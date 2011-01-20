« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2999842 times)

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77680 on: March 19, 2024, 07:09:58 pm »
Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77681 on: March 19, 2024, 07:11:40 pm »
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77682 on: March 19, 2024, 07:17:16 pm »
Saw us linked with Malen. I was impressed by him whenever I saw him. Not sure about his finishing though.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77683 on: March 19, 2024, 07:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 19, 2024, 05:51:14 pm
He seems pretty productive for his age, gets lots of shots off too.

But does he seem £55 million and starter for us next season good, which is what we are looking for really
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77684 on: March 19, 2024, 08:23:49 pm »
Dont Wolves have some financial issues? This summer could be the one that we push for Ait-Nouri
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77685 on: March 19, 2024, 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 19, 2024, 07:59:53 pm
But does he seem £55 million and starter for us next season good, which is what we are looking for really

Are we? Salah/Nunez/Diaz/Jota are all starting quality and Bakayoko plays on the right. If Salah stays then he gets at least a season to bed in.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77686 on: March 19, 2024, 08:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 19, 2024, 08:29:42 pm
Are we? Salah/Nunez/Diaz/Jota are all starting quality and Bakayoko plays on the right. If Salah stays then he gets at least a season to bed in.

I think we can easily accommodate 5 attackers but any more and its not practical. I definitely think we need someone of Bakayokos skill set but we would have to move one of our 5 attackers on.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77687 on: March 19, 2024, 10:01:12 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 19, 2024, 07:17:16 pm
Saw us linked with Malen. I was impressed by him whenever I saw him. Not sure about his finishing though.

He doesnt seem too popular with Dortmund fans, but passes the underlying numbers test.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77688 on: March 19, 2024, 11:06:25 pm »
Musiala is coming is he not?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77689 on: March 19, 2024, 11:39:31 pm »
Richard Hughes will be announced as Sporting Director soon, possibly tomorrow.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77690 on: Yesterday at 12:44:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 19, 2024, 08:33:25 pm
I think we can easily accommodate 5 attackers but any more and its not practical. I definitely think we need someone of Bakayokos skill set but we would have to move one of our 5 attackers on.

A lot depends on Salah I think, however if he stays he'll be in the last year of his contract so I think we can accommodate 6 forwards for one season, just look at how many we've had to rely on this season.
Offline whtwht

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77691 on: Yesterday at 01:56:39 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:44:03 am
A lot depends on Salah I think, however if he stays he'll be in the last year of his contract so I think we can accommodate 6 forwards for one season, just look at how many we've had to rely on this season.

The game is a squad game now and you have to have consistent quality to compete. Injuries are part of the game and are no excuses anymore.

This is where we hold an upper hand next season. We will have a deep squad with young players with decent PL and cup experience.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77692 on: Yesterday at 07:34:55 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:44:03 am
A lot depends on Salah I think, however if he stays he'll be in the last year of his contract so I think we can accommodate 6 forwards for one season, just look at how many we've had to rely on this season.

Or aim for a set of 5 first choice forwards, and replace the most marginal with someone else who has the potential to come good. It's what we should have done with the midfield, rather than let the unit meander on and lose its value as we did. Salah is the exception that we have to plan around, but the rest can be assessed and replaced as necessary.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77693 on: Yesterday at 07:37:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:34:55 am
Or aim for a set of 5 first choice forwards, and replace the most marginal with someone else who has the potential to come good. It's what we should have done with the midfield, rather than let the unit meander on and lose its value as we did. Salah is the exception that we have to plan around, but the rest can be assessed and replaced as necessary.

We may also see Gordon or Doak step up to the first team next year, they are both class just need time and to keep fit.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77694 on: Yesterday at 07:52:50 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:37:26 am
We may also see Gordon or Doak step up to the first team next year, they are both class just need time and to keep fit.

