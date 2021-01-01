« previous next »
We shouldn't forget that money are the means to win trophies, not the other way around. We are not a selling club, unless the sale would make us better (e.g., Coutinho). If that's indeed the case, we shouldn't be hesitant to sell, but it has to be a well thought process.

I'm on the fence with Salah's situation because I don't know what the medical department thinks of his future from sport medicine perspective. He is our most effective player, no question. If he can keep up his output, we should do everything to keep him. If not, lose the legs on someone else's pitch and all that.

Regarding the cost, everyone has a price tag over his head. But what people often forget (at least by some posts here), is that Salah's high salary is not the only factor to consider. His replacement will have a package that includes player fee, agent fee, maybe sing-on bonus, etc. Per year, that's a huge lump of sum, anyhow you do the math. Salah's contract can be extended for less; his rumored 20m annual salary is still less than signing a top player for 65m fee on a 5 year contract and 150k/wk wages. Said player has to produce similar to Salah's output. Who fits that bracket in today's world?!...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
We literally dismissed it.

Im aware of that; but that was last close season.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Salah will decide his future. He will decide to go or i think he plays out his final year. I think the club are happy with this situation. I dont see the club offering any extension in the summer.

Ignacio and Muisala would be the dream summer.
Monster athletes in defence, midfield and attack please, obviously all must have the required quality and mentality too. Done great this season but still carrying a few too many slow players then when a lot have to play together we suffer. One of them needs to be a 6 if it's not Mac's long term position too under the next manager, massive upgrade needed there (still!!)

Praying we don't get "it'll be a quiet summer as the new manager takes a look at the squad"
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm
Monster athletes in defence, midfield and attack please, obviously all must have the required quality and mentality too. Done great this season but still carrying a few too many slow players then when a lot have to play together we suffer. One of them needs to be a 6 if it's not Mac's long term position too under the next manager, massive upgrade needed there (still!!)

Praying we don't get "it'll be a quiet summer as the new manager takes a look at the squad"

Think its been obvious for a while that athletically in midfield we have looked a bit short, which is probably the main reason why Szobozslai has started more games.

The attack clearly needs another player, mainly someone quick and who can dribble. 
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:24:42 pm
He hasn't dropped off.
You're literally quote posting numbers that show he hasn't for goodness sake

In fact he's currently putting up his best ever xg plus xa numbers in his time at the club

FBref doesn't have detailed enough stats to show it very effectively but his game has changed (he's trending down on take ons and progressive carries on FBref which is a bit of evidence) and I suspect we'd see fewer 'runs in behind' if we had the stats. Now he's not dropped off in terms of production but I'm not convinced the changes are all good for us.
Compared to the midfield rebuild, how well the attack rebuild go?
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
Compared to the midfield rebuild, how well the attack rebuild go?

I don't even think it is a rebuild. I think it is one player (pace and can dribble). Problem we have is we are one paced without Nunez so if he has an off day we generally look off.

If we have someone who has pace and directness as well we probably are fine then
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
I don't even think it is a rebuild. I think it is one player (pace and can dribble). Problem we have is we are one paced without Nunez so if he has an off day we generally look off.

If we have someone who has pace and directness as well we probably are fine then
If we're going 343 next year I can't see us signing another forward given how many we have already plus the number of attacking midfielders. Would need to be shifting 2-3 of them on which maybe but seems unlikely
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
Compared to the midfield rebuild, how well the attack rebuild go?
Dreadful. If Diaz isn't playing we don't have a winger.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm
If we're going 343 next year I can't see us signing another forward given how many we have already plus the number of attacking midfielders. Would need to be shifting 2-3 of them on which maybe but seems unlikely

That 3-4-3 thing needs to be binned, we absolutely dont have the players for it.
Need to sign another goal scorer. Consistently failing to hit the target when given clear cut chances is just not good enough. xG can't explain that away.
I think we need quite a few, but normally by this point in the season we're starting to hear about finalising our key targets, but we're nearly half way through April without knowing what formation we'll even be playing next season, which makes me think we might struggle to make the additions that are required (particularly factoring in international competitions).

I think we need a pacy forward and a CB as an absolute minimum, and depending on the set-up next season, possible a DM and LB/LWB. Maybe even another CB if we're moving to 3 at the back.

Squad depth is broadly decent, but there are a few obvious spots in the starting 11 that are looking upgradeable.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm
That 3-4-3 thing needs to be binned, we absolutely dont have the players for it.
This is mental. There's no reason we can't change formation and to say we can't is defeatist. The new manager has to be able to change what he likes. A change to 3 centre backs and playing a similar style is hardly changing the world.

I can see the posts already after a few bad results because I've no doubt it will take a bit of time to implement. The only way I could agree with criticism of 3 is if we don't sign 1 or 2 new ones.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
I think we need quite a few, but normally by this point in the season we're starting to hear about finalising our key targets, but we're nearly half way through April without knowing what formation we'll even be playing next season, which makes me think we might struggle to make the additions that are required (particularly factoring in international competitions).

