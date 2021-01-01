« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 [1953]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3045884 times)

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78080 on: Yesterday at 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:53:56 pm
Yeah, we'll still be able to get money for him a few years down the line. I wouldn't entertain selling him at any point in the next couple of years barring serious injury or anything. I think he's still got plenty of goals to offer us, you only have to look at the likes of Benzema who played his best football for Madrid after the age of about 32. I can still see Salah being massively effective going forward.

We very probably won't, as his contract expires in a little over a year.

I feel like there's this assumption that we'll just renew him and he'll be here for another 2-3 years and I don't see it happening - the money men aren't going to want to sanction a multi-year extension at his current wage level (nor arguably should they), and Salah probably would reject a single year extension (which I think would be best from a club perspective) knowing he'd maybe get a 3 year contract elsewhere. We also have no idea how next season will go - if Klopp were staying I'd be more inclined to think Salah would too, but with Edwards coming back with more power, with a new manager and potentially a totally new set-up that may or may not be to Salah's liking, he might just decide it's time to move on. I think that's exactly what will happen - he leaves on a free next summer and goes and makes bank somewhere else for a few years before heading to Saudi for a lucrative retirement.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78081 on: Yesterday at 04:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:14:55 pm
Salahs numbers and impact will drop, hes at the apex of his value now

No he's not, that would have been a few seasons ago.

Quote
this is the best time to sell him so we maximise our return but you seem happy to see him leave on a free? do you see FSG stumpin up 100M to find a replacement if he leaves for nothing? we are not Man City, we have to generate funds from sales however unpalatable they are to allow us to compete

Again, no its not. That would have been a few seasons ago. We lost Firmino, Mane, Origi and Minamino and essentially replaced them with Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota. At a very, very big net cost. We just turned our midfield around at a very big net cost.

Quote
in terms of replacements I dont think it would be down to a single player like for like, we do need a wide forward who can open teams up but we may also choose to bring in a player in another key position to make the team overall stronger- for example a wide forward + central defender / left back

In terms of options for the role:

-Bowen
-Sane
-Bakayoko
-Williams
-Malen
-Musiala
-Cherki
-Wirtz
-Palmer

Thats a proper clusterfuck of a list :D Saka? No chance, obviously. Bowen? :D The ones further down the list are central players. There's no reason we can't sign someone like Bakoyoko and move Mo more central.   

Quote
As a club we have always moved players on when we felt like a player was near/close to passing his best days and we shouldnt be afraid to be bold given we know City/United/Arsenal will all outspend us next summer if we dont generate serious funds through sales

No we haven't, there's many, many, many examples where we haven't.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78082 on: Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:39:31 am
Shall we send supplies because most Neto fans have changed their mind.

Send supplies and Ill happily take the lynching when he signs and does his hammy on the opening day. Im seeing names like Bakayoko and Summerville, Im sure theyre great prospects and might be good a few years down the line but theres only one who can come in and explode imo and thats the man from Wolves  8)

Im actually an Olise fan but dont think he suits us in our current guise and he too has his injury issues.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78083 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:57:50 pm
No he's not, that would have been a few seasons ago.

Again, no its not. That would have been a few seasons ago. We lost Firmino, Mane, Origi and Minamino and essentially replaced them with Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota. At a very, very big net cost. We just turned our midfield around at a very big net cost.

Thats a proper clusterfuck of a list :D Saka? No chance, obviously. Bowen? :D The ones further down the list are central players. There's no reason we can't sign someone like Bakoyoko and move Mo more central.   

No we haven't, there's many, many, many examples where we haven't.


-Salah can leave next summer for nothing he is at his highest point of value for us this summer, its either  £70M this summer or fuck all next

we either extend Salahs contract (which is difficult because were probably going to ask him
to take a pay cut) if we dont we could end up giving him a deal where his performances fall through the floor and on huge money

Ive not suggested Saka on my list!



Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78084 on: Yesterday at 05:51:00 pm »
Oh Sane! :D Yeah no thanks!!

Just extend his contract, simple. Hes still worth it, hes not destroying our wage structure, hes still at the top level. And hes the best middle eastern footballer ever, theyll still want him in 3/4 years time.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78085 on: Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 05:51:00 pm
Oh Sane! :D Yeah no thanks!!

Just extend his contract, simple. Hes still worth it, hes not destroying our wage structure, hes still at the top level. And hes the best middle eastern footballer ever, theyll still want him in 3/4 years time.

Why would he extend his contract with us if he can run it down? we wont give him the same deal as hes on now so hes going to accept either a pay cut to stay for 2 additional seasons or he leaves and makes 3X what hes on now

i dont think Salah will take a big pay cut to stay but lets see what happens

Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78086 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm
Why would he extend his contract with us if he can run it down? we wont give him the same deal as hes on now so hes going to accept either a pay cut to stay for 2 additional seasons or he leaves and makes 3X what hes on now

i dont think Salah will take a big pay cut to stay but lets see what happens



Why wouldn't we give him a similar deal that's he's on now as two year extension takes us to 2026/27, he's 34 and can still go on a freebie to retirement league like Saudi Arabia. He could have left years ago for more money to a club challenging for CL. No one else other than SA is going to offer us 70m plus but if he doesn't sign an extension now we'll sell which is fine. Salah at 31 is surely too ambitious to put his feet up with Ronaldo, Neymar n co. The main issue I have with your posts is you think Salah best is behind him while the goals/assists stats say otherwise. With him in the team we currently are the highest scorers in Europe so again that pretty much puts a nail in your opinion and lastly we were challenging for all trophies this season until we shot ourselves in the foot losing to Utd in the FA Cup. I doubt any team could do that with a player who's several yards slower, not at his peak or close to.😉

