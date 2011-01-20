Problem with that is that our squad is geared to 3 forwards and having 5 forwards. We go to two 10s, you have to be confident that there are enough goals in there. Szoboszlai, Curtis, Elliott have to be capable of scoring a lot of goals in that system.



Personally i dont think that system suits the players we have. We would need more defenders and more 6s at the club. I also think Trents days at wingback are over.



Yeah I can see your point. But I do think theres another way of assessing things.Diaz might end up with 10 league goals this season, I reckon Szoboslai is very capable of that if hes playing in the right sort of role for it. It also helps Salah out I suspect. Increasingly him having a wide starting position doesnt serve him as he ages. Plus there are questions around nearly all of our forward line - Salah is getting older, Gapko doesnt seem to have a position, Diaz may want to leave/ may not be productive enough, Jota spends a lot of each season injured. I dont think our current forward line is an untouchable 5. Its not like seeking to disrupt the wide forward/ false 9 thing when mane, Salah and Firmino were at their peak.As for Trent, hes never played wingback for us. Hes played right back. The change would mean 3 CBS to cover him which would free him up from defensive responsibilities. Or he plays at 6 and then we have enough - surely Mac, Endo, Trent, Bacjetic, Jones is enough? Probably need to buy a right wing back if Trent moved although Bradley is perfect for it. Also, if Trent is going to move into midfield I think it needs to be at 6 and being in a double pivot would be an easier transition than into a sole pivot role I suspect.So if youre committed to Trent moving into midfield and making as effective use of Salah as possible for as long as possible theres some upsides to a formation change.Also, roles matter much more than positions anyway.