Well at least we know that 'silly season' has peaked with talking about Anthony fucking Gordon
With contract expiries our squad would look like this next season:
Allison, Kelleher, Pitaluga
TAA, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, VVD, Quansah, Van Den Berg, Robbo, Tsimikas
Endo, Bajcetic, Macallister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Carvalho, Morton
Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota
Kids - Clark, McConnell, Chambers, Beck, Doak, Gordon, Koumas
Contracts expiring 2025 - TAA, VVD, Mo.
Its a really good squad for a new manager as there's a fair few players who you could potentially get decent money for without too much impact on the squad....or the same players could be used to bulk the squad out (Van Den Berg, Tsimikas, Grav, Carvalho and Morton). I'd be very happy with one player in each position (new CB, new CM and new attacker) and then maybe a few projects. A properly good, solid CM/DM. A winger who is actually going to give us some width. And I wouldn't mind the CB to actually be pretty experienced, maybe a bit older than the usual age we go for there.