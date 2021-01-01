What wide player out there is doing anything like Mane was? I'd genuinely like to know because I don't watch enough football anymore and there doesn't seem to be any mentions in here?



I'm sure they will have players in mind but Mane was skinning players for fun in our league for a few years and had shown finishing before we signed him. Now maybe Eze but seems injury prone? Neto is definitely injury prone. Are there fellas in other leagues that people haven't mentioned?



The thing that we have lacked for a period (we didn't really fill the void) is the individual 1v1 threat that Mane and Salah brought. For example, Doku's dribbling numbers are off the charts, and he was quite gettable last summer but we did not. He's only 20 still and has a long way to go, but he's playing in one of the best teams in the world, and rinsing full backs for fun in the PL. Mane and Salah were both capable of beating a player and progressing the ball.Diaz is capable in theory but due to a combination of injuries and form, he hasn't quite replicated that. I think this is one of the key bits that we are missing in our side at the moment. There isn't as much danger when the play is compressed because we don't have the players that can beat a player in close spaces. I hope we can identify a couple of those. Bakoyoko looks decent. Kvratasheila (sp?) looks quite good in that regard too. But overall, I'm sure there are players that fit the mould out there that we need to find.