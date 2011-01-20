« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 27, 2024, 11:06:52 pm
I sort of get the Robinson shouts, since he played quite well against us once, but he's really not a player anyone would class as very good or up to our level.

Like a lot of USA players, his best attributes are physical rather than technical - he's very much an athletic type. Following the Deandre Yedlin sort of archetype.

Players like him and Neco Williams who was mentioned would not improve our squad. I'd even question if it'd be worth adding them to the squad hypothetically for free (but on their current contract with a slight raise for the transfer) given the clear talent levels of some of our young fullbacks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 27, 2024, 11:29:15 pm
Hes English but plays for America. Came through Evertons academy.

Hes another one I havent watched heaps of but have been impressed, he obviously has express pace and thats always really appealing given how high risk we play. I would hope if we do move for a left back it would be someone with the potential to be world class and eventually succeed Robbo. Im open to the idea of a different type of full back though, whether we want a winger type like Robbo or someone more comfortable sitting and building play from the back or simply a more defensive full back, itll be interesting to see the clubs succession plan for Robbo, assuming its not Luke Chambers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 27, 2024, 11:46:42 pm
Quote
Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine's brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds' scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there's little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services.

In January, Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin disclosed that they had turned down a 40m offer from Napoli for his signature. He also expressed confidence that Sudakov will soon be playing for one of Europe's top clubs.

@arturpetrosyan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 12:41:18 am
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 01:02:38 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 27, 2024, 11:46:42 pm
@arturpetrosyan
thats a blast from the past. was it him who reported on our attempt to sign Mkhitaryan before he went to Dortmund? Or was it one of the other shaktar guys - Willian, or the one who went to china?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 06:35:33 am
Quote from: Sangria on March 28, 2024, 12:41:18 am
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.
Unless he's a regen of Modric then I doubt it's a legit interest. Klopp did the hard work and rebuilt a very diverse midfield, no need to rip it up next season when defence and attack are the priority. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 07:27:31 am
Quote from: classycarra on March 28, 2024, 01:02:38 am
thats a blast from the past. was it him who reported on our attempt to sign Mkhitaryan before he went to Dortmund? Or was it one of the other shaktar guys - Willian, or the one who went to china?

Think it was Alex Teixeira that went to China wasnt it. Willian went to Chelsea over us. But yeah, he did report it and appears to be very much in the loop with Shakhtar goings on and has been for years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 07:38:25 am
Quote from: Persephone on March 28, 2024, 06:35:33 am
Unless he's a regen of Modric then I doubt it's a legit interest. Klopp did the hard work and rebuilt a very diverse midfield, no need to rip it up next season when defence and attack are the priority.

A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:08:50 am
I think the interesting thing this summer will be the balance of contract renewals and signings. Balance in terms of squad composition but probably more importantly funds.

Matip, Thaigo, Trent, Salah and Van Dijk have contracts expiring in 2025

I think Robertson, Kelleher and Konate have contracts expiring in 2026 (so 2 years left this summer).

Then you have the likes of Diaz, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gomez who have 3 years left on the deal. But we know Liverpool like to reward players for performance. Would likes of Diaz, Elliot and Gomez be in-line for contract extensions in next 6-12 months? Maybe even Nunez who is still on 1st contract but now a very important 1st team player.

I also think Quansah, Clark and Bradley get new deals on much improved terms.

Depending on how we tackle the above could have a significant impact on wage bill and therefore available funds. I think a lot of people have focused on Edwards and Hughes role in new manager selection and player recruitment. I think the biggest challenge may be around contract renewals and how we deal with likes of Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah in theor 30-33 age range. Additionally, for the younger players, some looking at 1st contract extension at Liverpool, what do the likes of Trent, Konate, Diaz, etc.. want to extend and prolong their career into the prime years at Liverpool?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:11:59 am
Quote from: Sangria on March 28, 2024, 12:41:18 am
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.

Unless we think he's a significantly better prospect than players we already have.

