It'll just be them/him hitting the ball long/wide. He's trying nearly as many passes over 30 yard as he is under 15 per 90

https://fbref.com/en/squads/e4a775cb/2023-2024/c9/Nottingham-Forest-Stats-Premier-League



Pass success is just not something I'd worry too much about, it can be very team/role specific. Like Trent's is 74% in the league this year, but it's just not something to worry about given how we and he play. I imagine if you look at someone like Lewis Dunk his is massively different from playing under Houghton to De Zerbi as a centre back example



I get that it’s something that in isolation doesn’t mean a great deal, but you also have to look at the breakdown. Murillo’s poor accuracy is pretty much entirely attempted line-breaking passes out of the final third, as well as his high-for-a-defender take-ons and ball turnovers, he needs to mature a lot and be heavily coached. I do think there’s a player there but he scares me. The Trent example isn’t really fair, his typical starting position for a pass is 15 yards further up the field than Murillo and Trent is trying lower yield, higher reward passes; he’s in the 98th percentile for progressive passes and 99th for shot creating actions, which gives another hint to how different it is. Trent is attempting nearly 9 progressive attempts per 90, Murillo 3 but he’s basically giving the ball away twice for every three attempts. Worse than that in fact.I guess that’s the point you’re making, that role is heavily weighted when considering the pass stats; I agree, definitely, but specifically Murillo worries me with his tendency to turn over the ball in his own half.