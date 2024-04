Nunez is one of the best signings we've made in the last 5 years - its just totally befuddling to me that anyone whose watched him and LFC could put him in a list of questionable signings.. how he's viewed has honestly made me question a huge swathe of people's footballs opinions at a base level.. its the most bat shit thing I've seen in the last decade of watching us





I think questionable is clumsy language. He is good and I am not selling him. Diaz is good as well. Gakpo is the only one who isnt good enough.There is clearly a difference in the level you think he is at and what I think he is at. If Salah left I wouldnt be confident that Nunez steps up and we would be fine. Think there has to be more from him in terms of goals.