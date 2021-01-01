« previous next »
If only the manager could change his system to suit the players. God dammit!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:14 am
Problem with that is that our squad is geared to 3 forwards and having 5 forwards. We go to two 10s, you have to be confident that there are enough goals in there. Szoboszlai, Curtis, Elliott have to be capable of scoring a lot of goals in that system.

Personally i dont think that system suits the players we have. We would need more defenders and more 6s at the club. I also think Trents days at wingback are over.

Yeah I can see your point. But I do think theres another way of assessing things.

Diaz might end up with 10 league goals this season, I reckon Szoboslai is very capable of that if hes playing in the right sort of role for it. It also helps Salah out I suspect. Increasingly him having a wide starting position doesnt serve him as he ages. Plus there are questions around nearly all of our forward line - Salah is getting older, Gapko doesnt seem to have a position, Diaz may want to leave/ may not be productive enough, Jota spends a lot of each season injured. I dont think our current forward line is an untouchable 5. Its not like seeking to disrupt the wide forward/ false 9 thing when mane, Salah and Firmino were at their peak.

As for Trent, hes never played wingback for us. Hes played right back. The change would mean 3 CBS to cover him which would free him up from defensive responsibilities. Or he plays at 6 and then we have enough - surely Mac, Endo, Trent, Bacjetic, Jones is enough? Probably need to buy a right wing back if Trent moved although Bradley is perfect for it. Also, if Trent is going to move into midfield I think it needs to be at 6 and being in a double pivot would be an easier transition than into a sole pivot role I suspect.

So if youre committed to Trent moving into midfield and making as effective use of Salah as possible for as long as possible theres some upsides to a formation change.

Also, roles matter much more than positions anyway.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:03:27 am
If only the manager could change his system to suit the players. God dammit!

We don't like this way of thinking around here! Be gone or I will stab you with my knife made of potato
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:03:27 am
If only the manager could change his system to suit the players. God dammit!

Yes they should be. The only thing is I have read that he is insistent on playing 3 at the back. I dont fully believe that but we will see. Like I said if any manager comes in with that mindset then it could be a problem.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:09 am
Yes they should be. The only thing is I have read that he is insistent on playing 3 at the back. I dont fully believe that but we will see. Like I said if any manager comes in with that mindset then it could be a problem.

Why would it be a problem? Were not going to play the same way under a new coach , after all weve deliberately ignored the continuity option in Ljinders. Well buy players this summer. We have 4 very good CBs at the club already.
Dont really see an issue with 343. It feels like our most common lineups this season have featured 3 centre backs and 2 players that can hold. For a couple of years Fabinho and Thiago played more like dual 6s. He made great use of Matheus Nunes when he managed him who is an 8 in a similar mould to Dom. Whether the front 3 are narrow forwards, inside 10s or proper wingers will probably change week to week, game to game and sometimes half to half. We ourselves fluctuate from building with a 2 at the back and a 3 at the back depending on the opposition and personnel.

Im more interested in his principles with and without the ball. Do they press high, mid or sit in a low block? Are they comfortable breaking down low blocks or are they reliant on transition/counters? Is he someone obsessed with tactics or does he prefer to motivate and focus on psychology? He will have to do all of those things here but I still find stuff like that more interesting than whether hes married into a single formation with only certain types of personnel to play it. The modern game is less about formations  and defined positions in my opinion.
Yep, 'roles' are much more important than nominal starting positions. Was it phaseofplay who used to talk about that? So for example in theory Salah has been our right sided wide forward since 2017 but when Firmino was first choice he was, in reality, our main goalscoring threat. He may not have played in the 'no 9' position or worn that shirt number, but it was his role.
There is a question of what players you get on the field. Right now we go with a front three and at least one attacking midfielder, maybe 2. City play with a front three and even they have supported that with De Bruyne and Silva. Arsenal too with a front three, Havertz and Odegaard have made the field.

Basically the league is set up to get a lot of attacking players on the field.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:33:22 am
There is a question of what players you get on the field. Right now we go with a front three and at least one attacking midfielder, maybe 2. City play with a front three and even they have supported that with De Bruyne and Silva. Arsenal too with a front three, Havertz and Odegaard have made the field.

Basically the league is set up to get a lot of attacking players on the field.

interesting. Is everyone is basically finding ways of having 5 more defensive players and 5 more offensive players?  City play 4 defenders who only really defend and Rodri.  In the 343 system the wingbacks become more offensive. Whether that works depends on their quality I guess.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:37:55 am
interesting. Is everyone is basically finding ways of having 5 more defensive players and 5 more offensive players?  City play 4 defenders who only really defend and Rodri.  In the 343 system the wingbacks become more offensive. Whether that works depends on their quality I guess.

Maybe, does give you a level of assurance that you have enough to stop counters. City and Arsenal do it different ours but what we can say is that its changed even compared to a few years ago.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:09 am
Yes they should be. The only thing is I have read that he is insistent on playing 3 at the back. I dont fully believe that but we will see. Like I said if any manager comes in with that mindset then it could be a problem.

He might be insistent with his current players, but he'll be moving to a club with Van Dijk and Konate. They don't need the added protection and I'm sure any competent manager will see that.
