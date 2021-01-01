I'm just thinking of names of wide a players in the league.



Looking at the numbers, for non strikers the best are Palmer, Salah, Bowen, Saka, Foden, then Bailey.



I would say from them only Bowen is the one gettable better than Bailey, and he would cost a lot for someone turning 28 this year, doesn't seem the right profile



There's Summerville but the Championship tax is just as much a concern as the Bundesliga one.



For me Summerville is an absolute no go. He looks a quality young player who could do well going forward but if we miss out on him so be it. We need someone who's doing great at a higher level now, not someone who might be among the best in the Prem three years from now.Agree on Bowen, really good player but just not right for us now. Even City have got it wrong on wide men recently with Grealish and Doku, neither contribute anywhere near enough. It feels like one where we'll have to find another Salah who you think might do well but ends up doing really really well. Who knows, perhaps that's Summerville but I can't see him contributing in any Premier League side what he has done with one of the Championship's stronger teams. We never buy the real thing anyway so I'm expecting it to be someone a little left field.