Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool. His contract ends this summer and the English team is not considering a renewal at this time. While he recovers from his latest injury, he is exploring options in Arabia or Qatar.

[@relevo]

What do people think happens with Matip? Klopp saying today he is stepping up his recovery but likely wont make it back for the end of the season. If Jurgen was here next year I could imagine us renewing him. But not sure thatll be the case now b
What do people think happens with Matip? Klopp saying today he is stepping up his recovery but likely wont make it back for the end of the season. If Jurgen was here next year I could imagine us renewing him. But not sure thatll be the case now b
I'd be shocked if we kept him. Sad to see the back of him but it would probably be the right decision.
I'd be shocked if we kept him. Sad to see the back of him but it would probably be the right decision.
Likewise. We now look like we have the four CBs in VVD, Konate, Gomez and Quansah, plus Van den Berg is coming back from Meinz. I think Quansah is now ahead of VDB in the pecking order. 
