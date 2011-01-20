Do you reckon? Wirtz looks an amazing player but always felt there is something really special about Musiala.



Yes and no. Probably a better way to phrase it is I expect Wirtz to hit higher heights than Musiala. Talent wise theyre close but no one can deny that Musialas close control and dribbling are utterly other-worldly when hes purring. I think Im probably allowing recency bias to colour my perception - Musiala is only 21 and still produced decent numbers in a faltering (albeit often stat-padding) Bayern team.I think theyre both special and probably the two best u-21 attacking players/deep forwards in the world right now seeing as Pedri is injury blighted.Something to touch upon - Musiala has spent 9 seasons in the English youth system and holds dual-nationality, so would presumably count as homegrown? Would he perhaps settle quicker than Wirtz on this basis?I love both as players. I dont want to get too hung up on Musiala - whos progressives and dribbling ability could unlock any defence - because he looks to me like someone Guardiola will have an almighty oil-stiffy for and will get and coach into an effective but really unsatisfying version of what he could have been. Wirtz just is so, so good between the lines. Theyre different players really, who could possibly play in the same side in the right set up, not that thats happening unless City sell De Bruyne and go mental.