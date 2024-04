Re the lack of quality wide forwards; are 10s coming back instead. Feels like there are more options out there for players who’d be more like 10s than wide forwards. And it feels like tactically, given how much ball dominance the top teams have these days, 10s (who have a more central starting position and so are in better positions to hurt teams) are more important than wide forwards who have to keep the width. I feel it with Salah quite often, it’s such a waste of time having him hug the touchline against low blocks, surely we want him more central and closer to goal. Now the 10s of the modern era are very hard working ones - like Foden or De Bruyne, who do their off the ball work just as diligently as an 8 (like wide forwards had to work as hard as old style wingers in a 442) so they’re 8/10 hybrids rather than pure 10s. A but like wide forwards were winger/striker hybrids. This is wild speculation without a great deal of knowledge about these things so I might be totally wrong. If I’m right it’s an interesting chicken and egg thing, are productive wide forwards less common because the game is moving on tactically or are productive wide forwards less common SO the game is moving on tactically.