If I had to guess I suspect we are always scouting and looking for players for every position. Even if it's not an immediate need in the squa. This could easily be part of that process. We need to be scouting everywhere incase a rare talent emerges or in case we suddenly need midfielders because of injury, sales etc..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:47:24 am
Quote from: Knight on March 28, 2024, 07:38:25 am
A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.

Might sound like a wild shout but if Mac Allister had the same speed as Modric, he wouldn't be a millions miles off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 09:01:03 am
Quote from: amir87 on March 28, 2024, 08:47:24 am
Might sound like a wild shout but if Mac Allister had the same speed as Modric, he wouldn't be a millions miles off.

Definitely some parallels there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 10:02:43 am
Quote from: amir87 on March 28, 2024, 08:47:24 am
Might sound like a wild shout but if Mac Allister had the same speed as Modric, he wouldn't be a millions miles off.

Was just about to start typing this before scrolling down. Think Lallana said that about him when he was at Brighton didnt he.

Mac = Modric
Dom = Valverde
Trent = Kroos?  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 11:48:15 am
Quote from: Knight on March 28, 2024, 07:38:25 am
A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.

We signed him in the summer mate. I think it was after the Forest game where I first noticed it. Really do think he's the closest thing we'll see to Modric going forward (despite the fact he's still playing himself). Pretty sure he won't be *that* good but I do think he's one you'd be very surprised with if his best years aren't ahead of him.

Quote from: Garlic Red on March 28, 2024, 10:02:43 am
Was just about to start typing this before scrolling down. Think Lallana said that about him when he was at Brighton didnt he.

Mac = Modric
Dom = Valverde
Trent = Kroos?  :P

And to think we still have Curtis, Elliot, Gravenberch, Bajcetic all 23 or under. Get the right manager in with his own additions going forward and the post Klopp days might not be so depressing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 01:54:50 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 28, 2024, 08:08:50 am
Matip, Thaigo, Trent, Salah and Van Dijk have contracts expiring in 2025
May be wrong, but think Matip and Thiago's contracts are up this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 01:56:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March 28, 2024, 01:54:50 pm
May be wrong, but think Matip and Thiago's contracts are up this summer

You're correct.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 01:57:29 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March 28, 2024, 01:56:18 pm
You're correct.
cheers

broken clock, twice a day etc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 03:17:19 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March 28, 2024, 01:54:50 pm
May be wrong, but think Matip and Thiago's contracts are up this summer


Youre right.

I should have phrased it as those 5 players needing decisions on new contracts or not this summer.

I think Thiago and Matip both leave on frees but you never know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 05:22:09 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 28, 2024, 03:17:19 pm

Youre right.

I should have phrased it as those 5 players needing decisions on new contracts or not this summer.

I think Thiago and Matip both leave on frees but you never know.
With Edwards in charge there is no way those two get new contracts. Joel has had many injuries in his career with us and he'll still have a long road ahead of him before he can even contemplate getting back to full fitness. It took Virg more than 2 years to come back to his level and he's not been injury prone before.

Thiago's body can't handle elite football anymore, it is folly to consider him for a new contract considering his current wages.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 06:08:11 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 28, 2024, 10:02:43 am
Was just about to start typing this before scrolling down. Think Lallana said that about him when he was at Brighton didnt he.

Mac = Modric
Dom = Valverde
Trent = Kroos?  :P
Trent's Kroos is better.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:04:56 pm
What about Alphonso Davies? No link at all. Having a bit of contract stalemate at Bayern, but at the quoted $40million will be beyond our looking for value approach.
He is at a good age with upside, good pace with attacking attributes, play in attacking position for Canada. Defensively he is sound from the limited matches I watched him played.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:07:02 pm
Quote from: MightyReds on March 28, 2024, 08:04:56 pm
What about Alphonso Davies? No link at all. Having a bit of contact stalemate at Bayern, but at the quoted $40million will be bring our looking for value approach.
He is at a good age with upside, good pace with attacking attributes, play in attacking position for Canada. Defensively he is sound from the limited matches I watched him played.


