LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78360 on: Today at 06:29:23 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:22:49 pm
Sign Wirtz.

Lad just scored a hatrick to confirm his team winning their first league title in 119 years.

Hes him.

Pretty sure hell do another year in Leverkusen. Like the manager, I dont think hes in a rush to get to a big club.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78361 on: Today at 06:32:32 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:29:23 pm
Pretty sure hell do another year in Leverkusen. Like the manager, I dont think hes in a rush to get to a big club.

Yeah, no chance we get him.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78362 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:22:49 pm
Sign Wirtz.

Lad just scored a hatrick to confirm his team winning their first league title in 119 years.

Hes him.

Wirtz is not leaving Leverkusen this summer. Anyway, with Edwards back, it will be someone like Bakayoko, and I will be fine with that ...
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78363 on: Today at 06:37:31 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:46:52 pm
Maybe I don't have time to watch as much football as I used to. But is it me or are there less good players around right now? Even City ended up with duds in summer like Doku and Nunes.

The last-16 of the CL was a real eye-opener for me. Usually at that stage every tie bar one or two is high-quality but it was more like one or two high-quality ties. Definitely fewer quality players scattered around - combination of loads of things I guess. Randomness of elite player cycles, Saudi taking players, lack of money to spend/stricter financial rules in most European leagues, and maybe players being coached & managers implementing styles of play & tactics too similar to each other.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78364 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:34:51 pm
Wirtz is not leaving Leverkusen this summer. Anyway, with Edwards back, it will be someone like Bakayoko, and I will be fine with that ...

Very different type of player though aren't they. Wirtz is like an second striker/10 mould and Bakayoko a more traditional winger.

It won't be him (although if it was possible I would spend a lot of money on him) but if Amorim comes in we would definitely need someone more like Wirtz than like Bakayoko
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78365 on: Today at 06:47:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:34:51 pm
Wirtz is not leaving Leverkusen this summer. Anyway, with Edwards back, it will be someone like Bakayoko, and I will be fine with that ...

What makes you think it will be him considering he was linked before Edwards was anywhere near the club.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78366 on: Today at 06:52:01 pm
Good to have you back in action Mac.  :wave

Bakayoko train just got another fat passenger.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78367 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:47:58 pm
What makes you think it will be him considering he was linked before Edwards was anywhere near the club.

Because he will be the perfect player to stretch his side of the defence, and create more space for Nunez and Diaz. I am pretty sure that he (or someone exactly like him) is very high on Edward's list ...

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:38:37 pm
Very different type of player though aren't they. Wirtz is like an second striker/10 mould and Bakayoko a more traditional winger.

It won't be him (although if it was possible I would spend a lot of money on him) but if Amorim comes in we would definitely need someone more like Wirtz than like Bakayoko

I think that Elliott already is what you are suggesting there. Bakayoko and Elliott would be the perfect long term solution for the right side of our attack ...
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78368 on: Today at 07:05:30 pm
We dodged a massive bullet in terms of price but I wonder if Caicedo could have made the difference this season. We're hopeless defensively in midfield and interminably slow.
Logged
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78369 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm
That Watkins guy looks alright.. /hides (behind Endo)
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78370 on: Today at 07:31:37 pm
Seen comments across the varying player threads and so on in the LFC forum bemoaning some of our signings weve made since Edwards left. Ive been saying this as my main reason for wanting Neto but I feel we really need to be looking within the Premier League for our summer signings unless its a stone cold world class player like another Tchouameni becoming available.

Its become more difficult to sign players from within the league due to the insane fees clubs are asking, but we really need to go back to that. Players that have had a few years in the league just seem to be that level above, the ones we signed during Edwards reign almost all hit the ground running. Even the likes of Ox who ultimately didnt quite pan out did look an instantly good signing until his injury derailed his career.

Im enjoying reading names like Bakayoko etc and he might well be a future star like Doku. I cant help but think one of the main reasons our work post-Edwards hasnt quite been at the same level is because weve took the risk on buying more from abroad and had to deal with the bedding in period ourselves. For example, if wed signed Mane before Southampton Im not sure hed have been as electric and instantly brilliant like he was when we signed him.

