Yeah, we'll still be able to get money for him a few years down the line. I wouldn't entertain selling him at any point in the next couple of years barring serious injury or anything. I think he's still got plenty of goals to offer us, you only have to look at the likes of Benzema who played his best football for Madrid after the age of about 32. I can still see Salah being massively effective going forward.



We very probably won't, as his contract expires in a little over a year.I feel like there's this assumption that we'll just renew him and he'll be here for another 2-3 years and I don't see it happening - the money men aren't going to want to sanction a multi-year extension at his current wage level (nor arguably should they), and Salah probably would reject a single year extension (which I think would be best from a club perspective) knowing he'd maybe get a 3 year contract elsewhere. We also have no idea how next season will go - if Klopp were staying I'd be more inclined to think Salah would too, but with Edwards coming back with more power, with a new manager and potentially a totally new set-up that may or may not be to Salah's liking, he might just decide it's time to move on. I think that's exactly what will happen - he leaves on a free next summer and goes and makes bank somewhere else for a few years before heading to Saudi for a lucrative retirement.