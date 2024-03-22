« previous next »
March 22, 2024, 10:28:38 am
Is Lloyd Kelly actually any good? He's looked pretty pish whenever I've watched him.
March 22, 2024, 10:33:33 am
Quote from: Redley on March 22, 2024, 10:28:38 am
Is Lloyd Kelly actually any good? He's looked pretty pish whenever I've watched him.
Until this season Id have said Im not sure, very inconsistent, but hes turned 25, seems to have matured his decision making and looks a sturdy player now to me. Decent on the ball, good in the air. The main thing I think would put us off is a patchy injury record; hes missed 82 games in 5 seasons at Bournemouth which I think would rule him out if a fee was involved, and may still make it a no go even if theres no fee.

I rate Inacio and Hincapie a lot higher but you could see the logic.
March 22, 2024, 11:15:15 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 22, 2024, 10:33:33 am
Until this season Id have said Im not sure, very inconsistent, but hes turned 25, seems to have matured his decision making and looks a sturdy player now to me. Decent on the ball, good in the air. The main thing I think would put us off is a patchy injury record; hes missed 82 games in 5 seasons at Bournemouth which I think would rule him out if a fee was involved, and may still make it a no go even if theres no fee.

I rate Inacio and Hincapie a lot higher but you could see the logic.

Those last two you mention, wonder if either of them joining depends on following their current coach on a new adventure...
March 22, 2024, 11:19:43 am
We need a quality CB in his mid-twenties that's not injury prone. Quansah can be our project (we can't have too many there if we want to win things) with Virg being the leader (can't play every game at 33).

Konate and Gomez can be rotation options (Ibou picks up too many niggles to be considered as more than that). So, there's a gap for a top quality, experienced CB. It should be noted that we're in the CL next season and that we'll have fewer opportunities to play the kids.
March 22, 2024, 11:48:15 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 22, 2024, 11:19:43 am
We need a quality CB in his mid-twenties that's not injury prone. Quansah can be our project (we can't have too many there if we want to win things) with Virg being the leader (can't play every game at 33).

Konate and Gomez can be rotation options (Ibou picks up too many niggles to be considered as more than that). So, there's a gap for a top quality, experienced CB. It should be noted that we're in the CL next season and that we'll have fewer opportunities to play the kids.

Ibou has missed five games through injury this season

I'm not sure we really need to restrict ourselves with 'first choice' and 'rotation option'. In any position really, apart from GK. Hypothetically we could have 69 games next season so we really need a squad with little drop off, like this season. So everyone should get plenty of football, and there's definitely room for another CB.
March 22, 2024, 01:00:56 pm
Cant believe Trent is off to Real Madrid
March 22, 2024, 01:29:10 pm
Quote from: Redley on March 22, 2024, 11:48:15 am
Ibou has missed five games through injury this season

I'm not sure we really need to restrict ourselves with 'first choice' and 'rotation option'. In any position really, apart from GK. Hypothetically we could have 69 games next season so we really need a squad with little drop off, like this season. So everyone should get plenty of football, and there's definitely room for another CB.
Some of it is preemptive though. We proactively rest Ibou because of that.
March 22, 2024, 02:21:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 22, 2024, 01:29:10 pm
Some of it is preemptive though. We proactively rest Ibou because of that.

Yeah Id guess Konates minutes arent very high this season even though hes first choice CB and has only missed 5 games (and counting) through injury.
March 22, 2024, 02:53:15 pm
He's played the second most minutes at CB for us.
March 22, 2024, 02:56:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on March 22, 2024, 02:21:49 pm
Yeah Id guess Konates minutes arent very high this season even though hes first choice CB and has only missed 5 games (and counting) through injury.
That's because we've managed his minutes well by resting him for the odd game. That's easier in the Europa League.

In the CL, there's a greater need to play your best players 3 games a week and he's not that kind of player that can't do that consistent.

Again, whether he's first choice is debateable. Matip also plays big games too. Prior to his injury, the rotation was very good with Quansah stepping in occasionally.
March 22, 2024, 03:07:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 22, 2024, 02:56:39 pm
That's because we've managed his minutes well by resting him for the odd game. That's easier in the Europa League.

