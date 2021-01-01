We dont need another Cb, Gomez, VVD, Quansah, Konate is ok, I would bring back Van Den Berg. Seem no one on here rates him but he is a good player.
Same thing in regards to left back, Tsimikas should be first choice at this point and Gomez and Robertson be the rotational options. If anything we should bring back Beck, I can see him having a Bradley esque impact, in positions like CB and LB where we actually have a little bit of depth the aim for me should be to promote from within. Youre dealing with 3rd LB and 5th choice cbs, we dont need to go out and splash huge sums of money, we can do what weve done with Quansah and Bradley and promote from our youth.