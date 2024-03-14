« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 05:42:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on March 14, 2024, 05:23:53 pm
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak
Now as per  @SPORTBILD  #LFC are interested in Omar Marmoush.

16 goal contributions in 20 games in the Bundesliga this season.

21 goal contributions in 32 games in all competitions.

Hes full of energy, runs so much with the ball and covers a lot of ground out of possession as well.

Has mainly played as a CF this season but can also play LW and RW as well.

I think he is someone who would be a great addition for #LFC.
I cant see that being true unless Gakpos off. And even then, it would be odd, hes not really a winger and whilst hes having a good season at Frankfurt, theyre great at getting massive fees for players; something I cant see us paying for a 25 year old who hasnt really got much of a track record to speak of prior to this season.

Smells to me like a journalist using Wyscout or Fbref or some other tool and just filtering alternatives to a Gakpo or a Bowen. On the topic of Frankfurt though, Pacho looks good and Hugo Larsson, whos kind of a ball-playing controlling midfielder will have a very good career. Looks to me the kind of player Dortmund would sell for a massive profit, or Bayern would strong arm into joining.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 05:45:24 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 14, 2024, 05:03:51 pm
Turns like an oil tanker and runs even slower. I shudder to think how he'd cope camped out on the half way line.

Yep, no idea what people are watching with him, hes shit, heads a few balls away Maguire, Tarkowski and Keane style low block, thats about it. Cant pass, not fast and embarrassed himself twice in Manchester in recent times, not sure who our next manager will be but Im guessing hed be a very terrible fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 06:14:03 pm
Algerian outlet.

Quote
Liverpool most serious candidate in race to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, Reds most determined to get deal done.

[La Gazzette Du Fennec]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 07:01:31 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 14, 2024, 05:03:51 pm
Turns like an oil tanker and runs even slower. I shudder to think how he'd cope camped out on the half way line.

I don't agree, he's not that slow and he is mentioned as one of the fastest in their squad via a quick google search..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 07:27:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on March 14, 2024, 07:01:31 pm
I don't agree, he's not that slow and he is mentioned as one of the fastest in their squad via a quick google search..

I watched him move like a slug against United last weekend. Those top speed stats mean relatively fuck all in football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 07:49:34 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 14, 2024, 09:46:38 am
Think people are going to be surprised how depressed the transfer market is this summer.

I think we all got an early indication of this with the January window.
That's what I said a few posts above yours :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 07:52:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 14, 2024, 05:15:48 pm



If were looking for absolute left field, Ajax have a few interesting prospects. Van Axel Dongen (Pro Evo default name surely) looked really exciting for Jong Ajax, very very raw at 19 though. Needs more games in the first team. Then theres the lad they paid a hefty fee to Man City for, Carlos Forbs, whos been a bit of a victim of how shite Ajax have been this season but he works so hard, presses well, is great on the ball. His final ball and end product needs work but I think hes still a teenager.

Porn Star name, more likely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 10:20:33 pm
We have no Sporting Director, the current manager is on the way out and the new one probably hasn't had a serious approach yet. Any transfer rumours right now are surely BS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 10:23:56 pm
We still have our analytics team who do the number crunching. Those lads are the main people  for the actual recruitment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
March 14, 2024, 10:36:19 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 14, 2024, 10:20:33 pm
We have no Sporting Director, the current manager is on the way out and the new one probably hasn't had a serious approach yet. Any transfer rumours right now are surely BS.
probably most likely. but at the same time, its perfectly realistic he's been considered a prospect who's previously ticked the right boxes where we'd try and sign him if the price was right and the opportunity opened up in the squad - eg in this last summer window. if, for example, Kostas wanted to be a starter elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:21:22 am
Quote from: Samie on March 14, 2024, 06:14:03 pm
Algerian outlet.
Liverpool been interested in him sign he was at angers irc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:36:59 am
Quote from: newterp on March 14, 2024, 07:49:34 pm
That's what I said a few posts above yours :D

Everyone else will be surprised.

