Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3068103 times)

Online Draex

  • Posts: 12,712
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78560 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:02:23 pm
We had an athletic pressing machine in midfield and elite fowards, who were not only elite but amazingly selfless.

Now we have a midfield that is neither a creative powerhouse nor a pressing machine - somewhere in between. Mac Allister is a better player than Hendo, Gini and Milner but the version 1.0 midfield worked better for us.

Time for change of style and approach perhaps?

That would be my wish yes, even if Klopp was staying. The inverted fullback isn't for me, even with Trent it felt we were too easy to score against, I'd rather we won 1-0 than 2-1 after 91mins :D
Offline Samie

  • Posts: 66,358
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78561 on: Today at 06:07:40 pm »
Ousmane Diomande is a CERTAIN target for Liverpool and they share interest with Newcastle as theyre both front row for his signature.

[@JornalNoticias]
Online Chris~

  • Posts: 12,556
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78562 on: Today at 06:33:49 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:40:04 am
I agree, we really shouldn't, particularly with our forwards. I think we need another forward in that will start every game. At whose expense, I'm not sure, but our already freshened forward line looks like it needs further refreshing. That absolutely should not be the case, yet here we are.
I don't think it needs further refreshing, just missing a bit of quality 1vs1 ability plus you can never have too many good attacking options
Online spider-neil

  • Posts: 18,205
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78563 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
Maybe we've had enough of Konate's injury problems.
