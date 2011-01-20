Do you reckon? Wirtz looks an amazing player but always felt there is something really special about Musiala.
Yes and no. Probably a better way to phrase it is I expect Wirtz to hit higher heights than Musiala. Talent wise theyre close but no one can deny that Musialas close control and dribbling are utterly other-worldly when hes purring. I think Im probably allowing recency bias to colour my perception - Musiala is only 21 and still produced decent numbers in a faltering (albeit often stat-padding) Bayern team.
I think theyre both special and probably the two best u-21 attacking players/deep forwards in the world right now seeing as Pedri is injury blighted.
Something to touch upon - Musiala has spent 9 seasons in the English youth system and holds dual-nationality, so would presumably count as homegrown? Would he perhaps settle quicker than Wirtz on this basis?
I love both as players. I dont want to get too hung up on Musiala - whos progressives and dribbling ability could unlock any defence - because he looks to me like someone Guardiola will have an almighty oil-stiffy for and will get and coach into an effective but really unsatisfying version of what he could have been. Wirtz just is so, so good between the lines. Theyre different players really, who could possibly play in the same side in the right set up, not that thats happening unless City sell De Bruyne and go mental.