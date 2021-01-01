We shouldn't forget that money are the means to win trophies, not the other way around. We are not a selling club, unless the sale would make us better (e.g., Coutinho). If that's indeed the case, we shouldn't be hesitant to sell, but it has to be a well thought process.



I'm on the fence with Salah's situation because I don't know what the medical department thinks of his future from sport medicine perspective. He is our most effective player, no question. If he can keep up his output, we should do everything to keep him. If not, lose the legs on someone else's pitch and all that.



Regarding the cost, everyone has a price tag over his head. But what people often forget (at least by some posts here), is that Salah's high salary is not the only factor to consider. His replacement will have a package that includes player fee, agent fee, maybe sing-on bonus, etc. Per year, that's a huge lump of sum, anyhow you do the math. Salah's contract can be extended for less; his rumored 20m annual salary is still less than signing a top player for 65m fee on a 5 year contract and 150k/wk wages. Said player has to produce similar to Salah's output. Who fits that bracket in today's world?!...