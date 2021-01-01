We did 4-5 every summer for Klopps first 3 summers. We only stopped when we had a prime age side that won the lot. We dont have that now.



Plus a lot of these players havent been signed with Hughes and Edwards at the helm. I would be surprised if they rated all of them.



In pure numbers terms sure, but not in terms of big signings.2016 - Mane and Wijnaldum the notable ones. Matip and Manninger () arrived on frees and Karius and Klavan came in for token fees.2017 - Salah and Robertson, with Oxlade-Chamberlain brought in as depth and Solanke arriving on a free (VVD was signed the following January)2018 - the big one - Alisson, Keita and Fabinho were all surely brought in as starters, with Shaqiri being a cheaper option to add depth.2019 - we didn't sign a single senior player that summer - 2 back up GKs and 2 kids in VDB and Elliott.2020 - Jota and Thiago the major signings, Tsimikas was always a back up.2021 - Konate was our only summer signing. Diaz signed the following January2022 - Nunez our only senior signing - Ramsay and Carvalho were cheap youth punts, then Gakpo signed in the winter window.2023 - Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were clearly intended to be starters, Gravenberch and Endo probably squad players.Generally we've not signed more than 2 players per window that you'd look at and say "yes, he goes straight into the starting 11", maybe 2018 is the one exception. At this point I don't think we really need more squad players - what we need is top quality players who can come into the starting 11 (and in theory push the incumbents to the bench, therefore improving squad depth).I mean what do you see 4-5 new players even looking like? We'll get a CB and a forward, of that I'm pretty certain. I personally think we should get a 6, but there doesn't seem to be loads of great options. Beyond that I don't know where we'd add without departures. I think the only potential departures are Salah and Diaz really, maybe Endo, being players who I think would consider leaving and we'd be willing to sanction the sale of. There's one or two others that I think we'd happily move on that I'm not sure we'll be able to. Beyond that, I'm not seeing where the turnover is going to be.