him now, after playing this much football he should want to continue. Hopefully there's no buy clause for Mainz and they can squeeze money out of someone a bit richer. Bring a new guy in, move Joel on and thank him for everything, then get someone younger and ready to contribute on top of VVD/Konate/Quansah/Gomez.
Today at 12:11:27 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 11:57:10 am
Think buying a striker/foward this summer will be difficult. I reckon Arsenal will be in the mix for one, and will be able to focus their funds on that position. Meanwhile, we have to spend, at least, on a DM as well.

There must be a few options surplus to requirements at Madrid.

Good job there's a lot about

Osimhen, Gyorkeres, Openda, Boniface, Jonathan David, Lautaro Martinez, Vlahovic, Zirkzee, Toney, Watkins, perhaps Isak

Chelsea and Arsenal and us could be looking for a striker but there's still plenty to go and get

In terms of Madrid surplus, not much in terms of strikers
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:14 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Today at 12:11:38 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Theres Matips replacement.

Fuck me, we might actually sign a left-footed central defender. Hurrah.
Today at 12:13:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:27:10 am
For me Summerville is an absolute no go. He looks a quality young player who could do well going forward but if we miss out on him so be it. We need someone who's doing great at a higher level now, not someone who might be among the best in the Prem three years from now.

Never understood this logic - teams are continually missing out on supreme talent in the Championship because of it. Gyokeres was clearly the real deal at Coventry last season and now he's being discussed as an option for us when he will cost 3-4x as much.

Summerville is destined to play for a big club, there's nothing he's lacking as a wide player.
Today at 12:16:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:11:27 pm
Good job there's a lot about

Osimhen, Gyorkeres, Openda, Boniface, Jonathan David, Lautaro Martinez, Vlahovic, Zirkzee, Toney, Watkins, perhaps Isak

Chelsea and Arsenal and us could be looking for a striker but there's still plenty to go and get

In terms of Madrid surplus, not much in terms of strikers

Bit of a grim list.
