Look its not uncomfortable to accept that Salah isn't the same player he used to be. Scoring goals or not Salah does not impact games in the way he used to during his peak. His best years are actually behind him but that's not to say he is no longer effective. He absolutely is. We just have to decide if we are better off overall from letting him move on or stay. From a monetary and longevity standpoint it makes the most sense to move Salah on this summer.



Are we actually going to be at sea without him? The form in 2024 without him suggests otherwise;



Since Salah left to Afcon/injured our results were;



2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA cup,

Two games vs Fulham in the Carabao we win 3-2 on agg,

5-2 FA cup win vs Norwich,

4-1 PL win vs Chelsea,

3-1 PL win vs Burnley,

1-4 PL win vs Brentford,

4-1 PL win vs Luton,

Carabao final win,

3-0 FA cup win vs Southampton

0-1 PL win vs Forest.



10 games. 9 wins. 29 goals. Averaging almost 3 goals a game in that time.



Salah is our favourite player but can we afford to renew a £350,000 a week contract and pass up a £100m fee if the difference isn't astronomical? It's probably not the best move and you can bet Edwards and co are streets ahead on this.



We are no longer the team with a workhorse midfield that requires an attacking trio of Mane/Salah/Firmino to create a madness for us. We actually have a progressive defence and midfield that will become less reliable on "gegenpressing being the playmaker" as Klopp leaves to having more technical players that can cause damage in attack.



Salah is probably my favourite player in the last two decades but all good times come to an end...and for our sake at a good time.