Id be much happier if we only signed a couple of players from within the league and paid the premium for them rather than signing 3-4 players from abroad who may all take X amount of time to settle. Im not disputing players from foreign leagues can settle here instantly, but it feels like a bigger risk and we need to go back to taking less risks.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78371 on: Today at 07:38:06 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:32:17 pm
I don't really understand why we got Gravenberch in when it's clear we were probably a no.6 short no a no.8. Will be really interesting to see what happens in the summer.
Think we just really liked him as a player. He was linked by Joyce back in May last year I believe and so think we were always after him + a 6. I think with the make up of the squad it was never a signing we needed though. Even with injuries we just aren't going to give him the minutes he needs to really develop (or can't to everyone) when we already had Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic trying to find minutes in midfield.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78372 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:17 pm
That Watkins guy looks alright.. /hides (behind Endo)
Get out of there now! Bullets are flying that way.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78373 on: Today at 07:42:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:58:41 pm
Because he will be the perfect player to stretch his side of the defence, and create more space for Nunez and Diaz. I am pretty sure that he (or someone exactly like him) is very high on Edward's list ...

I think that Elliott already is what you are suggesting there. Bakayoko and Elliott would be the perfect long term solution for the right side of our attack ...

But where does Bakayoko fit if Amorim doesn't play with a traditional winger. Is he a Wing Back then?

Elliot I don't think suits the role either, I think he is more suited in midfield
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78374 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:17 pm
That Watkins guy looks alright.. /hides (behind Endo)

Great player. But is 28 turning 29 next year and is so important to Villa that he would cost absolutely loads. £80 million plus.

If you are going for a striker would rather Openda or Boniface
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78375 on: Today at 07:46:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:43:23 pm
Great player. But is 28 turning 29 next year and is so important to Villa that he would cost absolutely loads. £80 million plus.

If you are going for a striker would rather Openda or Boniface

Openda summer just gone would have been a very Edwards signing. Unless he has a release clause, can imagine hed be very expensive this summer. Top player, though he did stink place out against Madrid.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78376 on: Today at 07:49:31 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:31:37 pm
Seen comments across the varying player threads and so on in the LFC forum bemoaning some of our signings weve made since Edwards left. Ive been saying this as my main reason for wanting Neto but I feel we really need to be looking within the Premier League for our summer signings unless its a stone cold world class player like another Tchouameni becoming available.

Its become more difficult to sign players from within the league due to the insane fees clubs are asking, but we really need to go back to that. Players that have had a few years in the league just seem to be that level above, the ones we signed during Edwards reign almost all hit the ground running. Even the likes of Ox who ultimately didnt quite pan out did look an instantly good signing until his injury derailed his career.

Im enjoying reading names like Bakayoko etc and he might well be a future star like Doku. I cant help but think one of the main reasons our work post-Edwards hasnt quite been at the same level is because weve took the risk on buying more from abroad and had to deal with the bedding in period ourselves. For example, if wed signed Mane before Southampton Im not sure hed have been as electric and instantly brilliant like he was when we signed him.

Id be much happier if we only signed a couple of players from within the league and paid the premium for them rather than signing 3-4 players from abroad who may all take X amount of time to settle. Im not disputing players from foreign leagues can settle here instantly, but it feels like a bigger risk and we need to go back to taking less risks.

And Salah had the experience of Chelsea. We had Torres, Ali and Suarez who hit the ground running straight off but were clearly world class players. Even Alonso struggled in the Premier League in his first season (but was generally much better in Europe).

City have the luxury of signing someone like Gvardial for stupid money and giving them a year to bed in.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78377 on: Today at 08:04:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:43:23 pm
Great player. But is 28 turning 29 next year and is so important to Villa that he would cost absolutely loads. £80 million plus.

If you are going for a striker would rather Openda or Boniface

Would pay that. We need a new forward. That is clear. Toney is a Liverpool fan isnt it? Either way we cant continue with Núñez and his easy chances he misses.

Mr Dilkington

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78378 on: Today at 08:06:53 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:04:51 pm
Would pay that. We need a new forward. That is clear. Toney is a Liverpool fan isnt it? Either way we cant continue with Núñez and his easy chances he misses.
Unbelievable.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78379 on: Today at 08:09:14 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:04:51 pm
Would pay that. We need a new forward. That is clear. Toney is a Liverpool fan isnt it? Either way we cant continue with Núñez and his easy chances he misses.


