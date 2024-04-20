That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.



I think we do know - hed have gone last summer if hed wanted to when they offered him a kings ransom and we were a shit show and about to play Europa leagueThe only reason hed ever go there is if he believes hes done at the top level and its his best option to further his brandOne thing thats happened a lot is a sort of lazy pseudo racism its not racism but I dunno groupism .. when people lump Arabs together Saudis and Egyptians are totally different people from different cultures (ones North African for a start) Not only that Saudis look down on Egyptians culturally and have never been great bedfellows.Theres no wider cultural motivation for Mo to do the Saudis a favor by playing thereThe idea that Salah would want to be a poster boy for the Arab world has always been a fiction of a totally western perspective - he already is to a great extent and he certainly doesnt have to play football there to be thatIts not impossible hell go there as theyll be an offer but he could probably go anywhereIf we actually go by his actions and nothing else its highly likely hell stay next year, end his contract (he holds all the cards there) then see what offers/opportunities he has