Ornstein reporting Guimaraes has a release clause - get it done.



I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.