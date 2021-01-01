« previous next »
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77480 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
I mean if someone is offering 100 million for Diaz we should probably at least consider it. We can only spend what we make and that is a huge profit on him. But I'd much rather someone spent £60-70 million on Gapko and we kept Diaz.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77481 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:10:57 pm
Converting a prime age LWF into a wing back, where we have 2 younger established alternatives?
I'm just basing this on how Leverkusen play currently, could be different here as we have more quality. The wing backs are wingers in possession but one is expected to get back in quickly on loss of possession to make a back 5. In possession the formation really isn't that different to ours, the approach play and how they react to losing the ball seems to be the big difference from what I've seen.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77482 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
I'm just basing this on how Leverkusen play currently, could be different here as we have more quality. The wing backs are wingers in possession but one is expected to get back in quickly on loss of possession to make a back 5. In possession the formation really isn't that different to ours, the approach play and how they react to losing the ball seems to be the big difference from what I've seen.

Im not sure how someone looks at our side and thinks we are primed to play 3-4-3. We dont have enough attacking midfielders who are banging in the goals and our wing backs are more rounded footballers than physically imposing and incredibly pacy.

If its indeed Xabi who comes in then he would either have to bring in loads of players or, as more likely, have to learn to work with the system we have currently.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77483 on: Yesterday at 10:36:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Im not sure how someone looks at our side and thinks we are primed to play 3-4-3. We dont have enough attacking midfielders who are banging in the goals and our wing backs are more rounded footballers than physically imposing and incredibly pacy.

If its indeed Xabi who comes in then he would either have to bring in loads of players or, as more likely, have to learn to work with the system we have currently.
I think the opposite. I could easily see us doing it as long it is sold to the players and they buy in. You would expect the manager to sort that part. The only one Leverkusen would have quicker over us would be at right wing back as Frimpong is very fast. We're as quick or quicker in every other position. The style of play difference will make it a different team and goals will come from different situations.

Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77484 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
The new midfield would be key here as well. The ability control is exactly what Alonso would want and we have that now with plenty of depth.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77485 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
I mean if someone is offering 100 million for Diaz we should probably at least consider it. We can only spend what we make and that is a huge profit on him. But I'd much rather someone spent £60-70 million on Gapko and we kept Diaz.

Dont think anyone is giving us that sort of money for gakpo unfortunately. If we sell him well probably break even
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77486 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Im not sure how someone looks at our side and thinks we are primed to play 3-4-3. We dont have enough attacking midfielders who are banging in the goals and our wing backs are more rounded footballers than physically imposing and incredibly pacy.

If its indeed Xabi who comes in then he would either have to bring in loads of players or, as more likely, have to learn to work with the system we have currently.

To be honest weve probably got more players who could operate effectively as 10s than the vast majorty of the league and wing backs can be more rounded than just quick and strong, in fact it probably works a lot better
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77487 on: Today at 12:32:35 am »
Aren't we expecting inflated transfer fees to taper off this summer if the PL is enforcing financial rules?

Leaves very few teams outside of England that could put up a mega money bid for a Luis Diaz.

I think a lot of people will be surprised.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77488 on: Today at 06:39:55 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm
To be honest weve probably got more players who could operate effectively as 10s than the vast majorty of the league and wing backs can be more rounded than just quick and strong, in fact it probably works a lot better

Yeah agreed, I thought killers point was odd. We have loads of attacking midfielders. Mac, Szoboslai, Elliot can all play there. Itd arguably be Szoboslai and Elliots best position. Jones was originally an attacker not a controlling 8, he has brilliant dribbling ability and knows where the goal is. Salah would be a very effective 10 these days.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77489 on: Today at 07:15:11 am »
Under the new PSR rules, we have far less headroom to spend than any of the other top 4/5 clubs based on 22-23 finances anyway (and I imagine no better for 23-24).

Which might be a concern for us.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77490 on: Today at 07:22:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
No way a team offers £100m for Diaz, even PSG post-Mbappe.

Reckon we'd get offers around £60m at most.

In a world where Mason Mount is worth 60m quid Diaz is worth at least 100m. Frankly i wouldn't sell him for anything under 120m
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77491 on: Today at 07:25:34 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:52 am
In a world where Mason Mount is worth 60m quid Diaz is worth at least 100m. Frankly i wouldn't sell him for anything under 120m

Good for you.
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77492 on: Today at 08:07:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:11 am
Under the new PSR rules, we have far less headroom to spend than any of the other top 4/5 clubs based on 22-23 finances anyway (and I imagine no better for 23-24).

Which might be a concern for us.

It will also be affected by what we need to pay for a new manager.. good job we have a quality youth group stepping up.

Wont it be affected by how much the club gets from the investment before Christmas? That said pay some transfer debt.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77493 on: Today at 09:10:10 am »
Maybe he'd just like to go back to playing somewhere nice and warm (if he wanted to go of course)
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77494 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:11 am
Under the new PSR rules, we have far less headroom to spend than any of the other top 4/5 clubs based on 22-23 finances anyway (and I imagine no better for 23-24).

Which might be a concern for us.

Would a run to the Europa League final (and winning it) plus a hopeful other BIG BIG trophy win this season, help all that?
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77495 on: Today at 09:30:25 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:21:59 pm
It was fairly tame compared to the sarcastic response to my post  ;)

The summer where we bid 115 million for Caicedo?

You're kind of agreeing with me and don't realise it. We didn't seem hamstrung this year when it would've likely been an issue.  Why would it be a problem this year given we're going to be back in the CL?

Edit - seen some references to PSR rules, so perhaps that's the bit you meant?  I was reading it more as you thought we'd be financially short rather than hamstrung by regulations.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:44 am by JP! »
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77496 on: Today at 09:46:38 am »
Think people are going to be surprised how depressed the transfer market is this summer.

I think we all got an early indication of this with the January window.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77497 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:11 am
Under the new PSR rules, we have far less headroom to spend than any of the other top 4/5 clubs based on 22-23 finances anyway (and I imagine no better for 23-24).

Which might be a concern for us.
Not really. We'll be in the CL next year and PSR is 85% of our total income which is a lot.

The 85% is for next season only so it's more of a real-time measurement.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77498 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:46:38 am
Think people are going to be surprised how depressed the transfer market is this summer.

I think we all got an early indication of this with the January window.

Well we won't need a lot anyway. We don't have any gaping holes in our squad. A fullback and central defender maybe?
Online Redley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77499 on: Today at 10:38:02 am »
Why would we have far less headroom under new rules compared to the other big clubs?  ???
Online Red Beret

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77500 on: Today at 10:40:07 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:46:38 am
Think people are going to be surprised how depressed the transfer market is this summer.

I think we all got an early indication of this with the January window.

That plays into our hands, though. Liverpool are well within profit and sustainability rules at a time where many other clubs are being forced to tighten their belts. Plus, it's clear we already have an amazing side.

Historically under FSG, we've tended to swerve January for doing major business. Not always, but mostly. I reckon when the new manager comes in, if there's a major player he wants and the club approve it, we've got an excellent chance of landing them. Many clubs will be in "sell to buy" mode, but they won't be as free spending as in recent years. That works for us because we've always been prudent in how we spend.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77501 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
interesting summer for us now with Klopp gone & being very loyal to players
Cant see Matip staying & i think we may look to reduce the age of the squad a bit. Robertson perhaps could be a surprise sale.

I imagine depending on Salah we may look to move Gakpo or Diaz depending on who the manager is.
With Edwards back i think data wise those two are not 100% at our level. Diaz is playing well though & Gakpo a good squad player

