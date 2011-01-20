« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 [1947]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3023186 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77840 on: March 30, 2024, 09:03:27 am »
If only the manager could change his system to suit the players. God dammit!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77841 on: March 30, 2024, 09:04:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 30, 2024, 08:47:14 am
Problem with that is that our squad is geared to 3 forwards and having 5 forwards. We go to two 10s, you have to be confident that there are enough goals in there. Szoboszlai, Curtis, Elliott have to be capable of scoring a lot of goals in that system.

Personally i dont think that system suits the players we have. We would need more defenders and more 6s at the club. I also think Trents days at wingback are over.

Yeah I can see your point. But I do think theres another way of assessing things.

Diaz might end up with 10 league goals this season, I reckon Szoboslai is very capable of that if hes playing in the right sort of role for it. It also helps Salah out I suspect. Increasingly him having a wide starting position doesnt serve him as he ages. Plus there are questions around nearly all of our forward line - Salah is getting older, Gapko doesnt seem to have a position, Diaz may want to leave/ may not be productive enough, Jota spends a lot of each season injured. I dont think our current forward line is an untouchable 5. Its not like seeking to disrupt the wide forward/ false 9 thing when mane, Salah and Firmino were at their peak.

As for Trent, hes never played wingback for us. Hes played right back. The change would mean 3 CBS to cover him which would free him up from defensive responsibilities. Or he plays at 6 and then we have enough - surely Mac, Endo, Trent, Bacjetic, Jones is enough? Probably need to buy a right wing back if Trent moved although Bradley is perfect for it. Also, if Trent is going to move into midfield I think it needs to be at 6 and being in a double pivot would be an easier transition than into a sole pivot role I suspect.

So if youre committed to Trent moving into midfield and making as effective use of Salah as possible for as long as possible theres some upsides to a formation change.

Also, roles matter much more than positions anyway.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2024, 09:08:07 am by Knight »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,302
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77842 on: March 30, 2024, 09:07:23 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 30, 2024, 09:03:27 am
If only the manager could change his system to suit the players. God dammit!

We don't like this way of thinking around here! Be gone or I will stab you with my knife made of potato
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77843 on: March 30, 2024, 09:20:09 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 30, 2024, 09:03:27 am
If only the manager could change his system to suit the players. God dammit!

Yes they should be. The only thing is I have read that he is insistent on playing 3 at the back. I dont fully believe that but we will see. Like I said if any manager comes in with that mindset then it could be a problem.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77844 on: March 30, 2024, 09:57:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 30, 2024, 09:20:09 am
Yes they should be. The only thing is I have read that he is insistent on playing 3 at the back. I dont fully believe that but we will see. Like I said if any manager comes in with that mindset then it could be a problem.

Why would it be a problem? Were not going to play the same way under a new coach , after all weve deliberately ignored the continuity option in Ljinders. Well buy players this summer. We have 4 very good CBs at the club already.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77845 on: March 30, 2024, 09:58:51 am »
Dont really see an issue with 343. It feels like our most common lineups this season have featured 3 centre backs and 2 players that can hold. For a couple of years Fabinho and Thiago played more like dual 6s. He made great use of Matheus Nunes when he managed him who is an 8 in a similar mould to Dom. Whether the front 3 are narrow forwards, inside 10s or proper wingers will probably change week to week, game to game and sometimes half to half. We ourselves fluctuate from building with a 2 at the back and a 3 at the back depending on the opposition and personnel.

Im more interested in his principles with and without the ball. Do they press high, mid or sit in a low block? Are they comfortable breaking down low blocks or are they reliant on transition/counters? Is he someone obsessed with tactics or does he prefer to motivate and focus on psychology? He will have to do all of those things here but I still find stuff like that more interesting than whether hes married into a single formation with only certain types of personnel to play it. The modern game is less about formations  and defined positions in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77846 on: March 30, 2024, 10:43:11 am »
Yep, 'roles' are much more important than nominal starting positions. Was it phaseofplay who used to talk about that? So for example in theory Salah has been our right sided wide forward since 2017 but when Firmino was first choice he was, in reality, our main goalscoring threat. He may not have played in the 'no 9' position or worn that shirt number, but it was his role.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77847 on: March 30, 2024, 11:33:22 am »
There is a question of what players you get on the field. Right now we go with a front three and at least one attacking midfielder, maybe 2. City play with a front three and even they have supported that with De Bruyne and Silva. Arsenal too with a front three, Havertz and Odegaard have made the field.

