We had an athletic pressing machine in midfield and elite fowards, who were not only elite but amazingly selfless.

Now we have a midfield that is neither a creative powerhouse nor a pressing machine - somewhere in between. Mac Allister is a better player than Hendo, Gini and Milner but the version 1.0 midfield worked better for us.

Time for change of style and approach perhaps?

That would be my wish yes, even if Klopp was staying. The inverted fullback isn't for me, even with Trent it felt we were too easy to score against, I'd rather we won 1-0 than 2-1 after 91mins :D
Quote
Ousmane Diomande is a CERTAIN target for Liverpool and they share interest with Newcastle as theyre both front row for his signature.

[@JornalNoticias]
I agree, we really shouldn't, particularly with our forwards. I think we need another forward in that will start every game. At whose expense, I'm not sure, but our already freshened forward line looks like it needs further refreshing. That absolutely should not be the case, yet here we are.
I don't think it needs further refreshing, just missing a bit of quality 1vs1 ability plus you can never have too many good attacking options
Maybe we've had enough of Konate's injury problems.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Ornstein reporting Guimaraes has a release clause - get it done.

I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.

We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.
I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.

We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.

It's partly how players are brought up in Brazil. They play all year round practically with constant games and no break, with scant regard for player welfare.

Although it's going the same way in Europe.

I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.

We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.

I think its safe to say that in terms of recruitment we really lost our way in season 22/23. The summer of it and the winter period was pretty poor in terms of the players we looked for. Nunez, Gakpo, Carvalho and Ramsey came in and there is questions of some sense over all of them. Add to that the silliness of not even entertaining signing a midfielder and then going after Bellingham for so long. Hopefully the new structure addresses that.
Guimaraes pressing/interception stats were so far ahead of everyone that first half of the season in Ligue 1 before he moved to Saudi.

Never seen anything like that on those Football graph things, it was ridiculous.

We didn't seem to be in for him, but so were other clubs as well, Newcastle basically had free rein at him.

Guimaraes pressing/interception stats were so far ahead of everyone that first half of the season in Ligue 1 before he moved to Saudi.

Never seen anything like that on those Football graph things, it was ridiculous.

We didn't seem to be in for him, but so were other clubs as well, Newcastle basically had free rein at him.

He is a class player but is he quick enough? We really need some dynamism in the midfield especially at 6 against the bigger teams. I don't think he's an upgrade on Mac Allister etc. And if you're paying £85mil they should be.

I personally think Paqueta is class, pitty he's a betting cheat and cheaty want him, I think he's worth the £85mil buyout.

I also think Koopmeiners is very good, I thought he was meant to be slow but he seemed quicker than our entire team both legs, pressed like a mad man.
I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.

We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.

Oh I dont know. Romario (now a politician) has come out of retirement at the age of 58!

https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/4/17/brazil-football-legend-romario-announces-comeback-at-58
Luis Fregossi @LuisFregossi
@LFC  inició charlas formales con  @FCPorto  por Alan Varela. Los RED son el equipo que más cerca está de contratar al ex volante de Boca .
Al xeneize le ingresara el 20 % de la venta que ,seguramente ,se concretará en junio. Más detalles en
@mundobocaradio  a las 23 x  @RBA1350am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNUZcmbI5_Y&t=1s
Luis Fregossi @LuisFregossi
@LFC  inició charlas formales con  @FCPorto  por Alan Varela. Los RED son el equipo que más cerca está de contratar al ex volante de Boca .
Al xeneize le ingresara el 20 % de la venta que ,seguramente ,se concretará en junio. Más detalles en
@mundobocaradio  a las 23 x  @RBA1350am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNUZcmbI5_Y&t=1s

Bit of a midget isnt he?
Luis Fregossi @LuisFregossi
@LFC  inició charlas formales con  @FCPorto  por Alan Varela. Los RED son el equipo que más cerca está de contratar al ex volante de Boca .
Al xeneize le ingresara el 20 % de la venta que ,seguramente ,se concretará en junio. Más detalles en
@mundobocaradio  a las 23 x  @RBA1350am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNUZcmbI5_Y&t=1s
Looks like he relishes a tackle. We definitely need an upgrade in that position (no disrespect to Endo who has done very well) so news about us going for another DM bodes well.
He is a class player but is he quick enough? We really need some dynamism in the midfield especially at 6 against the bigger teams. I don't think he's an upgrade on Mac Allister etc. And if you're paying £85mil they should be.

