If I was in Hughes'/Edwards' position I'd be looking at something like:



Sell: Tsimikas or Robertson (would prefer Tsimikas to go but given Robertson's age and higher wage if there's interest in him but not Tsimikas I'd rather one to than neither.



Would expect Matip and Thiago to leave - Matip maybe there's a role for on a short term contract and reduced wages but kind of feels like the time is right given his age and Klopp leaving.



Diaz or Gakpo (would prefer to keep Diaz over Gakpo but there seems to be genuine interest in the former and it wouldn't surprise me if he'd want to take a move to PSG or Barca at this stage of his career.



I'd also be exploring whether there's a market for Endo.



Buy:



If it's Amorim then someone like Inacio or Hincapie would make sense for that LCB role.



I like MacAllister as a 6 but Amorim has displayed a tendency to play a grock DM in a way Klopp hasn't. The issue with that is the same as last summer - the lack of available options on the market. Palacios at Leverkusen is one that comes to mind (has the big ball winning numbers and can play) but the injury record is concerning. Ugarte another given Amorim knows him and it appears PSG/Enrique don't rate him, but he just seems so limited on the ball - but again - if Amorim just wants a guy who can tackle and pass it sideways then he's an option.



I'd also be looking at a 10/wide player around 23 years old with big shot production. Names like Musiala, Wirtz and Kvaratskhelia are obvious but feel unattainable to me. Not saying it's impossible but I'll believe it when I see it.



Other names of interest: mentioned João Felix as a left field option - wouldn't be my first choice but would fit Amorim's system well IMO. Another is Charles De Ketelaere who is playing at Atalanta (boooo) on loan from Milan. Didn't really work at Milan (*cough* Paqueta) but put up some nice numbers this season. 6 goals and 6 assists isn't incredible but he's about to hit his peak, is 6ft 4 and does everything well.



I'd also buy a versatile striker who can play wide and that player should be - and I'll hear no arguments - Nicholas Jackson.



You think Núñez has burned people's heads? Let's really throw some petrol on the fire.