Basically the league is set up to get a lot of attacking players on the field.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77848 on: March 30, 2024, 11:37:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 30, 2024, 11:33:22 am
There is a question of what players you get on the field. Right now we go with a front three and at least one attacking midfielder, maybe 2. City play with a front three and even they have supported that with De Bruyne and Silva. Arsenal too with a front three, Havertz and Odegaard have made the field.

Basically the league is set up to get a lot of attacking players on the field.

interesting. Is everyone is basically finding ways of having 5 more defensive players and 5 more offensive players?  City play 4 defenders who only really defend and Rodri.  In the 343 system the wingbacks become more offensive. Whether that works depends on their quality I guess.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77849 on: March 30, 2024, 12:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 30, 2024, 11:37:55 am
interesting. Is everyone is basically finding ways of having 5 more defensive players and 5 more offensive players?  City play 4 defenders who only really defend and Rodri.  In the 343 system the wingbacks become more offensive. Whether that works depends on their quality I guess.

Maybe, does give you a level of assurance that you have enough to stop counters. City and Arsenal do it different ours but what we can say is that its changed even compared to a few years ago.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77850 on: March 30, 2024, 01:11:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 30, 2024, 09:20:09 am
Yes they should be. The only thing is I have read that he is insistent on playing 3 at the back. I dont fully believe that but we will see. Like I said if any manager comes in with that mindset then it could be a problem.

He might be insistent with his current players, but he'll be moving to a club with Van Dijk and Konate. They don't need the added protection and I'm sure any competent manager will see that.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,237
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77851 on: March 30, 2024, 02:18:52 pm »
BRING US KUDUS!!!!
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77852 on: March 30, 2024, 02:23:09 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 30, 2024, 02:18:52 pm
BRING US KUDUS!!!!
We should be buying players like that earlier.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77853 on: March 30, 2024, 02:24:48 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 30, 2024, 02:18:52 pm
BRING US KUDUS!!!!

How we could have done with Paqueta during that summer they signed him. Guessing he didnt pass the background checks
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77854 on: March 30, 2024, 02:24:54 pm »
A West Ham player with 5 years left on his contract? Should be gettable for a reasonable fee.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,237
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77855 on: March 30, 2024, 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 30, 2024, 02:24:48 pm
How we could have done with Paqueta during that summer they signed him. Guessing he didnt pass the background checks
Yep, isnt there some pending charges? He should move to City, their lawyers can just add his case to their 115.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77856 on: March 30, 2024, 02:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 30, 2024, 02:24:48 pm
How we could have done with Paqueta during that summer they signed him. Guessing he didnt pass the background checks

Paqueta looked a stats unicorn, I reckon wed have gone for him if Edwards was still around at the point we moved. Kudus too, but he was in a weaker league.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77857 on: March 30, 2024, 03:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 30, 2024, 02:32:04 pm
Paqueta looked a stats unicorn, I reckon wed have gone for him if Edwards was still around at the point we moved. Kudus too, but he was in a weaker league.

No point in crying over spilled milk now, hopefully Hughes and Edwards will be much more proactive and less risk averse
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77858 on: March 30, 2024, 03:34:23 pm »
If it's Amorim, maybe he'll go get Ugarte and bring him back into his fold.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,855
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77859 on: March 30, 2024, 06:34:19 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on March 30, 2024, 03:34:23 pm
If it's Amorim, maybe he'll go get Ugarte and bring him back into his fold.
That would be a very cultured move.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77860 on: March 30, 2024, 06:42:08 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on March 30, 2024, 03:34:23 pm
If it's Amorim, maybe he'll go get Ugarte and bring him back into his fold.

Ugarte will need to get into the groove if the boy's getting his move.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77861 on: March 30, 2024, 06:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 30, 2024, 06:42:08 pm
Ugarte will need to get into the groove if the boy's getting his move.

