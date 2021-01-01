« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:15:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:26:57 am
We need a defender, midfielder and attacker.

I'm not so sure we need a midfielder (or at least not sure we need one as a priority). I think we more need 2 defenders and an attacker first.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:26:37 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:15:24 am
I'm not so sure we need a midfielder (or at least not sure we need one as a priority). I think we more need 2 defenders and an attacker first.

Possibly, but I am not sure we have the balance quite right. We do have a lot of technical players but I do think we could do with another more mobile, physical midfielder.

I like Gravenberch a lot but I see his position and skill set in this side and I wonder whether he is one too many in terms of that sort of player, particularly when you factor in Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones and Szobozslai.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:36:04 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:27:05 am
For me, obviously its hard to predict as well have a new manager and we dont know how they will see our squad.

But:

GK - Obviously fine
LB - personally feel we could do with a younger fresh option here.
CBs - with Matip probably leaving and Konates injury issues, we need another here.
RB - should be fine with Trent, Bradley and Gomez.
Midfield - should be fine here with the emergence of the younger players this season. Need Curtis to stay injury free hopefully, but wouldnt be against us signing Wirtz ;)
Forwards - definitely could do with a pacy forward who has an eye for goal. If we keep Jota fit with another addition here then we look good on this front.

Need another centre back with Matip leaving, Virg a year older, Konate unable to stay fit and Gomez a utility player across the back line. Need someone quick and youngish as well, but we might not play such a highline next season. Ideally left footed as well.

If we're buying a left back we need to sell one which complicates that. Tsimikas is the ideal back up left back option and Robertson is important to have in the dressing room next season for leadership and character.

Midfield we're okay as long as Bajcetic is over his issues.

Forward line needs more pace. Maybe sacrifice Gakpo for another wide player because we're well stocked with 9s. Whether Salah stays or goes complicates things as well.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:46:06 am
Maybe the new manager convinces Van Dijk to play on the right side (or middle of a 3}, but any centre back needs to be first choice level to play alongside him and that likely means being able to play on the right side.

Left back just get whoever you think is the best and move on whoever the new manager prefers or is happy to go. Quite a few big contracts up in the next 18 months so that might influence us or players leaving.

Midfield you could run it back and I think we'd be fine but better Endo who is like 6+ years younger would be ideal.

Attack. I have no idea what the quality is like for this in Europe, but goals win games and we could probably do with just getting the best we can here who can nail a left wing spot. Kvara? Leao? Doesn't feel like there is anyone who doesn't come with a fair bit of risk for the money we'd need to spend though. Again could probably run it back and it'd be fine as their is quality even if it's not the best balance of attributes
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:53:30 am
1. A strong, pacy and versatile attacker or two.
2. Another senior centreback to replace Matip.
3. An attacking midfielder that is a consistent threat between the lines (that could be Trent by the way).
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:00:41 am
We dont need another Cb, Gomez, VVD, Quansah, Konate is ok, I would bring back Van Den Berg. Seem no one on here rates him but he is a good player.

Same thing in regards to left back, Tsimikas should be first choice at this point and Gomez and Robertson be the rotational options. If anything we should bring back Beck, I can see him having a Bradley esque impact, in positions like CB and LB where we actually have a little bit of depth the aim for me should be to promote from within. Youre dealing with 3rd LB and 5th choice cbs, we dont need to go out and splash huge sums of money, we can do what weve done with Quansah and Bradley and promote from our youth.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:41:27 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:00:41 am
We dont need another Cb, Gomez, VVD, Quansah, Konate is ok, I would bring back Van Den Berg. Seem no one on here rates him but he is a good player.

Same thing in regards to left back, Tsimikas should be first choice at this point and Gomez and Robertson be the rotational options. If anything we should bring back Beck, I can see him having a Bradley esque impact, in positions like CB and LB where we actually have a little bit of depth the aim for me should be to promote from within. Youre dealing with 3rd LB and 5th choice cbs, we dont need to go out and splash huge sums of money, we can do what weve done with Quansah and Bradley and promote from our youth.