I think we need a pacy forward and a CB as an absolute minimum, and depending on the set-up next season, possible a DM and LB/LWB. Maybe even another CB if we're moving to 3 at the back.

Squad depth is broadly decent, but there are a few obvious spots in the starting 11 that are looking upgradeable.

3 at the back to me means 2 CB's. I wouldn't mind a LWB like Ait-Nouri, and a fast dribbling forward/attacking midfielder
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
This is mental. There's no reason we can't change formation and to say we can't is defeatist. The new manager has to be able to change what he likes. A change to 3 centre backs and playing a similar style is hardly changing the world.

I can see the posts already after a few bad results because I've no doubt it will take a bit of time to implement. The only way I could agree with criticism of 3 is if we don't sign 1 or 2 new ones.

We dont have the players. We would need to sign another centreback. For wing backs you need a couple of real athletic footballers with physicality. Trent and Bradley are not that. Then we have so many attackers and 8s with still more needed.

Any new manager wanting to win will need to hit the ground running.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
3 at the back to me means 2 CB's. I wouldn't mind a LWB like Ait-Nouri, and a fast dribbling forward/attacking midfielder
How is 3 at the back 2 cbs?
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:53:30 pm
How is 3 at the back 2 cbs?

We need one with Matip leaving anyway, and for me I always like having double what you need - 4 CB options for 2 places, 6 for 3 places. Especially as you are talking about some of the players being injury prone like Konate.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
We dont have the players. We would need to sign another centreback. For wing backs you need a couple of real athletic footballers with physicality. Trent and Bradley are not that. Then we have so many attackers and 8s with still more needed.

Any new manager wanting to win will need to hit the ground running.

Bradley is very athletic I would say - Trent I'm not so sure, I don't think he'll have any appetite to play RWB to be honest, he wants to be a midfielder.

Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:58:09 pm
Bradley is very athletic I would say - Trent I'm not so sure, I don't think he'll have any appetite to play RWB to be honest, he wants to be a midfielder.



Then that means you need to sign another specialist wing back as you dont have the option of Gomez on that role either.

I dont think Amorim will be insisting on playing a single formation, would be the sign of a very inflexible manager. But if he does then we need 4 or 5 players and many shipped out the door.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
We need one with Matip leaving anyway, and for me I always like having double what you need - 4 CB options for 2 places, 6 for 3 places. Especially as you are talking about some of the players being injury prone like Konate.

Not to mention we could do with managing VVD's minutes at 33 - I think part of the reason he's looked a man reborn this season is because we were able to rest him in the first half of the season in Europe. Quansah still learning, Gomez has barely played at CB this season having looked shaky (to be kind) in that position last season. Konate is entirely unreliable fitness-wise.

We have four senior options - one well into his 30s, one who can't play twice a week without picking up muscular injuries, one who's in his first season of senior football, and one who's not totally convinced at CB for a couple of years. We definitely need 2 if we're playing 3ATB (unless we move Bajcetic back).
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
We dont have the players. We would need to sign another centreback. For wing backs you need a couple of real athletic footballers with physicality. Trent and Bradley are not that. Then we have so many attackers and 8s with still more needed.

Any new manager wanting to win will need to hit the ground running.
We have been playing with wing backs for years. They've only been traditional full backs in name. The only real difference is one less mid for one more cb. A few of the mids can be used in attack and if not they will be sold if we have a surplus. You mention trent and Bradley, both would benefit from more cover, especially Trent who is more of a playmaker.

Don't see why we would need anymore 8s and would only need more attackers if we sell or think we can upgrade.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:58:09 pm
Bradley is very athletic I would say - Trent I'm not so sure, I don't think he'll have any appetite to play RWB to be honest, he wants to be a midfielder.

We already have 7 players for 2 positions (or 11 for 4 if you include the players behind the striker). To add Trent as well would be mad, and mean we need a RWB
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
We need one with Matip leaving anyway, and for me I always like having double what you need - 4 CB options for 2 places, 6 for 3 places. Especially as you are talking about some of the players being injury prone like Konate.
I misunderstood what you were saying. Yeah I agree with that especially when you consider injury problems with Konate.
I myself have been guilty of this but this thread is so reactionary after a defeat. Buckle up lads and lasses.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:19 am
I myself have been guilty of this but this thread is so reactionary after a defeat. Buckle up lads and lasses.

I don't think it has been as bad as I expected. Largely the same comments as usual
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
I don't even think it is a rebuild. I think it is one player (pace and can dribble). Problem we have is we are one paced without Nunez so if he has an off day we generally look off.

If we have someone who has pace and directness as well we probably are fine then
We don't tend to create lots of big chances i.e. 1v1 with the keeper of pullbacks for tap-ins. Recently the final pass just isn't right either too heavy or slightly behind the attacker. I think we need to upgrade one or two players in our attack
Tonight we only had Darwin in the Attack and Midfield that had pace. Why in God's name have we moved away from Direct and pacey players? With Edwards coming back we will rectify this.