Lots of talk we're scouting Morten Frendrup who is very similar to Ugarte.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77862 on: March 30, 2024, 08:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 30, 2024, 06:46:45 pm
Lots of talk we're scouting Morten Frendrup who is very similar to Ugarte.

Is this a Madonna reference that I don't recognise?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77863 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 am »
Amorim certainly likes a classic DM doesnt he. Palhinha, Ugarte would he just go with Endo or would he want someone else in that position?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77864 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:10 am
Amorim certainly likes a classic DM doesnt he. Palhinha, Ugarte would he just go with Endo or would he want someone else in that position?

Depends on what you want your system to be. If he wants to play 3 at the back then we absolutely need another centreback as well. We have four at the moment hut that seems light. I also would question whether we need a left wing back as well. If he then wants another midfielder then thats three players right there and we then havent discussed whether the front three is of the right balance he wants.

Its why I believe he will look to keep 4 at the back and that gives him scope to focus on maybe the additional qualities he wants rather than to boost numbers in positions. Our squad is not geared to 3-4-3.
Logged

Offline 5-times-Phill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77865 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 am »
3 at the back and a new manager might mean that Sepp Van den Berg gets a chance next season.
By all accounts hes had a really strong season so far. Would still need another one, especially if Matip goes, but a back three would give a 6th choice centre half plenty of game time.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77866 on: Yesterday at 12:39:35 pm »
Need a million cb's if the new guy wants 3 at the back, Ibou pretty much only counts as half a player due to the amount of rest, injury, managing minutes etc required
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77867 on: Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 30, 2024, 12:18:46 pm
Maybe, does give you a level of assurance that you have enough to stop counters. City and Arsenal do it different ours but what we can say is that its changed even compared to a few years ago.

Well not today City arent! 4 attacking players and 6 defensive. So negative.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77868 on: Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm »
Any manager wanting/needing multiple centre backs and specialist wing backs shouldn't be considered. Would be a bad way to build the squad
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77869 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm »
Any chances we can nab Adingra in summer? Looks a real talent.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77870 on: Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm
Any chances we can nab Adingra in summer? Looks a real talent.
He reminds me of a young Sadio Mane. Would have been perfect for us and he can play on both wings. Brighton got him for a very decent price due to their MCO and he was ready after a year out on loan.

He'll be too expensive now.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77871 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
He reminds me of a young Sadio Mane. Would have been perfect for us and he can play on both wings. Brighton got him for a very decent price due to their MCO and he was ready after a year out on loan.

He'll be too expensive now.

The exciting thing is that we'll be identifying several of our own Adingra types and putting them into our MCO. It's going to be fun.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77872 on: Yesterday at 08:48:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
He reminds me of a young Sadio Mane. Would have been perfect for us and he can play on both wings. Brighton got him for a very decent price due to their MCO and he was ready after a year out on loan.

He'll be too expensive now.

This is why FSG want another club, Tony Bloom style.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77873 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
He reminds me of a young Sadio Mane. Would have been perfect for us and he can play on both wings. Brighton got him for a very decent price due to their MCO and he was ready after a year out on loan.

He'll be too expensive now.

It would be a high fee sure but I think the wages would be very modest within our model, so the overall package is probably one we can afford. I dont think theyll be getting caicedo level fees for any of their players anytime soon again.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77874 on: Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
He reminds me of a young Sadio Mane. Would have been perfect for us and he can play on both wings. Brighton got him for a very decent price due to their MCO and he was ready after a year out on loan.

He'll be too expensive now.

Fish-SLAP to the face for using the term MCO buddy!

😂
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77875 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
Fish-SLAP to the face for using the term MCO buddy!

😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,910
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77876 on: Today at 08:50:59 am »
If you're going to get anyone from Brighton then get their scouting team as they seem to have a conveyor belt of talent they pick up for peanuts.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,910
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77877 on: Today at 08:51:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:10 am
Amorim certainly likes a classic DM doesnt he. Palhinha, Ugarte would he just go with Endo or would he want someone else in that position?

Baj shouldn't be ignored.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 [1947]   Go Up
« previous next »
 