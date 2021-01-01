« previous next »
Today at 09:15:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:26:57 am
We need a defender, midfielder and attacker.

I'm not so sure we need a midfielder (or at least not sure we need one as a priority). I think we more need 2 defenders and an attacker first.
Today at 09:26:37 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:15:24 am
I'm not so sure we need a midfielder (or at least not sure we need one as a priority). I think we more need 2 defenders and an attacker first.

Possibly, but I am not sure we have the balance quite right. We do have a lot of technical players but I do think we could do with another more mobile, physical midfielder.

I like Gravenberch a lot but I see his position and skill set in this side and I wonder whether he is one too many in terms of that sort of player, particularly when you factor in Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones and Szobozslai.
Today at 09:36:04 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:27:05 am
For me, obviously its hard to predict as well have a new manager and we dont know how they will see our squad.

But:

GK - Obviously fine
LB - personally feel we could do with a younger fresh option here.
CBs - with Matip probably leaving and Konates injury issues, we need another here.
RB - should be fine with Trent, Bradley and Gomez.
Midfield - should be fine here with the emergence of the younger players this season. Need Curtis to stay injury free hopefully, but wouldnt be against us signing Wirtz ;)
Forwards - definitely could do with a pacy forward who has an eye for goal. If we keep Jota fit with another addition here then we look good on this front.

Need another centre back with Matip leaving, Virg a year older, Konate unable to stay fit and Gomez a utility player across the back line. Need someone quick and youngish as well, but we might not play such a highline next season. Ideally left footed as well.

If we're buying a left back we need to sell one which complicates that. Tsimikas is the ideal back up left back option and Robertson is important to have in the dressing room next season for leadership and character.

Midfield we're okay as long as Bajcetic is over his issues.

Forward line needs more pace. Maybe sacrifice Gakpo for another wide player because we're well stocked with 9s. Whether Salah stays or goes complicates things as well.
Today at 09:46:06 am
Maybe the new manager convinces Van Dijk to play on the right side (or middle of a 3}, but any centre back needs to be first choice level to play alongside him and that likely means being able to play on the right side.

Left back just get whoever you think is the best and move on whoever the new manager prefers or is happy to go. Quite a few big contracts up in the next 18 months so that might influence us or players leaving.

Midfield you could run it back and I think we'd be fine but better Endo who is like 6+ years younger would be ideal.

Attack. I have no idea what the quality is like for this in Europe, but goals win games and we could probably do with just getting the best we can here who can nail a left wing spot. Kvara? Leao? Doesn't feel like there is anyone who doesn't come with a fair bit of risk for the money we'd need to spend though. Again could probably run it back and it'd be fine as their is quality even if it's not the best balance of attributes
Today at 09:53:30 am
1. A strong, pacy and versatile attacker or two.
2. Another senior centreback to replace Matip.
3. An attacking midfielder that is a consistent threat between the lines (that could be Trent by the way).
Today at 10:00:41 am
We dont need another Cb, Gomez, VVD, Quansah, Konate is ok, I would bring back Van Den Berg. Seem no one on here rates him but he is a good player.

Same thing in regards to left back, Tsimikas should be first choice at this point and Gomez and Robertson be the rotational options. If anything we should bring back Beck, I can see him having a Bradley esque impact, in positions like CB and LB where we actually have a little bit of depth the aim for me should be to promote from within. Youre dealing with 3rd LB and 5th choice cbs, we dont need to go out and splash huge sums of money, we can do what weve done with Quansah and Bradley and promote from our youth.
Today at 10:41:27 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:00:41 am
We dont need another Cb, Gomez, VVD, Quansah, Konate is ok, I would bring back Van Den Berg. Seem no one on here rates him but he is a good player.

Same thing in regards to left back, Tsimikas should be first choice at this point and Gomez and Robertson be the rotational options. If anything we should bring back Beck, I can see him having a Bradley esque impact, in positions like CB and LB where we actually have a little bit of depth the aim for me should be to promote from within. Youre dealing with 3rd LB and 5th choice cbs, we dont need to go out and splash huge sums of money, we can do what weve done with Quansah and Bradley and promote from our youth.

I think we'll sign a LB and attacker. Think a high profile attacker will leave, maybe 2. Also think one of Robbo or Tsimikas will leave.

Putting all eggs in the youth basket seems silly. I think the right blend is youth with a couple of good signings.
Today at 10:50:40 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:41:27 am
I think we'll sign a LB and attacker. Think a high profile attacker will leave, maybe 2. Also think one of Robbo or Tsimikas will leave.

Putting all eggs in the youth basket seems silly. I think the right blend is youth with a couple of good signings.

Its not silly if theyre good enough, Bradley and Quansah were but we know this only because they got a chance. I think Beck and VDB are too, its not like were relying on them to being a 3rd choice cb or 2nd choice left back, we have cover and experience in those positions already.
Today at 10:57:02 am
A good finisher, please