It should be the way to move seniors on. The youngsters will be getting their time, so Forward X will be 6th choice, behind the other seniors and the youngsters who will be 5th choice as a set. Replace the 5th choice senior each year, unless there is good reason not to. Don't allow the Keita/Ox scenario to happen again.
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77695 on: Yesterday at 07:54:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:52:50 am
It should be the way to move seniors on. The youngsters will be getting their time, so Forward X will be 6th choice, behind the other seniors and the youngsters who will be 5th choice as a set. Replace the 5th choice senior each year, unless there is good reason not to. Don't allow the Keita/Ox scenario to happen again.
You're always going to have some players you can't move on though
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77696 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 am »
i wonder would we target Jobe Bellingham. good stats https://fbref.com/en/players/c88ff68d/Jobe-Bellingham

we have shown we will play young talents
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77697 on: Yesterday at 08:39:48 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:08:05 am
i wonder would we target Jobe Bellingham. good stats https://fbref.com/en/players/c88ff68d/Jobe-Bellingham

we have shown we will play young talents

It's always so odd that players appear to show great stats and then whenever you watch any game they are in when they happen to be on TV they are totally anonymous!
Offline ValiantInstance

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77698 on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:39:48 am
It's always so odd that players appear to show great stats and then whenever you watch any game they are in when they happen to be on TV they are totally anonymous!
It is the way things are now. Signing players based on how good they looked on the tele is how we ended up with Andy Carroll, Charlie Adam and Stuart Downing.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77699 on: Yesterday at 08:51:34 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Yesterday at 08:49:58 am
It is the way things are now. Signing players based on how good they looked on the tele is how we ended up with Andy Carroll, Charlie Adam and Stuart Downing.

I think it probably is or should be a combination of both
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77700 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:39:48 am
It's always so odd that players appear to show great stats and then whenever you watch any game they are in when they happen to be on TV they are totally anonymous!
Shift it to attacking mid/winger and his stats are awful
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77701 on: Yesterday at 08:57:38 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
Shift it to attacking mid/winger and his stats are awful

Maybe that's the times i've seen him. Plus also always scares the crap out of me when there is a brother of a really good player :P
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77702 on: Yesterday at 09:06:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:52:50 am
It should be the way to move seniors on. The youngsters will be getting their time, so Forward X will be 6th choice, behind the other seniors and the youngsters who will be 5th choice as a set. Replace the 5th choice senior each year, unless there is good reason not to. Don't allow the Keita/Ox scenario to happen again.

Yes sorry I meant as our 6th choice, I would 100% be looking to buy a 1st team player forward come the summer - Someone with pace and can dribble, I think it's what we lack in depth.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77703 on: Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on March 19, 2024, 11:06:25 pm
Musiala is coming is he not?
Coming to the thread title, right behind "he, who shall not be named".  ;D
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77704 on: Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:34:55 am
Or aim for a set of 5 first choice forwards, and replace the most marginal with someone else who has the potential to come good. It's what we should have done with the midfield, rather than let the unit meander on and lose its value as we did. Salah is the exception that we have to plan around, but the rest can be assessed and replaced as necessary.

Gakpo is most likely in that case as we have Nunez Danns Jota who can play as a 9 and two of them can play LFW.

Then you have to think of the extra games next season too its a tough one to balance out.

Gakpo though is younger than Jota/Diaz and he had better injury record.

Glad its not my decision to make !
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77705 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
think with Hughes background in Italy we may sign a few more players from Serie A.


kvaratskhelia has picked up form but possibly too expensive.
Offline Redley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77706 on: Today at 09:12:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:42:19 am
think with Hughes background in Italy we may sign a few more players from Serie A.


kvaratskhelia has picked up form but possibly too expensive.

Because he grew up there and was a youth player there in the early 90s...? Hopefully we're looking at Moriero or Donadoni as long-term Salah replacements.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77707 on: Today at 11:24:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:42:19 am
think with Hughes background in Italy we may sign a few more players from Serie A.


kvaratskhelia has picked up form but possibly too expensive.

Would love him. He's clearly the type of player Anfield would love to watch terrorise defenders, a bit like Diaz was doing a couple of years ago when he first came. Napoli have been poor this season but he's finding his feet again. If he can stay and win them another title at some stage he'd be like their modern day Maradona. He strikes me as one who'll still do really well going forward despite his early peak, I think he has too much talent not too. Osimen will probably move on in the summer though so interesting to see if they'll sell.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77708 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on March 19, 2024, 11:06:25 pm
Musiala is coming is he not?

Is he unhappy at Bayern
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77709 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:12:43 am
Because he grew up there and was a youth player there in the early 90s...? Hopefully we're looking at Moriero or Donadoni as long-term Salah replacements.

Eranio for me so I have an excuse to do my best Vic Reeves impresion.
