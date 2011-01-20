« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Online ValiantInstance

Reply #77560
Today at 02:02:33 pm
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 08:59:13 am
Ait Nouri I like.
Might go buy a lottery ticket  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Reply #77561
Today at 02:02:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:40:52 am
Musiala would be great - although I think Wirtz has a higher ceiling - but he screams Guardiola signing. He’ll end up at City if he leaves Bayern.

I do think in the next year we need to sign a statement world class player, one who is already at the level as opposed to needing developing - similar to when we signed Alisson or VVD. Especially as we’re losing Klopp’s pulling power.

Do you reckon? Wirtz looks an amazing player but always felt there is something really special about Musiala.
Last Edit: Today at 02:06:23 pm by killer-heels
Online disgraced cake

Reply #77562
Today at 03:02:58 pm
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 01:47:26 pm
Robertson is still solid if not top class, his crossing is still a huge attacking threat. That Prague away match has been completely overblown, at least on here. Think he easily has 2 more seasons as our first choice.

I wasn't really basing it on anything that happened in Prague, more the fact that he clearly isn't the player he was during the first half of his LFC run up to now. Whether he can get back to that level remains to be seen but I imagine it'll be very hard to do so, and with a new manager coming in that might be one of the long term positions they're more likely to take a look at and think can we go up another level. Solid is good and all but to beat this City side and to win in Europe we'll need top class.
Online ValiantInstance

Reply #77563
Today at 03:08:47 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:02:58 pm
I wasn't really basing it on anything that happened in Prague, more the fact that he clearly isn't the player he was during the first half of his LFC run up to now. Whether he can get back to that level remains to be seen but I imagine it'll be very hard to do so, and with a new manager coming in that might be one of the long term positions they're more likely to take a look at and think can we go up another level. Solid is good and all but to beat this City side and to win in Europe we'll need top class.
I wasn't specifically pointing you out, seeing that last week just rubbed me the wrong way.

I could say the same of Trent, neither of them are as consistently effective as they were from 2018-2020. We rarely went a game without one of them getting an assist and that was usually accompanied with a clean sheet. I think a lot of it is down to the fact we play a different system now.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Reply #77564
Today at 03:35:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:02:52 pm
Do you reckon? Wirtz looks an amazing player but always felt there is something really special about Musiala.
Yes and no. Probably a better way to phrase it is I expect Wirtz to hit higher heights than Musiala. Talent wise theyre close but no one can deny that Musialas close control and dribbling are utterly other-worldly when hes purring. I think Im probably allowing recency bias to colour my perception - Musiala is only 21 and still produced decent numbers in a faltering (albeit often stat-padding) Bayern team.

I think theyre both special and probably the two best u-21 attacking players/deep forwards in the world right now seeing as Pedri is injury blighted.

Something to touch upon - Musiala has spent 9 seasons in the English youth system and holds dual-nationality, so would presumably count as homegrown? Would he perhaps settle quicker than Wirtz on this basis?

I love both as players. I dont want to get too hung up on Musiala - whos progressives and dribbling ability could unlock any defence - because he looks to me like someone Guardiola will have an almighty oil-stiffy for and will get and coach into an effective but really unsatisfying version of what he could have been. Wirtz just is so, so good between the lines. Theyre different players really, who could possibly play in the same side in the right set up, not that thats happening unless City sell De Bruyne and go mental.
Offline MD1990

Reply #77565
Today at 03:41:06 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:01:37 pm
Get me Ait Nouri!!
prefer him to Neto he would be an excellent signing.
Online smicer07

Reply #77566
Today at 03:42:55 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:41:06 pm
prefer him to Neto he would be an excellent signing.

No chance. Ait Nouri is Neto off Wish
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Reply #77567
Today at 03:44:24 pm
One's a full back and one's a forward.. no idea why they would even be compared?
Offline MD1990

Reply #77568
Today at 03:49:04 pm
just comparing as at same club.
Neto ruled out for the season btw
Surely we look elsewhere now
Online DelTrotter

Reply #77569
Today at 03:54:24 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:49:04 pm
just comparing as at same club.
Neto ruled out for the season btw
Surely we look elsewhere now

Was crazy he was being suggested, obviously quality but not much use if hes never on the pitch and probably only gets worse at a bigger club with the games and intensity required.

Arsenal continue their run of teams having their best players out v them, no doubt hell make a cameo appearance v us on the last day   ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Reply #77570
Today at 04:19:00 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 14, 2024, 09:46:38 am
Think people are going to be surprised how depressed the transfer market is this summer.

I think we all got an early indication of this with the January window.