I think we'll sign a LB and attacker. Think a high profile attacker will leave, maybe 2. Also think one of Robbo or Tsimikas will leave.

Putting all eggs in the youth basket seems silly. I think the right blend is youth with a couple of good signings.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:50:40 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:41:27 am
I think we'll sign a LB and attacker. Think a high profile attacker will leave, maybe 2. Also think one of Robbo or Tsimikas will leave.

Putting all eggs in the youth basket seems silly. I think the right blend is youth with a couple of good signings.

Its not silly if theyre good enough, Bradley and Quansah were but we know this only because they got a chance. I think Beck and VDB are too, its not like were relying on them to being a 3rd choice cb or 2nd choice left back, we have cover and experience in those positions already.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:57:02 am
A good finisher, please
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:16:51 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:57:02 am
A good finisher, please a forward who takes lots of high value shots please.

Fixed that for you ;)
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:50:48 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:45:51 am
Why does he look like he's going through a villain arc?
he's embracing his new role as Don Michael Edwards Corleone
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:01:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:37 am
Possibly, but I am not sure we have the balance quite right. We do have a lot of technical players but I do think we could do with another more mobile, physical midfielder.

I like Gravenberch a lot but I see his position and skill set in this side and I wonder whether he is one too many in terms of that sort of player, particularly when you factor in Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones and Szobozslai.

I would argue that while technical, attacking wise Jones and Szoboszlai can be very physical and direct as well

Every team can improve everywhere but I think we have more pressing concerns than our midfield. A quick left sided attacker, a central defender, and a left back being the main ones, followed by a back up right sided forward.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:05:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:41:27 am
I think we'll sign a LB and attacker. Think a high profile attacker will leave, maybe 2. Also think one of Robbo or Tsimikas will leave.

Putting all eggs in the youth basket seems silly. I think the right blend is youth with a couple of good signings.

Agree with your 2 priority target positions to strenghten depending on possible departures of course.
Might be late summer before we move on anyone significant this time.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 05:45:06 pm
Bakayoko, my son, your time is now.

Quote
Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring Johan Bakayoko ahead of a potential summer move. Price tag 50m-60m.

[@berger_pj]
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 05:50:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:06 pm
Bakayoko, my son, your time is now.

That's a lot of money that, for someone very unproven
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:50:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:50:58 pm
That's a lot of money that, for someone very unproven


Doku cost £55m and is a similar player. We do have to be wary of players performances in certain leagues but with the people we have at the club if we think he is worth it then he most likely will be.

He is very quick and an amazing dribbler, something which we definitely lack in our side.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:49:35 pm
It's all very dependent on next year's system really. I have a feeling they will do next to nothing unless the system creates some sort of glaring issue. I keep thinking that the midfield isn't quite right and in a 433 or a 3421 we still lack strength in depth. Endo has performed really well but can't play every single game so what is the alternative. Its either Bajcetic
or MacAllister or McConnell or Morton or Trent. I feel like these are possibilities rather than certainties and for me if we could find a sure fire physically dominant DM like a Rodri or a Rice we should be front of the queue regardless of the system next year.

After that it moves into system dependent signings for me. 433 would lean you towards the old left footed CB shouts and probably another wide forward with pace. 3421 probably wants the left footed CB still but asks questions of our current left back options to play left wing back and it ask what capability we have for our wide forwards to play more tucked in. That could lead to an opening for a more central attacking forward option but also could lead to one or two high profile departures.

Feels risky moving away from 433 immediately in terms of cost and volume of changes required but also the ripple effect on the academy teams who like to mirror the first team.

Interesting times ahead and obviously it's all about giving a big push this season and enjoying these last games with Klopp but it's also a big summer for the club thereafter which they must be organising right now. When I think of Man Utd after Ferguson or Arsenal after Wenger or even Chelsea after Mourinho they all went a bit shit so this will be a big test to see if we can do it differently.