Us 2, like modern day Nostradamus, will be expecting a slow summer of transfers across the board.

Therell obviously be transfers. I just think the mid to lower PL market will be a lot less active.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:19:27 am
Irankunda looks decent for 18 in Aussie league just seen he signing for Bayern too, one to keep an eye on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:24:28 am
Quote from: Draex on March 14, 2024, 05:01:48 pm
Read a few reports that Branthwaite is around £50mil, if we are sticking to 4 at the back I'd love us to go for him, hes a beast, Everton are up shit creek so I can see them entertaining offers in the summer.

Wouldnt be a bad signing for the feeder club we end up buying, maybe that way he could be good for us in 2/3 years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:43:17 am
Branthwaite looks a decent player to me, I admittedly didnt see him in either of their recent games but he never struck me as particularly slow or good on the ball, but a committed defender who reads the game well. CBs will always look better in a low block but I liked the few games I saw of him at PSV.

Not sure Id take him here but he looks fairly good to me, like potentially as good as a Lewis Dunk or Konsa level defender.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:27:03 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 12:21:22 am
Liverpool been interested in him sign he was at angers irc.

Don't look back at Angers


I heard them say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:50:23 am
Ait Nouri could really be one to watch on the left back front. I expect we'll be looking for a long term Robertson replacement soon anyway given he's 30 now (not dying any time soon, I know) and the fact he'll struggle to get back to his very best level again. I'm not entirely sure the squad needs loads this summer but hopefully there is a couple of men we can bring in to just take us up another level with the right manager, he could be one of them, has all his best years ahead of him and is experienced in Prem football. Think he could be one of the top LBs going forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:56:45 am
Quote from: classycarra on March 14, 2024, 10:36:19 pm
probably most likely. but at the same time, its perfectly realistic he's been considered a prospect who's previously ticked the right boxes where we'd try and sign him if the price was right and the opportunity opened up in the squad - eg in this last summer window. if, for example, Kostas wanted to be a starter elsewhere.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Robbo go before Kostas. Without Klopp there might be few players shifted out who he would have kept on due to his loyalty towards them. If Gakpo and Robbo get decent offers it might be something Edwards would go for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:55:56 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:50:23 am
Ait Nouri could really be one to watch on the left back front. I expect we'll be looking for a long term Robertson replacement soon anyway given he's 30 now (not dying any time soon, I know) and the fact he'll struggle to get back to his very best level again. I'm not entirely sure the squad needs loads this summer but hopefully there is a couple of men we can bring in to just take us up another level with the right manager, he could be one of them, has all his best years ahead of him and is experienced in Prem football. Think he could be one of the top LBs going forward.
The Ait-Nouri rumours do feel like theres some substance to them. Weve basically been linked for a year now. Wolves are still in choppy waters regarding the PSR so probably need to make one major sale in the summer and that does appear to be their model now. He would comfortably fetch £40m so is one of their most sellable assets. His numbers are good, albeit he doesnt create a great deal, hes involved in the build up to a lot of Wolves goals, with good progressives and decisions in attacking areas.

Hed need some coaching into a more creative force, but I can absolutely see him working in a variant of Klopps system or Alonsos. It does feel to me that Robertson could be sold, hes 30, still got some value in the transfer market but feels like he is a bit of a victim of Scottish players counting as foreign, as this does limit his value to a small extent.

Diaz, Robertson, perhaps Gakpo, certainly Thiago and Matip may be having their last seasons here. Id personally persevere with Gakpo as I think hes better than your standard back ups and is capable of finding a higher level. Diaz to me is someone you keep unless hes fixed on moving to Spain and a silly offer comes in; £80m+.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:55:56 pm
The Ait-Nouri rumours do feel like theres some substance to them. Weve basically been linked for a year now. Wolves are still in choppy waters regarding the PSR so probably need to make one major sale in the summer and that does appear to be their model now. He would comfortably fetch £40m so is one of their most sellable assets. His numbers are good, albeit he doesnt create a great deal, hes involved in the build up to a lot of Wolves goals, with good progressives and decisions in attacking areas.