I personally think Paqueta is class, pitty he's a betting cheat and cheaty want him, I think he's worth the £85mil buyout.

I also think Koopmeiners is very good, I thought he was meant to be slow but he seemed quicker than our entire team both legs, pressed like a mad man.

Like Mac in our system, hes asked to cover way too much ground.

A more compact double pivot and hed be exceptional, Mac too (even more so). There probably arent enough runners in our team to get best out of him, my original post was a little in jest but yeah, mad we werent in for him when he was available.

Or perhaps we were, but coaches vetod it. Who the hell knows, hell have definitely been high on the nerds radar youd imagine.
He is a class player but is he quick enough? We really need some dynamism in the midfield especially at 6 against the bigger teams. I don't think he's an upgrade on Mac Allister etc. And if you're paying £85mil they should be.

I personally think Paqueta is class, pitty he's a betting cheat and cheaty want him, I think he's worth the £85mil buyout.

I also think Koopmeiners is very good, I thought he was meant to be slow but he seemed quicker than our entire team both legs, pressed like a mad man.

I dont think hes truly slow, especially for midfielders standards. If we worry about pace well never be able to sign anyone, so many midfielders lack top end pace, if were trying to find a 6 that has passing range, can play on the half turn, has height, strength, tactical acumen and top end speed, were probably never going to find one. For me its more important that defenders and forwards have pace rather than the players that sit in the middle of the field. I wouldnt say he has top end speed but Id say hes athletic and is able to run at a good, consistent pace, hell never eat the ground up and prevent a counter attack, but hes fast enough to get there to press and break up play like any good 6 should, a bit like Rodri. Brunos looked at his best when hes had an athletic monster next to him like Joelinton but I wouldnt say Joelinton covers his deficiencies, he just covers such a vast area down that left side it allows Bruno to be a bit more disciplined centrally.

Im a big fan of Koopmeiners, its interesting how hes evolved year on year. Ive watched him play the 6 role a bit like Xhaka before, it felt like he was much further up the field vs us. His passing range would be brilliant in our side.
interesting to see how the new manager will re-build the forward line in the summer

interesting to see how the new manager will re-build the forward line in the summer

What if he doesnt? What if he decides to play 2 up front and sign more of a 10/creative midfielder behind them or down one of the flanks instead.

Would PSG be willing sellers of Xavi Simons? Or would they be willing to include him as part of a potential offer for Mo if that were to be on the cards?
Bit of a midget isnt he?

5 foot 10? KH your standards are exceptionally high.. no skateboards, no baldies, no under 6 footers now..
Was watching a montage of Mane, Salah and Firmino earlier and what really struck me was how quickly, directly and accurately we played the ball, so many first time passes into space from the midfield or fullbacks with one of them running on to it and they'd then first time pass it inside to one of the other forwards who'd finish.. So slick, so fast, so hard to defend against.

We really need to get back to that in my opinion, this slow ponderous 3 touches then passing turgid stuff needs to go in the bin. Even Hendo was pinging that lofted back post ball which I used to hate, but I now see how it caused problems and if we lost the ball we were in their box, very hard to counter from there.
5 foot 10? KH your standards are exceptionally high.. no skateboards, no baldies, no under 6 footers now..

Varela is about 5'8. He's not slow but not fast either. Really good positional awareness and tackling.

He's not a bad option at all but I think someone with legs and can cover ground quicker would be optimal.

Should we re-visit Ugarte? Hasn't really worked out at PSG but only 23 and he's lost nothing. Could be a beast for us under Amorim.
Varela is about 5'8. He's not slow but not fast either. Really good positional awareness and tackling.

He's not a bad option at all but I think someone with legs and can cover ground quicker would be optimal.

Should we re-visit Ugarte? Hasn't really worked out at PSG but only 23 and he's lost nothing. Could be a beast for us under Amorim.

IMO yes. Was an odd signing for PSG, didnt suit their style of play at all but has still looked good for his country (very good actually). If were going to playing double pivot, him and Mac could be great.

