He is a class player but is he quick enough? We really need some dynamism in the midfield especially at 6 against the bigger teams. I don't think he's an upgrade on Mac Allister etc. And if you're paying £85mil they should be.



I personally think Paqueta is class, pitty he's a betting cheat and cheaty want him, I think he's worth the £85mil buyout.



I also think Koopmeiners is very good, I thought he was meant to be slow but he seemed quicker than our entire team both legs, pressed like a mad man.



I don’t think he’s truly slow, especially for midfielders standards. If we worry about pace we’ll never be able to sign anyone, so many midfielders lack top end pace, if we’re trying to find a 6 that has passing range, can play on the half turn, has height, strength, tactical acumen and top end speed, we’re probably never going to find one. For me it’s more important that defenders and forwards have pace rather than the players that sit in the middle of the field. I wouldn’t say he has top end speed but I’d say he’s athletic and is able to run at a good, consistent pace, he’ll never eat the ground up and prevent a counter attack, but he’s fast enough to get there to press and break up play like any good 6 should, a bit like Rodri. Bruno’s looked at his best when he’s had an athletic monster next to him like Joelinton but I wouldn’t say Joelinton covers his deficiencies, he just covers such a vast area down that left side it allows Bruno to be a bit more disciplined centrally.I’m a big fan of Koopmeiners, it’s interesting how he’s evolved year on year. I’ve watched him play the 6 role a bit like Xhaka before, it felt like he was much further up the field vs us. His passing range would be brilliant in our side.