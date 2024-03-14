Ait Nouri could really be one to watch on the left back front. I expect we'll be looking for a long term Robertson replacement soon anyway given he's 30 now (not dying any time soon, I know) and the fact he'll struggle to get back to his very best level again. I'm not entirely sure the squad needs loads this summer but hopefully there is a couple of men we can bring in to just take us up another level with the right manager, he could be one of them, has all his best years ahead of him and is experienced in Prem football. Think he could be one of the top LBs going forward.



The Ait-Nouri rumours do feel like theres some substance to them. Weve basically been linked for a year now. Wolves are still in choppy waters regarding the PSR so probably need to make one major sale in the summer and that does appear to be their model now. He would comfortably fetch £40m so is one of their most sellable assets. His numbers are good, albeit he doesnt create a great deal, hes involved in the build up to a lot of Wolves goals, with good progressives and decisions in attacking areas.Hed need some coaching into a more creative force, but I can absolutely see him working in a variant of Klopps system or Alonsos. It does feel to me that Robertson could be sold, hes 30, still got some value in the transfer market but feels like he is a bit of a victim of Scottish players counting as foreign, as this does limit his value to a small extent.Diaz, Robertson, perhaps Gakpo, certainly Thiago and Matip may be having their last seasons here. Id personally persevere with Gakpo as I think hes better than your standard back ups and is capable of finding a higher level. Diaz to me is someone you keep unless hes fixed on moving to Spain and a silly offer comes in; £80m+.