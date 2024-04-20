That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.
I think we do know - hed have gone last summer if hed wanted to
when they offered him a kings ransom and we were a shit show and about to play Europa league
The only reason hed ever go there is if he believes hes done at the top level and its his best option to further his brand
One thing thats happened a lot is a sort of lazy pseudo racism
its not racism but I dunno groupism .. when people lump Arabs together
Saudis and Egyptians are totally different people from different cultures (ones North African for a start) Not only that Saudis look down on Egyptians culturally and have never been great bedfellows.
Theres no wider cultural motivation for Mo to do the Saudis a favor by playing there
The idea that Salah would want to be a poster boy for the Arab world has always been a fiction of a totally western perspective - he already is to a great extent and he certainly doesnt have to play football there to be that
Its not impossible hell go there as theyll be an offer but he could probably go anywhere
If we actually go by his actions and nothing else its highly likely hell stay next year, end his contract (he holds all the cards there) then see what offers/opportunities he has