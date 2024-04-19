Was watching a montage of Mane, Salah and Firmino earlier and what really struck me was how quickly, directly and accurately we played the ball, so many first time passes into space from the midfield or fullbacks with one of them running on to it and they'd then first time pass it inside to one of the other forwards who'd finish.. So slick, so fast, so hard to defend against.
We really need to get back to that in my opinion, this slow ponderous 3 touches then passing turgid stuff needs to go in the bin. Even Hendo was pinging that lofted back post ball which I used to hate, but I now see how it caused problems and if we lost the ball we were in their box, very hard to counter from there.