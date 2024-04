That depends if Salah wants to be used as some sort of poster boy in the Arab League. He didn't take to his own Football Association using his images in a way he felt inappropriate, so who knows whether he even wants to go there? I suspect he will have ambitions to play in Europe and he still has the ability, despite the form he's in at the moment.



I think we do know - he’d have gone last summer if he’d wanted to…when they offered him a king’s ransom and we were a shit show and about to play Europa leagueThe only reason he’d ever go there is if he believes he’s done at the top level and it’s his best option to further his brandOne thing that’s happened a lot is a sort of lazy pseudo racism … it’s not racism but I dunno ‘groupism’ .. when people lump Arabs together … Saudis and Egyptians are totally different people from different cultures (ones North African for a start) Not only that Saudis look down on Egyptians culturally and have never been great bedfellows.There’s no wider cultural motivation for Mo to do the Saudis a favor by playing thereThe idea that Salah would want to be a ‘poster boy for the Arab world’ has always been a fiction of a totally western perspective - he already is to a great extent and he certainly doesn’t have to play football there to be thatIt’s not impossible he’ll go there as they’ll be an offer but he could probably go anywhereIf we actually go by his actions and nothing else it’s highly likely he’ll stay next year, end his contract (he holds all the cards there) then see what offers/opportunities he has