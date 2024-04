FWIW, Isak's career league stats suggest he is slightly underperforming his xG. 60xG against 57 actual goals.



Haaland overperformed in Germany but for the cheats, he has 55 league goals and an xG of 56.

Salah has scored 154 league goals for us and his xG is about 152 or something.



Just 3 players but very little difference between their respective xGs and actual goals.