We had an athletic pressing machine in midfield and elite fowards, who were not only elite but amazingly selfless.



Now we have a midfield that is neither a creative powerhouse nor a pressing machine - somewhere in between. Mac Allister is a better player than Hendo, Gini and Milner but the version 1.0 midfield worked better for us.



Time for change of style and approach perhaps?



That would be my wish yes, even if Klopp was staying. The inverted fullback isn't for me, even with Trent it felt we were too easy to score against, I'd rather we won 1-0 than 2-1 after 91mins