What about the players that had easier chances today.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78380 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 08:06:53 pm
Unbelievable.
Every defeat leads to calls for players to be sold. It's not a surprise really.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78381 on: Today at 08:17:44 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:04:51 pm
Would pay that. We need a new forward. That is clear. Toney is a Liverpool fan isnt it? Either way we cant continue with Núñez and his easy chances he misses.

Would you pay £80-100 million for 1 or 2 seasons of good or maybe good.

Like I don't think we need a new number 9, but if we do go down that road I think spending big big money on older prem players is a silly way to go.

I'd rather spend £80 million on Openda or Boniface who look incredibly good and is only 24 and 23
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78382 on: Today at 08:24:45 pm
Completely hypothetical but how would people react if Diaz left and we went for Anthony Gordon? I hate the bluenose twat but if he wasnt a bluenose I cant see why we wouldnt be interested.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78383 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:24:45 pm
Completely hypothetical but how would people react if Diaz left and we went for Anthony Gordon? I hate the bluenose twat but if he wasnt a bluenose I cant see why we wouldnt be interested.

Oops
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78384 on: Today at 08:27:25 pm
Why would Boniface leave. He's the focal point of a team that just won the league at a canter.

Openda maybe, we've got a better chance
cornishscouser92

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78385 on: Today at 08:29:26 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:17:44 pm
Would you pay £80-100 million for 1 or 2 seasons of good or maybe good.

Like I don't think we need a new number 9, but if we do go down that road I think spending big big money on older prem players is a silly way to go.

I'd rather spend £80 million on Openda or Boniface who look incredibly good and is only 24 and 23

Isak
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78386 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:27:25 pm
Why would Boniface leave. He's the focal point of a team that just won the league at a canter.

Openda maybe, we've got a better chance
He missed a decent chunk of the season and he's had some big injuries in his career. Needs to stay at Leverkusen for another year.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78387 on: Today at 08:31:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:17:44 pm
Would you pay £80-100 million for 1 or 2 seasons of good or maybe good.

Like I don't think we need a new number 9, but if we do go down that road I think spending big big money on older prem players is a silly way to go.

I'd rather spend £80 million on Openda or Boniface who look incredibly good and is only 24 and 23

Openda would be my bet, Leipzig are a selling club and weve had good relationships with them
in the past, the time to sign Toney was 3-4 years ago, he is much better than what some people on here credit him for but were not going to sign a player of his age unless theres a reasonable buy out clause, there were some suggestions we might be in for Malen a while back but he seems to be quite streaky and we need a consistent good finisher
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78388 on: Today at 08:35:06 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:27:25 pm
Why would Boniface leave. He's the focal point of a team that just won the league at a canter.

Openda maybe, we've got a better chance

Dortmund won the league pretty handily and Bayern still matched in for Gotze and Lewandowski, because they were the bigger club

While Bayer are brilliant I still feel confident in getting any of their players other than Wirtz. We are a bigger club, a bigger stage, and we can offer more money.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78389 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm
Im expecting a lot of business by the club this summer. We have a new structure and manager in place, lots of scope in the budget due to losing a number of high earners and even more with Matip and Thiago going. Also Klopp is on a lot of money as well plus we have CL football back.

This is the chance for us to get some players in that we look to be cornerstones of the next 3-4 years. Im expecting a 2017 style of summer.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78390 on: Today at 08:39:05 pm
I think with Edwards back, the idea that we'd pay big fees for players who are 27+ can be firmly nipped in the bud, just not how we do things. Watkins is very good though.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:31:37 pm
Seen comments across the varying player threads and so on in the LFC forum bemoaning some of our signings weve made since Edwards left. Ive been saying this as my main reason for wanting Neto but I feel we really need to be looking within the Premier League for our summer signings unless its a stone cold world class player like another Tchouameni becoming available.
...

I think there is an element of truth to that - it does feel like our more successful signings under Klopp have had at least a spell in the PL first - Mane, VVD, Gini, Robertson, Macca (I'm not going to include Salah as he barely played for Chelsea). But then equally Alisson, Fabinho, Konate have all been successful signings who were all brought in from overseas, and though it's more divisive, I'd personally put Diaz and Nunez in the same category.

