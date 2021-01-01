« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3050657 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78200 on: Yesterday at 08:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm
So he's the answer?

Nice.

I just assumed it was a Leif gag (assume it is!).
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78201 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm »
Sounds like a tough task getting the equivalent of Mane and Salah now. There doesn't seem to be any standouts doing anything like they were then. Maybe my memory is playing tricks but they both had a few years performing at a high level and whilst both were seen as risks in some quarters nobody seems to be able to mention similar prospects now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78202 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Sounds like a tough task getting the equivalent of Mane and Salah now. There doesn't seem to be any standouts doing anything like they were then. Maybe my memory is playing tricks but they both had a few years performing at a high level and whilst both were seen as risks in some quarters nobody seems to be able to mention similar prospects now.

I dont agree with that. Salah maybe, he was proven, but Mane level performing players are out there. There is always top attacking talent out there and we just have to find it. There also needs to be some ambition by the club to go for some bigger players.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78203 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm
I dont agree with that. Salah maybe, he was proven, but Mane level performing players are out there. There is always top attacking talent out there and we just have to find it. There also needs to be some ambition by the club to go for some bigger players.
What wide player out there is doing anything like Mane was? I'd genuinely like to know because I don't watch enough football anymore and there doesn't seem to be any mentions in here?

I'm sure they will have players in mind but Mane was skinning players for fun in our league for a few years and had shown finishing before we signed him. Now maybe Eze but seems injury prone? Neto is definitely injury prone. Are there fellas in other leagues that people haven't mentioned?
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78204 on: Today at 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm
What wide player out there is doing anything like Mane was? I'd genuinely like to know because I don't watch enough football anymore and there doesn't seem to be any mentions in here?

I'm sure they will have players in mind but Mane was skinning players for fun in our league for a few years and had shown finishing before we signed him. Now maybe Eze but seems injury prone? Neto is definitely injury prone. Are there fellas in other leagues that people haven't mentioned?

The thing that we have lacked for a period (we didn't really fill the void) is the individual 1v1 threat that Mane and Salah brought. For example, Doku's dribbling numbers are off the charts, and he was quite gettable last summer but we did not. He's only 20 still and has a long way to go, but he's playing in one of the best teams in the world, and rinsing full backs for fun in the PL. Mane and Salah were both capable of beating a player and progressing the ball.

Diaz is capable in theory but due to a combination of injuries and form, he hasn't quite replicated that. I think this is one of the key bits that we are missing in our side at the moment. There isn't as much danger when the play is compressed because we don't have the players that can beat a player in close spaces. I hope we can identify a couple of those. Bakoyoko looks decent. Kvratasheila (sp?) looks quite good in that regard too. But overall, I'm sure there are players that fit the mould out there that we need to find.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78205 on: Today at 04:43:00 am »

I don't remember Mane and Salah being that good 1v1 especially Mane , we just played to their strength we were very direct and the players behind them suited this style.

https://youtu.be/CXUxfoQbBro?si=8VWgVSHGxVKuo5J4


Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78206 on: Today at 07:00:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Sounds like a tough task getting the equivalent of Mane and Salah now. There doesn't seem to be any standouts doing anything like they were then. Maybe my memory is playing tricks but they both had a few years performing at a high level and whilst both were seen as risks in some quarters nobody seems to be able to mention similar prospects now.
I think there's a couple reasons behind it, wide players have gone back to being more about width and creativity than they were 7+ years ago and so there's less great goal scoring ones. Teams know the value of these players and so they either go earlier in their careers for big money (mudryk and Doku) or cost more (Kvara surely going to be 6 figures) so it's impossible to find good value like we did with Salah and Mane.
