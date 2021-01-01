We did 4-5 every summer for Klopps first 3 summers. We only stopped when we had a prime age side that won the lot. We dont have that now.
Plus a lot of these players havent been signed with Hughes and Edwards at the helm. I would be surprised if they rated all of them.
In pure numbers terms sure, but not in terms of big signings.
2016 - Mane and Wijnaldum the notable ones. Matip and Manninger (
) arrived on frees and Karius and Klavan came in for token fees.
2017 - Salah and Robertson, with Oxlade-Chamberlain brought in as depth and Solanke arriving on a free (VVD was signed the following January)
2018 - the big one - Alisson, Keita and Fabinho were all surely brought in as starters, with Shaqiri being a cheaper option to add depth.
2019 - we didn't sign a single senior player that summer - 2 back up GKs and 2 kids in VDB and Elliott.
2020 - Jota and Thiago the major signings, Tsimikas was always a back up.
2021 - Konate was our only summer signing. Diaz signed the following January
2022 - Nunez our only senior signing - Ramsay and Carvalho were cheap youth punts, then Gakpo signed in the winter window.
2023 - Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were clearly intended to be starters, Gravenberch and Endo probably squad players.
Generally we've not signed more than 2 players per window that you'd look at and say "yes, he goes straight into the starting 11", maybe 2018 is the one exception. At this point I don't think we really need more squad players - what we need is top quality players who can come into the starting 11 (and in theory push the incumbents to the bench, therefore improving squad depth).
I mean what do you see 4-5 new players even looking like? We'll get a CB and a forward, of that I'm pretty certain. I personally think we should get a 6, but there doesn't seem to be loads of great options. Beyond that I don't know where we'd add without departures. I think the only potential departures are Salah and Diaz really, maybe Endo, being players who I think would consider leaving and we'd be willing to sanction the sale of. There's one or two others that I think we'd happily move on that I'm not sure we'll be able to. Beyond that, I'm not seeing where the turnover is going to be.