Salahs numbers and impact will drop, hes at the apex of his value now
No he's not, that would have been a few seasons ago.
this is the best time to sell him so we maximise our return but you seem happy to see him leave on a free? do you see FSG stumpin up 100M to find a replacement if he leaves for nothing? we are not Man City, we have to generate funds from sales however unpalatable they are to allow us to compete
Again, no its not. That would have been a few seasons ago. We lost Firmino, Mane, Origi and Minamino and essentially replaced them with Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota. At a very, very big net cost. We just turned our midfield around at a very big net cost.
in terms of replacements I dont think it would be down to a single player like for like, we do need a wide forward who can open teams up but we may also choose to bring in a player in another key position to make the team overall stronger- for example a wide forward + central defender / left back
In terms of options for the role:
-Bowen
-Sane
-Bakayoko
-Williams
-Malen
-Musiala
-Cherki
-Wirtz
-Palmer
Thats a proper clusterfuck of a list
Saka? No chance, obviously. Bowen?
The ones further down the list are central players. There's no reason we can't sign someone like Bakoyoko and move Mo more central.
As a club we have always moved players on when we felt like a player was near/close to passing his best days and we shouldnt be afraid to be bold given we know City/United/Arsenal will all outspend us next summer if we dont generate serious funds through sales
No we haven't, there's many, many, many examples where we haven't.