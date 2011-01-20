Or aim for a set of 5 first choice forwards, and replace the most marginal with someone else who has the potential to come good. It's what we should have done with the midfield, rather than let the unit meander on and lose its value as we did. Salah is the exception that we have to plan around, but the rest can be assessed and replaced as necessary.
Gakpo is most likely in that case as we have Nunez Danns Jota who can play as a 9 and two of them can play LFW.
Then you have to think of the extra games next season too its a tough one to balance out.
Gakpo though is younger than Jota/Diaz and he had better injury record.
Glad its not my decision to make !