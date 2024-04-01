« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3039202 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77960 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:57:49 am
Has Alisson become so injury prone that the owners could start look at it as a sweet spot to sell him at one point? Perhaps not this summer, but at some point? Age vs. value. Not that I want that, but if it`s a toss up between selling Kelleher too early and depending on a new second choice goal keeper that we don`t know about( If Alisson gets more injuries next season). 

Guess if we win the league and he has played more games than Ali and his wages will be far below as well it might start to pop into peoples minds. Tough one as you're giving up the best keeper in the league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77961 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:57:49 am
Has Alisson become so injury prone that the owners could start look at it as a sweet spot to sell him at one point? Perhaps not this summer, but at some point? Age vs. value. Not that I want that, but if it`s a toss up between selling Kelleher too early and depending on a new second choice goal keeper that we don`t know about( If Alisson gets more injuries next season).
lol no chance
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77962 on: Yesterday at 11:15:36 am »
Yeah no. Alisson is the best keeper there is and he hasn't really become injury prone, he just had the odd injury each season. Kelleher has been great this season but Alisson is an incredible shot stopper while also having a strong all around game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77963 on: Yesterday at 02:13:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:15:02 am
Ok but then thats Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Diaz and Gakpo for 2 positions. So at least six of those sit out.

Point being that the squad is deliberately loaded in the attacking parts of the field. People are focussing on centrebacks but are our wingbacks suitable as well?

On the above, Endo, Grav can probably play a dual pivot. Perhaps Endos best position. I suspect Grav could too. Szoboslai Im less sure but youve got Mac, Jones, Endo, Grav for the double pivot and perhaps Szoboslai. Then youve got Salah, Jota, Gapko, Diaz, Elliott, Szoboslai for the 10s. And Nunez, Jota, Gapko for the 9. Diaz might well be able to play LWB depending on how Amorim uses his wing backs. Were really not a million miles away. And some of our players will suit it. Elliott and Salah will benefit for example. Trent too because hes more likely to be able to move into midfield if its a double pivot. Or the wingback role might be a good change for him. Certainly wed need some players but then wed be signing players if Klopp stayed, we certainly will be with Klopp leaving. And at least with LWB we probably need a LB if we dont switch so bringing in a LWB isnt so different. CB is an issue, well probably need 2 if we wanted to play 3. Mostly because we can carry Konate in a 433 if we just replace Matip but Im not sure we can carry Konate if we only replace Matip and we want to play a 343.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77964 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Left back, Centre back, clinical forward.

Think that's it right?

Unless someone like Salah leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77965 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:39:01 am
Left back, Centre back, clinical forward.

Think that's it right?

Unless someone like Salah leaves.

It all depends on what the new manager wants. If its three at the back then wing backs need to be looked at. We also need to see how he sets up a midfield two. Also the forwards as well.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77966 on: Today at 12:10:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:40:53 am
It all depends on what the new manager wants. If its three at the back then wing backs need to be looked at. We also need to see how he sets up a midfield two. Also the forwards as well.

Any manager who changes to a back three would be stupid.

Why would you need to do that when we are clearly one of the best sides in the League/Europe ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77967 on: Today at 12:12:16 pm »
New manager comes in and he will do things his way.

That's it really. Moving to 3 at the back might give us a new stability, new style of play. We will have to wait and see really.

One thing is for certain: the Klopp era comes to an end, as all eras do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77968 on: Today at 01:30:29 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:12:16 pm
New manager comes in and he will do things his way.

That's it really. Moving to 3 at the back might give us a new stability, new style of play. We will have to wait and see really.

One thing is for certain: the Klopp era comes to an end, as all eras do.

An important consideration about switching to a back three is how the players deal with it. We have a lot of experienced winners. A new manager coming in with very little experience and then changing everything doesnt always go down well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77969 on: Today at 01:56:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:30:29 pm
An important consideration about switching to a back three is how the players deal with it. We have a lot of experienced winners. A new manager coming in with very little experience and then changing everything doesnt always go down well.

I highly doubt the new manager will come in, rip everything up and start again but he will want to implement his own style and tactics. The players will have to get onboard with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77970 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:30:29 pm
An important consideration about switching to a back three is how the players deal with it. We have a lot of experienced winners. A new manager coming in with very little experience and then changing everything doesnt always go down well.

Diaz could work at lwb considering Amorim converted Santos in the same way. Trent on the otherside. We'd need another cb even more though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77971 on: Today at 02:13:32 pm »
This is kind of funny..

Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
🔴🇧🇷 Rodrygo reveals: I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for 3m.

It collapsed because I said no.

I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave even though the offer from #LFC was very good, told Guardian
@thiagorabelo1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77972 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:57:14 pm
Diaz could work at lwb considering Amorim converted Santos in the same way. Trent on the otherside. We'd need another cb even more though.

Diaz at LWB would feel like Brendan Rodgers 2.0.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77973 on: Today at 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:56:36 pm
I highly doubt the new manager will come in, rip everything up and start again but he will want to implement his own style and tactics. The players will have to get onboard with that.

Yes I get that and I don't think he will but its simple to say players get on board, but its another to quickly get that authority. Players are not robotic, they may very well question things especially systems. That sort of thing can make or break him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77974 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:19:38 pm
Yes I get that and I don't think he will but its simple to say players get on board, but its another to quickly get that authority. Players are not robotic, they may very well question things especially systems. That sort of thing can make or break him.

Now this is where Klopps no "knobheads" rule will help as I think the squad is pretty good in that regard. The players will understand a change in tactics is normal for a new manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77975 on: Today at 02:33:35 pm »
Feel like asking Trent to go back several years and just provide the width is a waste of what he brings to the side now. You'd probably be better having him as some weird hybrid centre back/midfielder role if the manager wanted to play 3 at the back and have Bradley as a wing back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77976 on: Today at 02:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:33:14 pm
Now this is where Klopps no "knobheads" rule will help as I think the squad is pretty good in that regard. The players will understand a change in tactics is normal for a new manager.

Only if it leads to a good start. If results are not bang on then it can quickly turn.

I don't think Amorim changes the setup by the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77977 on: Today at 04:23:01 pm »
Monitoring Sunderland's Anthony Patterson, says Twin Peaks director David Lynch - an option if Kelleher moves on this summer:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-interested-in-sunderlands-no-1-goalkeeper-with-opening-likely-in-summer/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77978 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
Quote
Adrian, is out of contract at the end of the campaign with an extension currently considered unlikely.

[@dmlynchlfc]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77979 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:47:28 pm


All the OAPs are leaving following Klopp's departure and Mikey Edwards coming back into the FSG bosom.

No idea what that means going forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77980 on: Today at 05:05:02 pm »
Could we still do with an athletic DM?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77981 on: Today at 05:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Could we still do with an athletic DM?

Yep. Mac Allister has been great at 6 and at 8. But are we at the point now where we get more out of him at the 8 position? We may very well be at that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77982 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Could we still do with an athletic DM?

Is the athletic DM McConnell? unless we can find someone truly outstanding I wouldnt want to block his pathway to the side

Gravenberch is one who I thought might be able to adapt to that position but he still not adapted to the physicality in the premier league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77983 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Could we still do with an athletic DM?

Yes. We should be able to play the likes of Mac and Elliott in the same team whilst having elite athleticism from our 6. That's currently not possible. Needs to be very good on the ball too mind. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77984 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:30:55 pm
Gravenberch is one who I thought might be able to adapt to that position but he still not adapted to the physicality in the premier league

Just doesn't suit his skillset whatsoever.