In the CL, there's a greater need to play your best players 3 games a week and he's not that kind of player that can't do that consistent.

There's potentially 17 CL games next season. We're not going to play our 'best players' 3 times a week that many times over a season where there's major championships this summer. Whether that's Ibou or someone else, its just not going to happen. At a guess Ibou would still be 'first choice' next to Virg but we'd sign someone else and then have those two, Quansah and the new guy as our four 'main' CBs with Gomez playing a lot of football across the back four.

Next season is going to be madness, everyone is going to need a colossal squad to deal with it
March 22, 2024, 03:54:05 pm
Quote from: Redley on March 22, 2024, 03:07:44 pm
There's potentially 17 CL games next season. We're not going to play our 'best players' 3 times a week that many times over a season where there's major championships this summer. Whether that's Ibou or someone else, its just not going to happen. At a guess Ibou would still be 'first choice' next to Virg but we'd sign someone else and then have those two, Quansah and the new guy as our four 'main' CBs with Gomez playing a lot of football across the back four.

Next season is going to be madness, everyone is going to need a colossal squad to deal with it
We're saying the same thing.

"Greater need" doesn't mean we'll play them 3 times a week every time. It just means that it'll happen more often due to the higher quality of the CL teams.
March 23, 2024, 01:14:24 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on March 22, 2024, 10:26:41 am
It'll just be them/him hitting the ball long/wide. He's trying nearly as many passes over 30 yard as he is under 15 per 90
https://fbref.com/en/squads/e4a775cb/2023-2024/c9/Nottingham-Forest-Stats-Premier-League

Pass success is just not something I'd worry too much about, it can be very team/role specific. Like Trent's is 74% in the league this year, but it's just not something to worry about given how we and he play. I imagine if you look at someone like Lewis Dunk his is massively different from playing under Houghton to De Zerbi as a centre back example

He does take a lot of chances. He was massively at fault for one of our goals against them at Anfield because he thought it was okay to try and dribble past our entire midfield. He has a bit of David Luiz about him.
March 23, 2024, 01:31:56 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on March 22, 2024, 10:26:41 am
It'll just be them/him hitting the ball long/wide. He's trying nearly as many passes over 30 yard as he is under 15 per 90
https://fbref.com/en/squads/e4a775cb/2023-2024/c9/Nottingham-Forest-Stats-Premier-League

Pass success is just not something I'd worry too much about, it can be very team/role specific. Like Trent's is 74% in the league this year, but it's just not something to worry about given how we and he play. I imagine if you look at someone like Lewis Dunk his is massively different from playing under Houghton to De Zerbi as a centre back example
I get that its something that in isolation doesnt mean a great deal, but you also have to look at the breakdown. Murillos poor accuracy is pretty much entirely attempted line-breaking passes out of the final third, as well as his high-for-a-defender take-ons and ball turnovers, he needs to mature a lot and be heavily coached. I do think theres a player there but he scares me. The Trent example isnt really fair, his typical starting position for a pass is 15 yards further up the field than Murillo and Trent is trying lower yield, higher reward passes; hes in the 98th percentile for progressive passes and 99th for shot creating actions, which gives another hint to how different it is. Trent is attempting nearly 9 progressive attempts per 90, Murillo 3 but hes basically giving the ball away twice for every three attempts. Worse than that in fact.

I guess thats the point youre making, that role is heavily weighted when considering the pass stats; I agree, definitely, but specifically Murillo worries me with his tendency to turn over the ball in his own half.
March 23, 2024, 07:28:03 pm
Lloyd Kelly wouldnt be the strangest move with Hughes in the door. Our of contract and homegrown.
March 23, 2024, 08:32:40 pm
Think Rodrygo would be brillant at us
Real will have alotbof firepower may need to sell him with the Mbappe wages
March 23, 2024, 11:03:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 23, 2024, 07:28:03 pm
Lloyd Kelly wouldnt be the strangest move with Hughes in the door. Our of contract and homegrown.

