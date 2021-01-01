Think people are going to be surprised how depressed the transfer market is this summer.



I think we all got an early indication of this with the January window.



That plays into our hands, though. Liverpool are well within profit and sustainability rules at a time where many other clubs are being forced to tighten their belts. Plus, it's clear we already have an amazing side.Historically under FSG, we've tended to swerve January for doing major business. Not always, but mostly. I reckon when the new manager comes in, if there's a major player he wants and the club approve it, we've got an excellent chance of landing them. Many clubs will be in "sell to buy" mode, but they won't be as free spending as in recent years. That works for us because we've always been prudent in how we spend.