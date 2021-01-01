« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:09:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:02:23 pm
We had an athletic pressing machine in midfield and elite fowards, who were not only elite but amazingly selfless.

Now we have a midfield that is neither a creative powerhouse nor a pressing machine - somewhere in between. Mac Allister is a better player than Hendo, Gini and Milner but the version 1.0 midfield worked better for us.

Time for change of style and approach perhaps?

That would be my wish yes, even if Klopp was staying. The inverted fullback isn't for me, even with Trent it felt we were too easy to score against, I'd rather we won 1-0 than 2-1 after 91mins :D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:07:40 pm
Ousmane Diomande is a CERTAIN target for Liverpool and they share interest with Newcastle as theyre both front row for his signature.

[@JornalNoticias]
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:40:04 am
I agree, we really shouldn't, particularly with our forwards. I think we need another forward in that will start every game. At whose expense, I'm not sure, but our already freshened forward line looks like it needs further refreshing. That absolutely should not be the case, yet here we are.
I don't think it needs further refreshing, just missing a bit of quality 1vs1 ability plus you can never have too many good attacking options
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:30:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:07:40 pm


Maybe we've had enough of Konate's injury problems.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:36:18 am
Ornstein reporting Guimaraes has a release clause - get it done.

I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.

We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:57:32 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
I think hes a triffic player, but - and this is bordering on xenophobic - I really dont want to see us sign a Brazilian older than the age of 25. Is there another nationality out there where the players seem to fall of a cliff almost overnight so frequently? Some of them well ahead of schedule, too.

We really should have signed him when he was in France, it was obvious how good he and Paqueta were, maybe they failed the no dickheads policy, who knows, but its scandalous we let them go lower down the league and stood firm and neglected the chance to rebuild when they were available.

It's partly how players are brought up in Brazil. They play all year round practically with constant games and no break, with scant regard for player welfare.

Although it's going the same way in Europe.