It wouldnt be the right move for us in our situation, we only need 3-4 players (if that) so why not get the absolute best quality we can? is Kelly really a massive upgrade on Robertson or Tsimakis? would he get in the side ahead of Quansah or Gomez?

we would be better off aiming to find someone who can really put pressure on VVD & be ready to take his place in a few seasons, thats the quality/standard we need, Kelly has Newcastle or Villa written all over him
Yesterday at 12:06:30 am
I agree, Asam. Our academy is now doing a great job filling out homegrown squad depth. Our external recruitment should be solely focused on bringing in those who are - or are on the cusp of becoming - best in class. No need to scour the planet for cheapies who can "do a job". Of course, when someone like a Matip is out of contract then you pounce, but does anyone think Lloyd Kelly is the new Matip (injury jokes notwithstanding)?
Yesterday at 08:18:31 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:06:30 am
I agree, Asam. Our academy is now doing a great job filling out homegrown squad depth. Our external recruitment should be solely focused on bringing in those who are - or are on the cusp of becoming - best in class. No need to scour the planet for cheapies who can "do a job". Of course, when someone like a Matip is out of contract then you pounce, but does anyone think Lloyd Kelly is the new Matip (injury jokes notwithstanding)?

Adarabioyo on a free would be an obvious Matip replacement.
Yesterday at 08:35:04 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:18:31 am
Adarabioyo on a free would be an obvious Matip downgrade.
Yesterday at 09:09:50 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:35:04 am


Would we feel confident playing him in a champions league final? thats the question we should be asking when looking at signings, were in a tremendous position to build and fine tune the squad but each player who comes in has to raise the bar
Yesterday at 09:19:40 am
New director of football going back to his old club for an average at best player would be pretty alarming.
Yesterday at 10:11:58 am
Bremer at Juve maybe a CB option. Think we liked him previously
Yesterday at 10:46:49 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:11:58 am
Bremer at Juve maybe a CB option. Think we liked him previously
We were vaguely linked with him when he was at Torino during the dreaded injury crisis of 20/21. Always looks commanding when Ive seen him play, but Ive caught precious little of Serie A this season. Reportedly has a 43m release clause which is odd for Juventus but if true looks reasonable.

Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:19:40 am
New director of football going back to his old club for an average at best player would be pretty alarming.
Agreed, typically, but I think Kelly for me looks a bit better than average and could become better under the right set up, albeit we dont have that near-flawless Klopp guarantee that we will improve them. I think the chatter was more coming from me raising the idea that with him being homegrown, left footed, out of contract and able to play that left-sided hybrid role, it makes a lot of sense. Others may have watched him more than me and formed a stronger opinion, Ive always liked him. Clearly not the same League as Hincapie though (who Ive seen a lot of this season and rate as the clear best option there).
Yesterday at 10:48:25 am
Quote from: MD1990 on March 23, 2024, 08:32:40 pm
Think Rodrygo would be brillant at us
Real will have alotbof firepower may need to sell him with the Mbappe wages

In.

Think hed be brilliant for us and actually play him in his best position. Will be interesting if he stays there.
Yesterday at 11:31:21 am
If were looking at English defenders surely only Guehis realistic for us? Cant see the blues selling us JB even if they were on the verge of administration, Im not sure wed even pursue him due to the rivalry either.

Kelly would be a funny one, we had our interest in the past but Im not sure hes what wed want now, even on a free.
Yesterday at 01:23:47 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:19:40 am
New director of football going back to his old club for an average at best player would be pretty alarming.

Is this why we've been lniked with him for the past 5 years also? Michael Edwards wanted him too.
Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:06:30 am
I agree, Asam. Our academy is now doing a great job filling out homegrown squad depth. Our external recruitment should be solely focused on bringing in those who are - or are on the cusp of becoming - best in class. No need to scour the planet for cheapies who can "do a job". Of course, when someone like a Matip is out of contract then you pounce, but does anyone think Lloyd Kelly is the new Matip (injury jokes notwithstanding)?

