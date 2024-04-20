« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 [1966]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3073487 times)

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78600 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 20, 2024, 11:53:10 pm
Because we have still have an analytics team and Michael Edwards has been back unofficially since December.,

Where's your evidence for this?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,552
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78601 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:42:04 am
If he left this summer hed be off to play exhibition football. Who knows what that lot would do in terms of a fee. We got a fee for Henderson!!

That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78602 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:05:17 am
That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658
https://youtu.be/pVmeC1THFJA?si=ZAYi4OlPv2-YDpW9

Is Mido reliable? Few saw Hendo taking the Saudi dosh as well. Most of us don't know them personally.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:09 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78603 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:18 am
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658

Is Mido reliable?

The only thing reliable about him is turning up early for the buffet.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78604 on: Yesterday at 11:31:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:18 am
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658
https://youtu.be/pVmeC1THFJA?si=ZAYi4OlPv2-YDpW9

Is Mido reliable? Few saw Hendo taking the Saudi dosh as well. Most of us don't know them personally.

What does that say for those of us who dont speak foreignese?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78605 on: Yesterday at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:31:51 am
What does that say for those of us who dont speak foreignese?
The YouTube link is in English.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78606 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 am »
I'm sure Mido said the same thing last summer. Not saying it won't happen, more he probably know about as much as anyone on here.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,959
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78607 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:05:17 am
That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.


I think we do know - hed have gone last summer if hed wanted towhen they offered him a kings ransom and we were a shit show and about to play Europa league

The only reason hed ever go there is if he believes hes done at the top level and its his best option to further his brand

One thing thats happened a lot is a sort of lazy pseudo racism  its not racism but I dunno groupism .. when people lump Arabs together  Saudis and Egyptians are totally different people from different cultures (ones North African for a start)  Not only that Saudis look down on Egyptians culturally and have never been great bedfellows.
Theres no wider cultural motivation for Mo to do the Saudis a favor by playing there

The idea that Salah would want to be a poster boy for the Arab world has always been a fiction of a totally western perspective - he already is to a great extent and he certainly doesnt have to play football there to be that

Its not impossible hell go there as theyll be an offer but he could probably go anywhere

If we actually go by his actions and nothing else its highly likely hell stay next year, end his contract (he holds all the cards there) then see what offers/opportunities he has

Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78608 on: Yesterday at 12:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:45:44 am
I'm sure Mido said the same thing last summer. Not saying it won't happen, more he probably know about as much as anyone on here.

He'll keep saying he's leaving until he does, at which point sky/talksport will think he's a genius and pay him a fortune for a regular spot
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,552
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78609 on: Yesterday at 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:18 am
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658
https://youtu.be/pVmeC1THFJA?si=ZAYi4OlPv2-YDpW9

Is Mido reliable? Few saw Hendo taking the Saudi dosh as well. Most of us don't know them personally.

I am not sure he does count as reliable considering his comments about Salah recently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78610 on: Yesterday at 01:41:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:05:17 am
That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.

Well in that case if he wants to stay in Europe or go to the states he'll have to wait another year because no one is paying as big a fee as we'd want.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78611 on: Yesterday at 01:47:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:50:54 am

I think we do know - hed have gone last summer if hed wanted towhen they offered him a kings ransom and we were a shit show and about to play Europa league

The only reason hed ever go there is if he believes hes done at the top level and its his best option to further his brand

One thing thats happened a lot is a sort of lazy pseudo racism  its not racism but I dunno groupism .. when people lump Arabs together  Saudis and Egyptians are totally different people from different cultures (ones North African for a start)  Not only that Saudis look down on Egyptians culturally and have never been great bedfellows.
Theres no wider cultural motivation for Mo to do the Saudis a favor by playing there

The idea that Salah would want to be a poster boy for the Arab world has always been a fiction of a totally western perspective - he already is to a great extent and he certainly doesnt have to play football there to be that

Its not impossible hell go there as theyll be an offer but he could probably go anywhere

If we actually go by his actions and nothing else its highly likely hell stay next year, end his contract (he holds all the cards there) then see what offers/opportunities he has

Spot on.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78612 on: Yesterday at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:29:51 pm
I am not sure he does count as reliable considering his comments about Salah recently.
Fairs. That's why I asked.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78613 on: Yesterday at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 09:55:50 am
Where's your evidence for this?

Where's my evidence for the analytics team? Are you stupid or something or DO YOU HAVE IT IN FOR ME? You're the the guy who PM's the mods about me aren't you?  ;D

Obviously I ahve no evidence to back up if Edwards has been back or not but FSG were talking to Edwards long before it came out he was coming back.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,244
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78614 on: Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on April 19, 2024, 10:36:18 am
Ornstein reporting Guimaraes has a release clause - get it done.

