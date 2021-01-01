« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78080 on: Today at 04:22:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:53:56 pm
Yeah, we'll still be able to get money for him a few years down the line. I wouldn't entertain selling him at any point in the next couple of years barring serious injury or anything. I think he's still got plenty of goals to offer us, you only have to look at the likes of Benzema who played his best football for Madrid after the age of about 32. I can still see Salah being massively effective going forward.

We very probably won't, as his contract expires in a little over a year.

I feel like there's this assumption that we'll just renew him and he'll be here for another 2-3 years and I don't see it happening - the money men aren't going to want to sanction a multi-year extension at his current wage level (nor arguably should they), and Salah probably would reject a single year extension (which I think would be best from a club perspective) knowing he'd maybe get a 3 year contract elsewhere. We also have no idea how next season will go - if Klopp were staying I'd be more inclined to think Salah would too, but with Edwards coming back with more power, with a new manager and potentially a totally new set-up that may or may not be to Salah's liking, he might just decide it's time to move on. I think that's exactly what will happen - he leaves on a free next summer and goes and makes bank somewhere else for a few years before heading to Saudi for a lucrative retirement.
Redley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78081 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:14:55 pm
Salahs numbers and impact will drop, hes at the apex of his value now

No he's not, that would have been a few seasons ago.

this is the best time to sell him so we maximise our return but you seem happy to see him leave on a free? do you see FSG stumpin up 100M to find a replacement if he leaves for nothing? we are not Man City, we have to generate funds from sales however unpalatable they are to allow us to compete

Again, no its not. That would have been a few seasons ago. We lost Firmino, Mane, Origi and Minamino and essentially replaced them with Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota. At a very, very big net cost. We just turned our midfield around at a very big net cost.

in terms of replacements I dont think it would be down to a single player like for like, we do need a wide forward who can open teams up but we may also choose to bring in a player in another key position to make the team overall stronger- for example a wide forward + central defender / left back

In terms of options for the role:

-Bowen
-Sane
-Bakayoko
-Williams
-Malen
-Musiala
-Cherki
-Wirtz
-Palmer

Thats a proper clusterfuck of a list :D Saka? No chance, obviously. Bowen? :D The ones further down the list are central players. There's no reason we can't sign someone like Bakoyoko and move Mo more central.   

As a club we have always moved players on when we felt like a player was near/close to passing his best days and we shouldnt be afraid to be bold given we know City/United/Arsenal will all outspend us next summer if we dont generate serious funds through sales

No we haven't, there's many, many, many examples where we haven't.
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #78082 on: Today at 04:58:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:39:31 am
Shall we send supplies because most Neto fans have changed their mind.

Send supplies and Ill happily take the lynching when he signs and does his hammy on the opening day. Im seeing names like Bakayoko and Summerville, Im sure theyre great prospects and might be good a few years down the line but theres only one who can come in and explode imo and thats the man from Wolves  8)

Im actually an Olise fan but dont think he suits us in our current guise and he too has his injury issues.
