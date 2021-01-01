It's all very dependent on next year's system really. I have a feeling they will do next to nothing unless the system creates some sort of glaring issue. I keep thinking that the midfield isn't quite right and in a 433 or a 3421 we still lack strength in depth. Endo has performed really well but can't play every single game so what is the alternative. Its either Bajcetic

or MacAllister or McConnell or Morton or Trent. I feel like these are possibilities rather than certainties and for me if we could find a sure fire physically dominant DM like a Rodri or a Rice we should be front of the queue regardless of the system next year.



After that it moves into system dependent signings for me. 433 would lean you towards the old left footed CB shouts and probably another wide forward with pace. 3421 probably wants the left footed CB still but asks questions of our current left back options to play left wing back and it ask what capability we have for our wide forwards to play more tucked in. That could lead to an opening for a more central attacking forward option but also could lead to one or two high profile departures.



Feels risky moving away from 433 immediately in terms of cost and volume of changes required but also the ripple effect on the academy teams who like to mirror the first team.



Interesting times ahead and obviously it's all about giving a big push this season and enjoying these last games with Klopp but it's also a big summer for the club thereafter which they must be organising right now. When I think of Man Utd after Ferguson or Arsenal after Wenger or even Chelsea after Mourinho they all went a bit shit so this will be a big test to see if we can do it differently.