I'd do it. Mac Allister and Guimaraes as the two central midfielders in a 3-4-3 would be great ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,967
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78615 on: Yesterday at 03:17:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:31:51 am
What does that say for those of us who dont speak foreignese?

Hes saying Salah agreed a 2 year pre contract last summer but wanted to stay another year to win something before leaving this summer

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78616 on: Yesterday at 03:26:36 pm »
Guimaraes for any release fee would be mad
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78617 on: Yesterday at 03:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:56:00 pm
Where's my evidence for the analytics team? Are you stupid or something or DO YOU HAVE IT IN FOR ME? You're the the guy who PM's the mods about me aren't you?  ;D

Obviously I ahve no evidence to back up if Edwards has been back or not but FSG were talking to Edwards long before it came out he was coming back.

Thank you for the insult. Wow, you are very sensitive and insecure, and clearly immature.
You made a claim that "Michael Edwards has been back unofficially since December", I asked you for evidence of this.

I've complained about your use of language towards other posters on a number of occasions, but I'm not the only one, in fact I'm aware of three other posters that have made complaints about your abusive language, lack of respect to posters, but more importantly you regularly post crap from twitter without any quotes.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78618 on: Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm »
Olise with another goal and assist, hed be my attainable summer forward signing, £65mil release clause.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78619 on: Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm
Olise with another goal and assist, hed be my attainable summer forward signing, £65mil release clause.

Hes quality.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,788
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78620 on: Yesterday at 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:45:05 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

3 of you meet up and talk about me? How sweet.  The only issue the mods have had about me over the years is that I post on the game threads during our matches.  SO FUCK YOU!  :wanker



Actually if you read properly, its 4.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,132
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78621 on: Yesterday at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm
Hes quality.

He is top drawer, question marks over how much Hodgson 'testing his resolve' will hamper him though with the hamstring injuries he's picked up this season. Of course he misses City and Arsenal and returns to face us.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78622 on: Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:20:26 pm
He is top drawer, question marks over how much Hodgson 'testing his resolve' will hamper him though with the hamstring injuries he's picked up this season. Of course he misses City and Arsenal and returns to face us.

Yeah, hes missed a lot of football this season through muscle injuries which would be a concern.

Dont think hell be one well be after though, from a numbers perspective. Think Kudus or Summerville more likely.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78623 on: Yesterday at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm
Yeah, hes missed a lot of football this season through muscle injuries which would be a concern.

Dont think hell be one well be after though, from a numbers perspective. Think Kudus or Summerville more likely.

Yeah nice way to really dampen our expectations.

These players are not good enough.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78624 on: Yesterday at 06:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm
Yeah, hes missed a lot of football this season through muscle injuries which would be a concern.

Dont think hell be one well be after though, from a numbers perspective. Think Kudus or Summerville more likely.

Kudus is good, cant compare Summerville to the other two, he plays in the Championship.
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,591
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78625 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm »
Hard to know how much of it is Moyeseh's tactics but Kudus' numbers are really meh. Given West Ham paid £40M+ I imagine they'd be looking for at least double that, and up until now he's not shown he's worth anywhere near that.

Olise I like a lot but the injuries are a concern.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline NightDancer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78626 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
Hard to know how much of it is Moyeseh's tactics but Kudus' numbers are really meh. Given West Ham paid £40M+ I imagine they'd be looking for at least double that, and up until now he's not shown he's worth anywhere near that.

Olise I like a lot but the injuries are a concern.



Looks like he plays a good number of games each season for his age.


Hamstring injury this season so has 14 league games in a season he was 21 when it started and is 22 now.

Last season he was 20 and 21 during the season and played in 37 Premier league games.

19 and 20 the season before and played in 26 Premier league games.

18 and 19 the season before that and played 44 games in the Championship.


He also had Hodgson and his run it off tactics for some of his time at Palace.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78627 on: Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm »
Just buy Musiala and Olise. Sorted.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78628 on: Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Just buy Musiala and Olise. Sorted.




Would love that.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78629 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Bailey doing very well at Villa this season 24 g/a.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78630 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Can't see Olise ending up world class like Mane or Salah
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78631 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Just buy Musiala and Olise. Sorted.

Musiala would be a wonderful signing. Can only see him extending at Bayern though.

Olise would be class.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78632 on: Today at 01:22:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:13:15 pm
Actually if you read properly, its 4.

More.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78633 on: Today at 07:10:33 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
Can't see Olise ending up world class like Mane or Salah

Hes 22 and positing elite numbers in a pretty average Palace side.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78634 on: Today at 07:56:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:10:33 am
Hes 22 and positing elite numbers in a pretty average Palace side.

So basically what Mane was doing before we bought him. Obviously world class is a high bar but given we're not going to go out and buy many attacking players who are already world class the likes of Olise make a lot of sense. If we're confident about his ability to stay fit that is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 [1966]   Go Up
« previous next »
 