But for me the issue is as much the type of players, which I think boils down to 3 things. 1 is quality, and we've been taking what feels like more risks on players than we used to (and tbf this does lend itself to the PL/non-PL debate). 2 is attributes, which has seen us buying players who don't really seem to fit in with our overall high-energy/high-pressing intensity plan (see Gakpo, Endo, Gravenberch). But thirdly I think it also feels like recently we've bought players with no real clear plan of how to use them.

I mean buying Gakpo (who we evidently envisaged as a #9 given our refusal to play him wide) 6 months after buying Nunez makes no sense whatsoever - they're completely different players vying for the same position and honestly we don't particularly cater to either of them in that role. Buying Mac Allister and sticking him at #6 (which even he seemingly didn't expect, and you had Klopp saying at the start of the season "it's not his position but he CAN play there") because we didn't or couldn't recruit a top-level defensive/deep midfielder. I like Szoboszlai but I honestly don't know what he is in this set-up, and it feels like the way we've been playing him minimises his strengths and we've turned him into little more than a runner who covers other players when he was primarily an attacking midfielder for most of his career so far. The purchase of Gravenberch feels almost like a superfluous passion project - he's clearly very talented with lots of potential but hasn't been able to consistently show it since leaving Ajax and he's nowhere near nailing down a starting place.

It just feels such a far cry from what we did at our best - build clearly defined roles, go out and buy a player who suits that role. If you said to be we need to buy a new number #9 tomorrow, I wouldn't have the first clue of what kind of player we'd be looking for. And I could say the same of the forwards, and the full backs to be honest.
PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78391 on: Today at 09:01:44 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:35:06 pm
Dortmund won the league pretty handily and Bayern still matched in for Gotze and Lewandowski, because they were the bigger club

While Bayer are brilliant I still feel confident in getting any of their players other than Wirtz. We are a bigger club, a bigger stage, and we can offer more money.

Wirtz would be the first name I bring in this summer when Salah goes but can't see it. His agent is his father and they're generally very level headed, on top of coming out just a month ago to say Wirtz will be staying at BL for at least 2 more seasons.

I guess money talks but it would be one of those really really difficult ones.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78392 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:42:10 pm
But where does Bakayoko fit if Amorim doesn't play with a traditional winger. Is he a Wing Back then?

Elliot I don't think suits the role either, I think he is more suited in midfield

Both Edwards and Catamo are very similar to Bakayoko. In Amorim's setup, Elliott would probably play the role of Goncalves ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78393 on: Today at 09:09:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:05:38 pm
Both Edwards and Catamo are very similar to Bakayoko. In Amorim's setup, Elliott would probably play the role of Goncalves ...

Nunez, Elliott and Bakayoko doesnt scream a lot of goals.
PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78394 on: Today at 09:09:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:05:38 pm
Both Edwards and Catamo are very similar to Bakayoko. In Amorim's setup, Elliott would probably play the role of Goncalves ...

That Goncalves dropping into midfield role has Szoboszlai written all over it. And he'll probably excel there too...same role he plays for Hungary.

Klopp has had him on a treadmill when he could be one of the most dangerous 10s in the league. Excited the most for Szobo next season to be honest.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78395 on: Today at 09:14:51 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 09:09:57 pm
That Goncalves dropping into midfield role has Szoboszlai written all over it. And he'll probably excel there too...same role he plays for Hungary.

Klopp has had him on a treadmill when he could be one of the most dangerous 10s in the league. Excited the most for Szobo next season to be honest.

Are you not worried about the goals in such a set up? Also what on earth do we do with all those attackers we have?
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78396 on: Today at 09:33:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:37 pm
Nunez, Elliott and Bakayoko doesnt scream a lot of goals.

Bakayoko or Elliott will be playing on the right. Nunez or Jota through the middle. Diaz or Gakpo on the left. Plus the youngsters ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78397 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 09:09:57 pm
That Goncalves dropping into midfield role has Szoboszlai written all over it. And he'll probably excel there too...same role he plays for Hungary.

Klopp has had him on a treadmill when he could be one of the most dangerous 10s in the league. Excited the most for Szobo next season to be honest.

Nah, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will be playing in central midfield under Amorim ...
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78398 on: Today at 09:35:32 pm
We could dig chelsea out of a hole and buy that prick Palmer?