Good points. Bradley/Quansah/Bajcetic all look great among a few others there's high hopes for like Doak and Clark. Even with a new manager I can't see loads of big signings this summer, two or three maybe to add on top of a really good squad. Get them all right and there's no reason why we won't be competing at the very business end of the league and Champions League still in the coming years. I can see this summer being one where they stress the importance of contract renewals like they did the year we only signed Konate. To be honest though we should be in a better place this time around.

I think my priorities would be a centre half, LB, and wide forward. Matip, great servant, expect to see him moved on now though, we just can't rely on him even though he's always performed. If he was a few years younger I'd keep around but another long term injury when he's turning 33, just thank and move on. His replacement would be of the Konate mould of being experienced for a few years, a decade ahead of him and one who looks like they'll be one of the best around going forward. Oh, and if he could have a better fitness record than Ibou that'd be welcomed. Really, he should be a long term partner for Konate (when fit!) or Quansah. Maybe even Gomez, who knows. I still think we can get another few great years out of VVD though. As for Tosin from Fulham, he'd be a nice buy on a free but given we don't need loads we can spend on someone better. If this was last summer I'd have said yes but Gomez is in form and we have Quansah.

Left back: I think a thing that can make Liverpool better as a team/squad right now is proper competition for Robertson. I feel harsh on Tsimikas saying that, I've always liked him, he's been absolutely crucial on a few occasions and as far as content back up left backs go, you really aren't doing better than what he's provided IMO. That said, if we can move him on so he can go and play more regularly in his best years I'd advise him on doing so, allowing us to bring in someone who can eventually take Robbo's spot. I think at this stage of his career he could benefit off somebody he knows might be able to replace him. The one who I'm looking at and think it actually could be is the lad from Wolves, Ait-Nouri. Looks really promising. I think that dynamic, if it's to happen, us having two starting quality left backs could be really good for us going forward. Robertson could thrive off that, I don't see him throwing a fit and asking to get off, at his age I really think the only other option he might be interested in is going to Celtic or something and that won't happen for a few years.

Forward: You could make an argument for both sides, but I don't see us signing both. Diaz is probably similar to Robertson, could benefit more from competition, ideally one who gets into better goalscoring opportunities more regularly ala Mane. As for Salah, not sure he really needs the competition but this is where I feel maybe a younger alternative could come in and pick some games up. Big shame Doak has been injured because I could have seen him providing this option, but I think it'd be better to see him go out on loan next season. I'm tentative to say 'long term replacement' because IMO Salah should be in our starting side until the day he can literally do it no more but I think we can target someone to take over the role from him, but you just can't say when that's going to be.
Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 22, 2024, 10:23:32 am
Adarabioyo is a decent player but it strikes me wed be signing him because hes free as bargain depth rather than actually wanting him or thinking hed be a good fit.

Lloyd Kelly is much more interesting; turned down big wage rises at Bournemouth and is someone we were reportedly willing to pay a fee for summers past. Hughes would likely advocate if he rates him, and he fills that left-sided hybrid CB that may or may not be part of the system next season, without the need to spend big on Hincapie or Inacio. Hes the one I can really see us going for, as whilst hes maybe not quite the level of the previous two mentioned, hes clearly a very good footballer, who fits the brief and wouldnt impact the transfer budget massively, allowing spend on other parts of the squad.

Finally, someone else banging the Lloyd Kelly drum 😀
Today at 01:58:28 pm


Q. How do you upgrade this Liverpool squad so we challenge the top teams in the champions league and stay relevant in the premier league?

A. Lloyd Kelly and Adabario  :lmao

You would think were back in the Hodgson days










Today at 03:56:40 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:58:28 pm

Q. How do you upgrade this Liverpool squad so we challenge the top teams in the champions league and stay relevant in the premier league?

A. Lloyd Kelly and Adabario  :lmao

You would think were back in the Hodgson days

Yeah we're not signing Lloyd Kelly
Today at 04:20:48 pm
https://twitter.com/PJBuckingham/status/1772176727055176060

Quote
Liverpool and FSG are about to embark on a multi-club strategy to remain competitive. A look at where the search will be focused, why and the size of club that will serve this purpose. Portugal a strong candidate.
