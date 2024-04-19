He is a class player but is he quick enough? We really need some dynamism in the midfield especially at 6 against the bigger teams. I don't think he's an upgrade on Mac Allister etc. And if you're paying £85mil they should be.



I personally think Paqueta is class, pitty he's a betting cheat and cheaty want him, I think he's worth the £85mil buyout.



I also think Koopmeiners is very good, I thought he was meant to be slow but he seemed quicker than our entire team both legs, pressed like a mad man.



I dont think hes truly slow, especially for midfielders standards. If we worry about pace well never be able to sign anyone, so many midfielders lack top end pace, if were trying to find a 6 that has passing range, can play on the half turn, has height, strength, tactical acumen and top end speed, were probably never going to find one. For me its more important that defenders and forwards have pace rather than the players that sit in the middle of the field. I wouldnt say he has top end speed but Id say hes athletic and is able to run at a good, consistent pace, hell never eat the ground up and prevent a counter attack, but hes fast enough to get there to press and break up play like any good 6 should, a bit like Rodri. Brunos looked at his best when hes had an athletic monster next to him like Joelinton but I wouldnt say Joelinton covers his deficiencies, he just covers such a vast area down that left side it allows Bruno to be a bit more disciplined centrally.Im a big fan of Koopmeiners, its interesting how hes evolved year on year. Ive watched him play the 6 role a bit like Xhaka before, it felt like he was much further up the field vs us. His passing range would be brilliant in our side.