In regards to your list Cherki has scored a couple of goals this season 🙈 Sane is a decent option but no where near Salahs levels n at 28 I wouldn't be rushing out to get him, Bowen likewise plus English so God knows what he cost as 100m probably would be the tag silly money for a good but not a brilliant player, Musiala is going nowhere n surely would cost 100-125m. Anyway once you suggested Cherki who has 1 goal 4 assists this season I pretty much wrote off your suggestions
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78087 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
Look its not uncomfortable to accept that Salah isn't the same player he used to be. Scoring goals or not Salah does not impact games in the way he used to during his peak. His best years are actually behind him but that's not to say he is no longer effective. He absolutely is. We just have to decide if we are better off overall from letting him move on or stay. From a monetary and longevity standpoint it makes the most sense to move Salah on this summer.

Are we actually going to be at sea without him? The form in 2024 without him suggests otherwise;

Since Salah left to Afcon/injured our results were;

2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA cup,
Two games vs Fulham in the Carabao we win 3-2 on agg,
5-2 FA cup win vs Norwich,
4-1 PL win vs Chelsea,
3-1 PL win vs Burnley,
1-4 PL win vs Brentford,
4-1 PL win vs Luton,
Carabao final win,
3-0 FA cup win vs Southampton
0-1 PL win vs Forest.

10 games. 9 wins. 29 goals. Averaging almost 3 goals a game in that time.

Salah is our favourite player but can we afford to renew a £350,000 a week contract and pass up a £100m fee if the difference isn't astronomical? It's probably not the best move and you can bet Edwards and co are streets ahead on this.

We are no longer the team with a workhorse midfield that requires an attacking trio of Mane/Salah/Firmino to create a madness for us. We actually have a progressive defence and midfield that will become less reliable on "gegenpressing being the playmaker" as Klopp leaves to having more technical players that can cause damage in attack.

Salah is probably my favourite player in the last two decades but all good times come to an end...and for our sake at a good time.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78088 on: Today at 09:11:44 am »
On Salah, it's really not great for our off the ball pressing and counter pressing to have an ageing forward in the front 3. Who knows what the new coach will do but I suspect we're still going to be a pressing team because that's what elite teams do these days. I'd rather we keep him and sign his long term replacement this summer or next summer. But what will his wage demands be and for what length of contract?
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78089 on: Today at 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:17:36 pm
Understandably unpopular as well. Don't think he's good enough, would cost a lot, not shown he can play lots of minutes, not what we're missing
I'm not sure. Atleti are clearly keen to cut ties so I don't expect him to cost a kings ransom. His numbers are really good this season and hitting peak age - just unfortunate that he has guys like Raphinha and Yamal ahead of him. Not saying he'd be my first choice by any means but if Amorim wants two 10s behind the striker I can see the appeal if the terms were right.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78090 on: Today at 09:42:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:11:44 am
On Salah, it's really not great for our off the ball pressing and counter pressing to have an ageing forward in the front 3. Who knows what the new coach will do but I suspect we're still going to be a pressing team because that's what elite teams do these days. I'd rather we keep him and sign his long term replacement this summer or next summer. But what will his wage demands be and for what length of contract?

lets say Salah wants a 3 year extension at £350K a week, so we would be committing £54M to Salah to keep him for 4 years after this one, if you think hes lost a few yards now he will practically be a geriatric by the end of his contract, will he score another 30-40 goals in that time probably but the impact to the team overall isnt to be ignored, we dont extend contracts so players can achieve career milestones it has to be on the basis of what will make us the best team possible

we would probably start negotiations with our position as a 12 month extension IMO-

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78091 on: Today at 09:47:39 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm
Why wouldn't we give him a similar deal that's he's on now as two year extension takes us to 2026/27, he's 34 and can still go on a freebie to retirement league like Saudi Arabia. He could have left years ago for more money to a club challenging for CL. No one else other than SA is going to offer us 70m plus but if he doesn't sign an extension now we'll sell which is fine. Salah at 31 is surely too ambitious to put his feet up with Ronaldo, Neymar n co. The main issue I have with your posts is you think Salah best is behind him while the goals/assists stats say otherwise. With him in the team we currently are the highest scorers in Europe so again that pretty much puts a nail in your opinion and lastly we were challenging for all trophies this season until we shot ourselves in the foot losing to Utd in the FA Cup. I doubt any team could do that with a player who's several yards slower, not at his peak or close to.😉

In regards to your list Cherki has scored a couple of goals this season 🙈 Sane is a decent option but no where near Salahs levels n at 28 I wouldn't be rushing out to get him, Bowen likewise plus English so God knows what he cost as 100m probably would be the tag silly money for a good but not a brilliant player, Musiala is going nowhere n surely would cost 100-125m. Anyway once you suggested Cherki who has 1 goal 4 assists this season I pretty much wrote off your suggestions

The economics of the extension dont make sense unless we get him to sign a one year on a lower contract which I think is unlikely

There are plenty of options on who we sign, for the kind of money we wil get for him we could bring in 2 players of top quality and I wont be on the transfer committee :-)


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 [1953]   Go Up
« previous next »
 