I agree, Asam. Our academy is now doing a great job filling out homegrown squad depth. Our external recruitment should be solely focused on bringing in those who are - or are on the cusp of becoming - best in class. No need to scour the planet for cheapies who can "do a job". Of course, when someone like a Matip is out of contract then you pounce, but does anyone think Lloyd Kelly is the new Matip (injury jokes notwithstanding)?



Good points. Bradley/Quansah/Bajcetic all look great among a few others there's high hopes for like Doak and Clark. Even with a new manager I can't see loads of big signings this summer, two or three maybe to add on top of a really good squad. Get them all right and there's no reason why we won't be competing at the very business end of the league and Champions League still in the coming years. I can see this summer being one where they stress the importance of contract renewals like they did the year we only signed Konate. To be honest though we should be in a better place this time around.I think my priorities would be a centre half, LB, and wide forward. Matip, great servant, expect to see him moved on now though, we just can't rely on him even though he's always performed. If he was a few years younger I'd keep around but another long term injury when he's turning 33, just thank and move on. His replacement would be of the Konate mould of being experienced for a few years, a decade ahead of him and one who looks like they'll be one of the best around going forward. Oh, and if he could have a better fitness record than Ibou that'd be welcomed. Really, he should be a long term partner for Konate (when fit!) or Quansah. Maybe even Gomez, who knows. I still think we can get another few great years out of VVD though. As for Tosin from Fulham, he'd be a nice buy on a free but given we don't need loads we can spend on someone better. If this was last summer I'd have said yes but Gomez is in form and we have Quansah.Left back: I think a thing that can make Liverpool better as a team/squad right now is proper competition for Robertson. I feel harsh on Tsimikas saying that, I've always liked him, he's been absolutely crucial on a few occasions and as far as content back up left backs go, you really aren't doing better than what he's provided IMO. That said, if we can move him on so he can go and play more regularly in his best years I'd advise him on doing so, allowing us to bring in someone who can eventually take Robbo's spot. I think at this stage of his career he could benefit off somebody he knows might be able to replace him. The one who I'm looking at and think it actually could be is the lad from Wolves, Ait-Nouri. Looks really promising. I think that dynamic, if it's to happen, us having two starting quality left backs could be really good for us going forward. Robertson could thrive off that, I don't see him throwing a fit and asking to get off, at his age I really think the only other option he might be interested in is going to Celtic or something and that won't happen for a few years.Forward: You could make an argument for both sides, but I don't see us signing both. Diaz is probably similar to Robertson, could benefit more from competition, ideally one who gets into better goalscoring opportunities more regularly ala Mane. As for Salah, not sure he really needs the competition but this is where I feel maybe a younger alternative could come in and pick some games up. Big shame Doak has been injured because I could have seen him providing this option, but I think it'd be better to see him go out on loan next season. I'm tentative to say 'long term replacement' because IMO Salah should be in our starting side until the day he can literally do it no more but I think we can target someone to take over the role from him, but you just can't say when that's going to be.