Hed need some coaching into a more creative force, but I can absolutely see him working in a variant of Klopps system or Alonsos. It does feel to me that Robertson could be sold, hes 30, still got some value in the transfer market but feels like he is a bit of a victim of Scottish players counting as foreign, as this does limit his value to a small extent.

Diaz, Robertson, perhaps Gakpo, certainly Thiago and Matip may be having their last seasons here. Id personally persevere with Gakpo as I think hes better than your standard back ups and is capable of finding a higher level. Diaz to me is someone you keep unless hes fixed on moving to Spain and a silly offer comes in; £80m+.

Agreed but I'd be surprised if Robbo is sold - he's got the intangibles and probably sets high standards in training, etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:29:21 pm
No chance Robbo goes imo. New manager coming in, you'd want to keep your leadership group of players together to help transition this. Same for Diaz unless a silly offer comes in and he really forces it, that won't be from Barca though as they don't have a pot to piss in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:36:57 pm
Yeah, I'd keep Robertson like, can't help but feel Ait Nouri would be one of the best options to offer clear competition and maybe take the place in the future. We could move Tsimikas on for respectable money and try for that proper competition like, feel that would be a decent move, have a third choice around in the way of Chambers or Beck perhaps, but then again, still have Gomez who can play there. I feel defensively we only really need a Matip replacement (could even be Van Den Berg, who at the least is another player we could make decent money on with a buy-back/sell on.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm
Ignoring wages itd be better to sell Tsimikas and have Robertson as the experienced backup whos still able to do a great job and may have his career extended at the top level by playing fewer minutes and being used more selectively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm
Branthwaite reminds me of Harry Maguire at Hull. Big unit, clearing the ball, does one or two things to catch the eye, but someone will make a mistake and overpay for him. Maybe Man Utd will do that and repeat the Maguire mistake?

As a prospect for us, no thank you! We play a high line and his lack of pace will be exposed. He turns slowly too. If you need a stout hearted big unit who defends on the edge of your own box, fine. But we dont need that. And Everton will want a fortune. We are a top football team and you need more to get near this Liverpool side.

Man Utd might be their friend for this one.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm
Branthwaite reminds me of Harry Maguire at Hull. Big unit, clearing the ball, does one or two things to catch the eye, but someone will make a mistake and overpay for him. Maybe Man Utd will do that and repeat the Maguire mistake?

As a prospect for us, no thank you! We play a high line and his lack of pace will be exposed. He turns slowly too. If you need a stout hearted big unit who defends on the edge of your own box, fine. But we dont need that. And Everton will want a fortune. We are a top football team and you need more to get near this Liverpool side.

Man Utd might be their friend for this one.

Michael Keane 2.0.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm
Michael Keane 2.0.

which isn't terrible - all depends on what you want your CB to be able to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:10:51 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm
Branthwaite reminds me of Harry Maguire at Hull. Big unit, clearing the ball, does one or two things to catch the eye, but someone will make a mistake and overpay for him. Maybe Man Utd will do that and repeat the Maguire mistake?

As a prospect for us, no thank you! We play a high line and his lack of pace will be exposed. He turns slowly too. If you need a stout hearted big unit who defends on the edge of your own box, fine. But we dont need that. And Everton will want a fortune. We are a top football team and you need more to get near this Liverpool side.

Man Utd might be their friend for this one.
Leicester bought Maguire from Hull for £17 million and he was brilliant for them. Towering in the air, decent on the ball and very good for England too, he just needs to play next to someone more experienced who can tell him what to do. Bit like Dejan Lovren really. But there's no way he's coming here in a million years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:52:59 am
Just saw the Musiala links, as unlikely as it is I still got a little excited. While we have a very good team but some of our world class players are on the wrong side of 30, a little but of gold dust would be superb.