He's going to Real.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:29:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on March 28, 2024, 08:07:02 pm
He's going to Real.
Yup from what I read. Just that no links at all so not even a chance were interested, unless laptop Eddie is working his magic in the background and we get a surprise signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 28, 2024, 08:53:46 pm
Quote from: MightyReds on March 28, 2024, 08:04:56 pm
What about Alphonso Davies? No link at all. Having a bit of contract stalemate at Bayern, but at the quoted $40million will be beyond our looking for value approach.
He is at a good age with upside, good pace with attacking attributes, play in attacking position for Canada. Defensively he is sound from the limited matches I watched him played.


We have absolutely zero chance of signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:02:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 28, 2024, 08:53:46 pm
We have absolutely zero chance of signing him.

Real is one of the few clubs we cant compete with, if the player wants money, lifestyle and easy titles its hard to win

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:42:12 pm
If we can't get Alonso can we take Frimpong and/or Grimaldo and see how he deals with that adversity  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 04:02:41 pm
 ;D

Quote
Liverpool are interested in BOTH @SportingCP defenders Ousmane Diomande (20) & Goncalo Inácio (22).

[@OJogo]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 04:21:29 pm
Well, we will need a centre half with Matip probably on his way out. Don't know what either of those are like but maybe Inacio is in that sort of Konate stage where he's got a few good years of experience under his belt, played at a decent level, and has potential to become a really top centre half. Hope he doesn't share the injury prone side that Konate has to his game though.

Do Sporting have anyone else who looks like they can do it at the top level? They have Gyokeres but we're probably alright for a striker, same with Goncalves who's been pretty key for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 04:58:02 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:42:12 pm
If we can't get Alonso can we take Frimpong and/or Grimaldo and see how he deals with that adversity  ;D
Interesting one with Frimpong; on the one hand Id expect hed want to stick around with the coach whos revolutionised his game, but hell make a lot more money elsewhere and his 40m release clause expires after the summer window. Id imagine anyone in the market for an attacking right wing back will want him.

Id be all over him if it wasnt for Bradleys emergence.

Grimaldo is great, hes like a faster, grittier Fabio Aurelio but it would take a big fee and hes 29 this year, only 18 months younger than Robbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:36:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:02:41 pm
;D


Heard that Dimande is a physical beast and Inacio is a superb passer.

Why ever would they both come here 👀.

(We probably only need one of them)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
If we do bring in Amorin and he decides to go with a 343 with two #10s then we could see the revival of Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool career and likely the beginning of the end for Robertson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
If we do bring in Amorin and he decides to go with a 343 with two #10s then we could see the revival of Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool career and likely the beginning of the end for Robertson.

I really hope we dont play a back 3 its just a system I dont like at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
If we do bring in Amorin and he decides to go with a 343 with two #10s then we could see the revival of Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool career and likely the beginning of the end for Robertson.

We would we disregard Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Elliott, Jones, Szobozslai for Carvalho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:15:25 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
We would we disregard Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Elliott, Jones, Szobozslai for Carvalho.
Never said those players would no longer have careers but Carvalho is suited to the #10 role just as much as some of the players on that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:58:05 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:15:25 am
Never said those players would no longer have careers but Carvalho is suited to the #10 role just as much as some of the players on that list.

Well if thats the case then any manager would have decided to move to a system where a youngster is deemed more suited to that position. That would be an odd decision to make your team worse just to fit some formation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:50:15 am
What's the story with Thuram and Kone this season? A lot liked the look of them but it never happened.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:57:43 am
So does Amorims 343 have 2 6s, 2 wingbacks and 2 10s behind a 9? Thatd be perfect for Salah as one of the 10s. Perhaps Szoboslai as the other. But a good role for Elliot too perhaps. Then Jones and MacAllister as the 6s. Wed need a left wingback and a CB. Trent at wingback could be good for him in an offensive sense. Hed be less of a deep lying playmaker and more of a De Bruyne playmaker.
