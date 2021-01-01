« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3071732 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78600 on: Today at 09:55:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
Because we have still have an analytics team and Michael Edwards has been back unofficially since December.,

Where's your evidence for this?
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78601 on: Today at 11:05:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:42:04 am
If he left this summer hed be off to play exhibition football. Who knows what that lot would do in terms of a fee. We got a fee for Henderson!!

That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78602 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:05:17 am
That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658
https://youtu.be/pVmeC1THFJA?si=ZAYi4OlPv2-YDpW9

Is Mido reliable? Few saw Hendo taking the Saudi dosh as well. Most of us don't know them personally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78603 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:21:18 am
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658

Is Mido reliable?

The only thing reliable about him is turning up early for the buffet.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78604 on: Today at 11:31:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:21:18 am
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658
https://youtu.be/pVmeC1THFJA?si=ZAYi4OlPv2-YDpW9

Is Mido reliable? Few saw Hendo taking the Saudi dosh as well. Most of us don't know them personally.

What does that say for those of us who dont speak foreignese?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78605 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:31:51 am
What does that say for those of us who dont speak foreignese?
The YouTube link is in English.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78606 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
I'm sure Mido said the same thing last summer. Not saying it won't happen, more he probably know about as much as anyone on here.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78607 on: Today at 11:50:54 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:05:17 am
That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.


I think we do know - hed have gone last summer if hed wanted towhen they offered him a kings ransom and we were a shit show and about to play Europa league

The only reason hed ever go there is if he believes hes done at the top level and its his best option to further his brand

One thing thats happened a lot is a sort of lazy pseudo racism  its not racism but I dunno groupism .. when people lump Arabs together  Saudis and Egyptians are totally different people from different cultures (ones North African for a start)  Not only that Saudis look down on Egyptians culturally and have never been great bedfellows.
Theres no wider cultural motivation for Mo to do the Saudis a favor by playing there

The idea that Salah would want to be a poster boy for the Arab world has always been a fiction of a totally western perspective - he already is to a great extent and he certainly doesnt have to play football there to be that

Its not impossible hell go there as theyll be an offer but he could probably go anywhere

If we actually go by his actions and nothing else its highly likely hell stay next year, end his contract (he holds all the cards there) then see what offers/opportunities he has

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78608 on: Today at 12:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:45:44 am
I'm sure Mido said the same thing last summer. Not saying it won't happen, more he probably know about as much as anyone on here.

He'll keep saying he's leaving until he does, at which point sky/talksport will think he's a genius and pay him a fortune for a regular spot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78609 on: Today at 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:21:18 am
https://x.com/midoahm/status/1762462842890932658
https://youtu.be/pVmeC1THFJA?si=ZAYi4OlPv2-YDpW9

Is Mido reliable? Few saw Hendo taking the Saudi dosh as well. Most of us don't know them personally.

I am not sure he does count as reliable considering his comments about Salah recently.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78610 on: Today at 01:41:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:05:17 am
That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.

Well in that case if he wants to stay in Europe or go to the states he'll have to wait another year because no one is paying as big a fee as we'd want.
