Yeah I dont know much about it but given the potential cost of getting it wrong and how hard it is to know either way that early, Id of thought you want to be very cautious about letting anyone go if youve decided theyre good enough to come in in the first place. It has to be ruthless eventually, the vast majority who play academy football obviously arent going to be professional footballers but it neednt be ruthless at 8-14.



If you're signing 8-14 year olds then of course it needs to be ruthless -there's only going to be a finite number of spots available within any academy. The alternative is not to let anyone go but then also as a result not recruit any potentially better players that would replace them - hardly fair is it?The key is to ensure there's a pathway for those that do get let go, at any age really, whether that be to another academy lower down the structure or back to a grassroots club where they could feasibly work their way to getting another chance. The parents also have a massive role to play in not selling the dream to their kids when they do get picked up, or having the courage to turn down approaches if they don't feel right.Also those that are initially scouting the younger players in particular are well removed from those actually coaching them when they get to the club. It's not the same people making the decisions.