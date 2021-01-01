« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:15:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:13:59 pm
"In the mix"

Good way to say a lot without saying anything.

Is this your first time on twitter? ;)
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:15:21 pm
Is this your first time on twitter? ;)
:D
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:14:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:15:21 pm
Is this your first time on twitter? ;)

Poor mans Samie.
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:10:57 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:05:15 am
Gordon done an interview with Neville
seems a really good lad and best friends with Jones

certaintly would take him at us

very interesting appears to be a red

Sure hes said Salahs his inspo or words to that effect, like hes the benchmark for wide forwards.

Theres a world where Gordon ends up a budget version of Bale, if he wasnt a former blue a lot of our fans would be wanting him. He ticks so many boxes and still has loads of room to improve at a top club.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:14:48 pm
Poor mans Samie.

There was a void in the market.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:10:57 pm
Sure hes said Salahs his inspo or words to that effect, like hes the benchmark for wide forwards.

Theres a world where Gordon ends up a budget version of Bale, if he wasnt a former blue a lot of our fans would be wanting him. He ticks so many boxes and still has loads of room to improve at a top club.

Wasnt he released by us as a kid ?

I think he does support us too but may play the pro game and say he followed us as a kid blah blah
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:17:37 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm
Wasnt he released by us as a kid ?

I think he does support us too but may play the pro game and say he followed us as a kid blah blah

Someone had a bit of a shocker with that decision if so.
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:44:25 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:17:37 am
Someone had a bit of a shocker with that decision if so.

Happens all the time at that age/level, its ruthless. Arsenal let Harry Kane go didnt they as a child, Im pretty sure hes said he wasnt getting minutes as an 8/9 year old. Its horrible really what happens at the younger ages, you hear so many stories about players getting rejection at the younger ages, whether its being released or not getting the offer after a trial etc its cruel to do it to young children. Ive no idea if much has changed since the likes of Gordon were kids, I imagine it has at least at Liverpool since Klopp took over. It would be interesting to hear why he was released as a 10/11 year old.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:32:30 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:44:25 am
Happens all the time at that age/level, its ruthless. Arsenal let Harry Kane go didnt they as a child, Im pretty sure hes said he wasnt getting minutes as an 8/9 year old. Its horrible really what happens at the younger ages, you hear so many stories about players getting rejection at the younger ages, whether its being released or not getting the offer after a trial etc its cruel to do it to young children. Ive no idea if much has changed since the likes of Gordon were kids, I imagine it has at least at Liverpool since Klopp took over. It would be interesting to hear why he was released as a 10/11 year old.

Yeah I dont know much about it but given the potential cost of getting it wrong and how hard it is to know either way that early, Id of thought you want to be very cautious about letting anyone go if youve decided theyre good enough to come in in the first place. It has to be ruthless eventually, the vast majority who play academy football obviously arent going to be professional footballers but it neednt be ruthless at 8-14.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:53:17 am
Yeah let's talk about Gordan because Newcastle are letting him move for less than £90 million 🤨

I just read that Arne Slot now has complete control over transfers at Feyenord; he better wind that neck
in, should he be joining us.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:28:13 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:53:17 am
Yeah let's talk about Gordan because Newcastle are letting him move for less than £90 million 🤨

I just read that Arne Slot now has complete control over transfers at Feyenord; he better wind that neck
in, should he be joining us.

He seems an intelligent bloke, the demands and expectations at Feyenord are very different to Liverpool, hell be smart enough to realise he cant do it all himself, the recruitment and analytics team is one of the best in the industry
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:41:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:32:30 am
Yeah I dont know much about it but given the potential cost of getting it wrong and how hard it is to know either way that early, Id of thought you want to be very cautious about letting anyone go if youve decided theyre good enough to come in in the first place. It has to be ruthless eventually, the vast majority who play academy football obviously arent going to be professional footballers but it neednt be ruthless at 8-14.

There isn't an infinite amount of spots available, even at that age.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:46:16 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:28:13 am
He seems an intelligent bloke, the demands and expectations at Feyenord are very different to Liverpool, hell be smart enough to realise he cant do it all himself, the recruitment and analytics team is one of the best in the industry

And he's inheriting one of the best crops of young players I've seen at this club.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:59:55 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:32:30 am
Yeah I dont know much about it but given the potential cost of getting it wrong and how hard it is to know either way that early, Id of thought you want to be very cautious about letting anyone go if youve decided theyre good enough to come in in the first place. It has to be ruthless eventually, the vast majority who play academy football obviously arent going to be professional footballers but it neednt be ruthless at 8-14.

