Reply #78480 on: Today at 08:19:40 am
I wouldn't mind if we tested Real for Rodrygo once Mbappe lands and takes some of his playing time. He looks like the only available option out there to meaninfully spend the Salah money if he goes.
Reply #78481 on: Today at 08:24:47 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:17:07 am
Agreed and a new manager seems likely to buy a new one, in keeping with his style if play.

One interesting shout could be that Manuel Ugarte is currently underused as PSG, having been made into a top flight operator by..........Amorim at Sporting.

I don't think he is good enough on the ball for a top team. I'm only speculating about the DM as the new manager may feel Baj is natural with positional awareness and physical attributes (recovery pace, height, strength) to make the position his own. There is no stand out DM in European football that isn't already at a top club.
Reply #78482 on: Today at 09:35:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:24:47 am
There is no stand out DM in European football that isn't already at a top club.

Unless you're a mega nerd in glasses then you know naaaaaaaaaaaaaathing
Reply #78483 on: Today at 09:38:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:24:47 am
I don't think he is good enough on the ball for a top team. I'm only speculating about the DM as the new manager may feel Baj is natural with positional awareness and physical attributes (recovery pace, height, strength) to make the position his own. There is no stand out DM in European football that isn't already at a top club.

Mats Wieffer
Morten Hjulmand
Alan Varela
Morten Frendrup

Could all potentially make the next step.
Reply #78484 on: Today at 10:04:13 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:38:34 am
Mats Wieffer
Morten Hjulmand
Alan Varela
Morten Frendrup

Could all potentially make the next step.

Potentially being the operative word.

Think of how highly rated the likes of  Sangare and (by me in particular) Ugarte was the last few years. Now see how shit they are now

These are DM's doing good stuff in minor leagues and past history says they may not be anywhere near good enough to make the step up.

I also maintain my standpoint previously that if Amorim is sticking to his style to a T and needs a DM for that, that probably means quite a few of our players getting sold - we are already heavily overstocked in midfield of we say they are also not good enough for Amorim's midfield then a good number have to go we haven't got places for them.

You could say play them behind the striker role but they don't suit that - you'd be sacrificing our attack to enable us to by a DM without upsetting the apple cart, where a much simpler solution would probably be to try and work the tactics around what we have got.

If he can get a solid defense with Coates in it I am sure he can get a good midfield system that suits his style with the midfielders we have
Reply #78485 on: Today at 10:08:26 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:04:13 am
Potentially being the operative word.

Think of how highly rated the likes of  Sangare and (by me in particular) Ugarte was the last few years. Now see how shit they are now

These are DM's doing good stuff in minor leagues and past history says they may not be anywhere near good enough to make the step up.

I also maintain my standpoint previously that if Amorim is sticking to his style to a T and needs a DM for that, that probably means quite a few of our players getting sold - we are already heavily overstocked in midfield of we say they are also not good enough for Amorim's midfield then a good number have to go we haven't got places for them.

You could say play them behind the striker role but they don't suit that - you'd be sacrificing our attack to enable us to by a DM without upsetting the apple cart, where a much simpler solution would probably be to try and work the tactics around what we have got.

If he can get a solid defense with Coates in it I am sure he can get a good midfield system that suits his style with the midfielders we have

Is Ugarte doing shit? Surprised he seemed very good.

Everyone is potential until they get here :D
Reply #78486 on: Today at 10:18:37 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:08:26 am
Is Ugarte doing shit? Surprised he seemed very good.

Everyone is potential until they get here :D

He's not had the best of times in Paris

And yeah that's very true to be fair, but it does lend to the point that there aren't many outstanding 6's. Our scouts probably no more but you look at that list and you have to say there's no one I would say is particularly inspiring confidence to be a great DM.

I do think ultimately Macca is going to be our 6 and he already looks like an amazing 6. Question is whether he needs a DM as well (I see a 6 like a Thiago player, being that's who Klopp modeled the 6 role around watching him in Germany)
Reply #78487 on: Today at 10:22:29 am
Well at least we know that 'silly season' has peaked with talking about Anthony fucking Gordon :D

With contract expiries our squad would look like this next season:

Allison, Kelleher, Pitaluga

TAA, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, VVD, Quansah, Van Den Berg, Robbo, Tsimikas

Endo, Bajcetic, Macallister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Carvalho, Morton

Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Kids - Clark, McConnell, Chambers, Beck, Doak, Gordon, Koumas

Contracts expiring 2025 - TAA, VVD, Mo.

Its a really good squad for a new manager as there's a fair few players who you could potentially get decent money for without too much impact on the squad....or the same players could be used to bulk the squad out (Van Den Berg, Tsimikas, Grav, Carvalho and Morton). I'd be very happy with one player in each position (new CB, new CM and new attacker) and then maybe a few projects. A properly good, solid CM/DM. A winger who is actually going to give us some width. And I wouldn't mind the CB to actually be pretty experienced, maybe a bit older than the usual age we go for there.
Reply #78488 on: Today at 10:30:51 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:04:13 am
Potentially being the operative word.

Think of how highly rated the likes of  Sangare and (by me in particular) Ugarte was the last few years. Now see how shit they are now

These are DM's doing good stuff in minor leagues and past history says they may not be anywhere near good enough to make the step up.

I also maintain my standpoint previously that if Amorim is sticking to his style to a T and needs a DM for that, that probably means quite a few of our players getting sold - we are already heavily overstocked in midfield of we say they are also not good enough for Amorim's midfield then a good number have to go we haven't got places for them.

You could say play them behind the striker role but they don't suit that - you'd be sacrificing our attack to enable us to by a DM without upsetting the apple cart, where a much simpler solution would probably be to try and work the tactics around what we have got.

If he can get a solid defense with Coates in it I am sure he can get a good midfield system that suits his style with the midfielders we have

I can definitely see us getting rid of a lot of our midfielders especially after we brought most of them in last summer. I mean why would you be a little patience, see what you can do with what we have just invested in? Waste of time to be honest as we should sell and start again twelve months after investing millions in that part of the team.
Reply #78489 on: Today at 10:56:24 am
Totally agree with you.  I don't think any new manager is going to come in and be given carte blanche to overhaul the squad when it doesn't need it.

We've got a fantastic squad that the new manager will be expected to work with and I really wouldn't expect more than 1 or 2 signings by the new manager.
Reply #78490 on: Today at 11:00:20 am
What sensible manager would come in and want to mass change a title challenging squad anyway? Sure bring in one or two of course, but loads of changes - no chance.
Reply #78491 on: Today at 11:00:23 am
2 signings make Amorim system's work in terms of profiles we don't have in squad - a left footed CB and a ground eating DM.

Could argue a new left winger/left wing back too but the profiles of those players are in squad already. Whether they need upgrading is an entire other convo.

Actually think Amorim's system fits our squad quite nicely actually and would get best out of likes of Salan, Nunez, Dom, Mac.
Reply #78492 on: Today at 11:01:29 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:18:37 am

I do think ultimately Macca is going to be our 6 and he already looks like an amazing 6. Question is whether he needs a DM as well (I see a 6 like a Thiago player, being that's who Klopp modeled the 6 role around watching him in Germany)

This all depends on whether we're playing a double pivot .. or more towards a double pivot ..
Plus Trent is an issue which no one ever discusses openly and I have zero clue what's going on there