The shouts that he isnt great on ball are a bit ott. Hes fine with ball, you just dont want him as main midfielder progressing it. Why he suits a double pivot and can cover an insane amount of ground.
Was watching a montage of Mane, Salah and Firmino earlier and what really struck me was how quickly, directly and accurately we played the ball, so many first time passes into space from the midfield or fullbacks with one of them running on to it and they'd then first time pass it inside to one of the other forwards who'd finish.. So slick, so fast, so hard to defend against.

We really need to get back to that in my opinion, this slow ponderous 3 touches then passing turgid stuff needs to go in the bin. Even Hendo was pinging that lofted back post ball which I used to hate, but I now see how it caused problems and if we lost the ball we were in their box, very hard to counter from there.

How many goals do we have again for the season
We may have struggled since the united game but we have scored a lot of goals this season, including goals from midfield which we lacked at times with the Mane, Salah, Bobby triumvirate.
Should we ask, saaay,  1/4 Billion for Mo?

Seems fair. He's well loved in the region, what a way to build your league. Couple of hours oil revenue. Well worth it.

Then we bring in Mbappe and the entire Brazilian u-23 team and the top 10 left footed cb's in the world.

Ha. you guys make out like this transfer stuff is hard.
Should we ask, saaay,  1/4 Billion for Mo?

Seems fair. He's well loved in the region, what a way to build your league. Couple of hours oil revenue. Well worth it.

Then we bring in Mbappe and the entire Brazilian u-23 team and the top 10 left footed cb's in the world. and the money's spent

Ha. you guys make out like this transfer stuff is hard.
Was watching a montage of Mane, Salah and Firmino earlier and what really struck me was how quickly, directly and accurately we played the ball, so many first time passes into space from the midfield or fullbacks with one of them running on to it and they'd then first time pass it inside to one of the other forwards who'd finish.. So slick, so fast, so hard to defend against.

We really need to get back to that in my opinion, this slow ponderous 3 touches then passing turgid stuff needs to go in the bin. Even Hendo was pinging that lofted back post ball which I used to hate, but I now see how it caused problems and if we lost the ball we were in their box, very hard to counter from there.

Hendo was hugely under rated imo he'd walk into this side now he could play and his engine was insane and he was a leader.....although as a person going to Saudi clouds his exit abit.
Guimares release clause is £100M so I suggest he wont be signing
Varela was scouted prior to his move to Portugal but I doubt we will pay the premium now

Was about to post about being impressed by koopmeiners and see that a few have posted similar. That's decided then. We sign him in summer.
He is a class player but is he quick enough? We really need some dynamism in the midfield especially at 6 against the bigger teams. I don't think he's an upgrade on Mac Allister etc. And if you're paying £85mil they should be.

I personally think Paqueta is class, pitty he's a betting cheat and cheaty want him, I think he's worth the £85mil buyout.

I also think Koopmeiners is very good, I thought he was meant to be slow but he seemed quicker than our entire team both legs, pressed like a mad man.

Dunno about upgrade on Mac but Mac and Burno together as a double pivot is pretty much as good as it gets

Not our sort of deal though sadly
Bit of a midget isnt he?

According to Wiki he is 5'8.

That's tiny.
Varela is about 5'8. He's not slow but not fast either. Really good positional awareness and tackling.

He's not a bad option at all but I think someone with legs and can cover ground quicker would be optimal.

Should we re-visit Ugarte? Hasn't really worked out at PSG but only 23 and he's lost nothing. Could be a beast for us under Amorim.

Ugarte is 5'10.  Would really prefer the DM be 6 foot or taller.
Was about to post about being impressed by koopmeiners and see that a few have posted similar. That's decided then. We sign him in summer.

I dont bother with those stats sites, so can someone tell me what hes elite/excellent at? He looked pretty average on my eye test - admittedly just those two matches
Boca Juniors have a 20% sell on fee for Alan Varela. 
Ugarte is 5'10.  Would really prefer the DM be 6 foot or taller.

We should get Jack Reacher then.
How are we linked to all these players without having a manager set for next season?
Because we have still have an analytics team and Michael Edwards has been back unofficially since December.,