If you're signing 8-14 year olds then of course it needs to be ruthless -there's only going to be a finite number of spots available within any academy. The alternative is not to let anyone go but then also as a result not recruit any potentially better players that would replace them - hardly fair is it?

The key is to ensure there's a pathway for those that do get let go, at any age really, whether that be to another academy lower down the structure or back to a grassroots club where they could feasibly work their way to getting another chance. The parents also have a massive role to play in not selling the dream to their kids when they do get picked up, or having the courage to turn down approaches if they don't feel right.

Also those that are initially scouting the younger players in particular are well removed from those actually coaching them when they get to the club. It's not the same people making the decisions.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:58:56 pm
The Slot appointment makes it vital now that we improve the squad with as many top quality players we can. It would be absolutely laughable if all we do is add a couple of squad players and expect him to elevate the team to the level that a legendary manager did. We need to see now some really top players come into the team over the summer.
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:00:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:58:56 pm
The Slot appointment makes it vital now that we improve the squad with as many top quality players we can. It would be absolutely laughable if all we do is add a couple of squad players and expect him to elevate the team to the level that a legendary manager did. We need to see now some really top players come into the team over the summer.

Sepp van den Berg and Adrian it is.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:07:53 pm
Shows where you're at with football because Van den Berg has been class this season.
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:10:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:58:56 pm
The Slot appointment makes it vital now that we improve the squad with as many top quality players we can. It would be absolutely laughable if all we do is add a couple of squad players and expect him to elevate the team to the level that a legendary manager did. We need to see now some really top players come into the team over the summer.

LOL
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:15:25 pm
Yes, lets laught atthe people who genuinly suggested Mourinho to rip up the template the club and Klopp built over the past decade.  ::)
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:20:06 pm
Not sure what the obvious recruitment needs for a Slot system are. Which is probably good as we can just focus on strengthening rather than recruiting for a new style of play.

Do wonder if it might be good news for Gakpo and Gravenberch, who I felt might be on the outs under Edwards/Hughes. Could be nonsense but might Slot be quite happy to have a strong Dutch contingent, at least initially while he beds in?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:24:42 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:20:06 pm
Not sure what the obvious recruitment needs for a Slot system are. Which is probably good as we can just focus on strengthening rather than recruiting for a new style of play.

Do wonder if it might be good news for Gakpo and Gravenberch, who I felt might be on the outs under Edwards/Hughes. Could be nonsense but might Slot be quite happy to have a strong Dutch contingent, at least initially while he beds in?

The focus has to be on strengthening not only because we want to give the new manager a chance but also because the majority of our best players are over 30, we need to ensure as smooth a transition as possible, something we didnt do in 2022.

I would be disappointed if Gakpo and Gravenberch are kept around just because they are Dutch. Its arguable that they are our final picks in attack and midfield. Dont mind if they stay but its not good to sell others just on account of their nationality or use that as a reason not to sign others.
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:34:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:25 pm
Yes, lets laught atthe people who genuinly suggested Mourinho to rip up the template the club and Klopp built over the past decade.  ::)

moi?
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:10:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:53 pm
Shows where you're at with football because Van den Berg has been class this season.

Yeah he's been a massive success with us. Him and Aliou Diarra.
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:14:34 pm
This site is fucking hilarious. "Shows where you're at with football". Sorry I'm not keeping up to date tabs on Sepp van den Berg and his season loan at fucking Mainz. Jesus Christ. Fucking nerd.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:20:12 pm
LFC is one of the clubs at the forefront of analytics in football.  Your insult tells me evreything.  You may not like it but that's where sports is heading. We either adapt or die.
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:23:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:12 pm
LFC is one of the clubs at the forefront of analytics in football.  Your insult tells me evreything.  You may not like it but that's where sports is heading. We either adapt or die.

Alright Billy Beane, fucking hell.

How about, as an alternative, you go the game, or watch it on your telly, chat shite about it with your mates and stop pretending like your opinion means anything
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 04:26:05 pm
My opinions mean nothing mate.   Far more clever people are saying this or puting out the data than me. ;D
