I think the interesting thing this summer will be the balance of contract renewals and signings. Balance in terms of squad composition but probably more importantly funds.



Matip, Thaigo, Trent, Salah and Van Dijk have contracts expiring in 2025



I think Robertson, Kelleher and Konate have contracts expiring in 2026 (so 2 years left this summer).



Then you have the likes of Diaz, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gomez who have 3 years left on the deal. But we know Liverpool like to reward players for performance. Would likes of Diaz, Elliot and Gomez be in-line for contract extensions in next 6-12 months? Maybe even Nunez who is still on 1st contract but now a very important 1st team player.



I also think Quansah, Clark and Bradley get new deals on much improved terms.



Depending on how we tackle the above could have a significant impact on wage bill and therefore available funds. I think a lot of people have focused on Edwards and Hughes role in new manager selection and player recruitment. I think the biggest challenge may be around contract renewals and how we deal with likes of Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah in theor 30-33 age range. Additionally, for the younger players, some looking at 1st contract extension at Liverpool, what do the likes of Trent, Konate, Diaz, etc.. want to extend and prolong their career into the prime years at Liverpool?