I've been saying this for a while. A lot will hinge on the outcome of the inevitable Forest and Everton appeals, but right now the days of teams spending their way into oblivion looks to be over
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,442
  • Seis Veces
Reply #77571
Today at 04:39:46 pm
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 03:08:47 pm
I wasn't specifically pointing you out, seeing that last week just rubbed me the wrong way.

I could say the same of Trent, neither of them are as consistently effective as they were from 2018-2020. We rarely went a game without one of them getting an assist and that was usually accompanied with a clean sheet. I think a lot of it is down to the fact we play a different system now.

Yeah, that was their greatest run in the side up to now. Trent you'd fancy to get back to that level given the years ahead of him, and he'd been very good this season until getting injured. I still don't think I've ever seen a team with two full backs so influential playing at the highest level, Leverkusen are doing well with their wingbacks at the minute, chipping in with the goals, but they aren't playing anywhere near to the level we were.
Online Phineus

Reply #77572
Today at 05:22:13 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:19:00 pm
I've been saying this for a while. A lot will hinge on the outcome of the inevitable Forest and Everton appeals, but right now the days of teams spending their way into oblivion looks to be over

Puts us in a good position should we wish to strengthen with a few players - Barca & Chelsea in particular could be plucked of players. Wolves and Villa too in prem, sure there are others.

Will be interesting if that plays part of our plans for any recruitment.
Offline Knight

Reply #77573
Today at 08:56:56 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:22:13 pm
Puts us in a good position should we wish to strengthen with a few players - Barca & Chelsea in particular could be plucked of players. Wolves and Villa too in prem, sure there are others.

Will be interesting if that plays part of our plans for any recruitment.

Those 4 clubs have got so few players thatd actually strengthen us. Who might, realistically and ignoring the potential bargains available, would we actually want?
Online Phineus

Reply #77574
Today at 09:09:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:56:56 pm
Those 4 clubs have got so few players thatd actually strengthen us. Who might, realistically and ignoring the potential bargains available, would we actually want?

Araujo or Balde from Barca, maybe Colwill or Maatsen from Chelsea. Ait Nouri from Wolves.

 
Offline Sangria

Reply #77575
Today at 09:09:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:56:56 pm
Those 4 clubs have got so few players thatd actually strengthen us. Who might, realistically and ignoring the potential bargains available, would we actually want?

The positions to look for would be LB and wide forward. Possibly CB, if we can find an aerially competent and very quick CB and we're not going to give Sepp a go. The other areas are all well-stocked with proven youngsters.
Offline Knight

Reply #77576
Today at 09:32:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:09:59 pm
The positions to look for would be LB and wide forward. Possibly CB, if we can find an aerially competent and very quick CB and we're not going to give Sepp a go. The other areas are all well-stocked with proven youngsters.

Yeah for me this is the order of priority:
LB
Left footed wide forward. Perhaps right footed if Diaz/Gapko leave.
CB
DM - hopefully Bacjetic makes this unnecessary though.

Is Ait Nouri good enough? He could be an option from Wolves. No one at Villa is good enough. Barcelona have some good young midfielders but theyre not DMs. We could probably make something of quite a few Chelsea players but Chelsea might have ruined them. Stay clear I reckon.

Last Edit: Today at 09:36:22 pm by Knight
Offline red mongoose

Reply #77577
Today at 09:44:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:32:45 pm
Yeah for me this is the order of priority:
LB
Left footed wide forward. Perhaps right footed if Diaz/Gapko leave.
CB
DM - hopefully Bacjetic makes this unnecessary though.

Is Ait Nouri good enough? He could be an option from Wolves. No one at Villa is good enough. Barcelona have some good young midfielders but theyre not DMs. We could probably make something of quite a few Chelsea players but Chelsea might have ruined them. Stay clear I reckon.

I would say that Moussa Diaby is potentially worth taking a chance on at a reasonable price. I liked him before Villa snatched him up, but I don't know what his underlying numbers have been like there, nor would I understand what they meant if you showed them to me. And you wouldn't get him for a reasonable price. I guess my point is that he might be good enough to play for us.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Reply #77578
Today at 10:05:43 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:44:36 pm
I would say that Moussa Diaby is potentially worth taking a chance on at a reasonable price. I liked him before Villa snatched him up, but I don't know what his underlying numbers have been like there, nor would I understand what they meant if you showed them to me. And you wouldn't get him for a reasonable price. I guess my point is that he might be good enough to play for us.

Diaby is not really rated by Villa fans. Doesn't make their starting 11 at present either.

It was the same with Bailey last season though and he has come good.
Online Kalito

Reply #77579
Today at 10:16:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:02:52 pm
Do you reckon? Wirtz looks an amazing player but always felt there is something really special about Musiala.
Musiala all day long, for me.

This kid will be challenging Jude Bellingham for the Ballon D'Or soon enough.

If it's possible, the Club should go all out for him.
