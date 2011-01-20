« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2983119 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77440 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:43:23 pm
With Richard Hughes as Sporting Director and Xabi Alonso as manager I think we'll be looking to poach players off Bournemouth and Leverkusen this summer.

Maybe Lloyd Kelly for some CB depth and finally get a true number 6 in the squad with a move for Granit Xhaka.

Squad would be almost complete, guaranteed for success and mostly sorted for the next 5 years. Just box off Salah, VvD, Trent and Alisson contracts off to round out the summer.

I think that's a little simplistic as a view, going after Bournemouth and Leverkusen. I doubt we are looking to set up a sophisticated analytics approach for the whole club, just to go after people from their last club because they know them

Also I would be utterly astounded if we go after Xhaka - not only is he 31, but with how good Mac Allister and Endo are doing I don't think we need a 6 at all.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77441 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm »
Xhaka? You gotta be trolling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77442 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm »
Yeah that's bait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77443 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:43:23 pm
With Richard Hughes as Sporting Director and Xabi Alonso as manager I think we'll be looking to poach players off Bournemouth and Leverkusen this summer.

Maybe Lloyd Kelly for some CB depth and finally get a true number 6 in the squad with a move for Granit Xhaka.

Squad would be almost complete, guaranteed for success and mostly sorted for the next 5 years. Just box off Salah, VvD, Trent and Alisson contracts off to round out the summer.
If Hughes is targeting Bournemouth players then he's not that good at his job. Someone like him should have a good knowledge of players that can improve us.

At Bournemouth,  he was limited by their budget and they couldn't sign the best players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77444 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm »
That left back at Bournemouth looks quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77445 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
That left back at Bournemouth looks quality.

Brad Smith?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77446 on: Today at 12:08:37 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77447 on: Today at 06:51:20 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:08:37 am
Milos Kerkez

Thats the guy, 20, looks very good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77448 on: Today at 08:30:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
That left back at Bournemouth looks quality.
looks poor data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/0ad53bdc/Milos-Kerkez

i do agree when i saw him he does look decent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77449 on: Today at 10:47:05 am »
20 years old, good mates with Szobo. Would be a good signing. However, Bournemouth will want lots of money for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77450 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »
Why do people think Hughes or the SD is the one targeting players, that's the recruitment and analytics teams job.

The SD negotiates and gets the deal done 🤷
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77451 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:53:16 am
Why do people think Hughes or the SD is the one targeting players, that's the recruitment and analytics teams job.

The SD negotiates and gets the deal done 🤷

Yep and also that's where Fallows, Hunter, Spearman come in and I imagine the SD is the one that ensures there is consensus between them and the manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77452 on: Today at 12:45:37 pm »
Maximilian Beier has a 32m euro release clause. Bild saying Alonso likes him too

looks strong data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/5db45ee5/Maximilian-Beier

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/player/maximilian-beier#stats very quick & not many injuries

looks a potential upgrade on Gakpo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77453 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:45:37 pm
Maximilian Beier has a 32m euro release clause. Bild saying Alonso likes him too

looks strong data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/5db45ee5/Maximilian-Beier

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/player/maximilian-beier#stats very quick & not many injuries

looks a potential upgrade on Gakpo.
interesting what the bundesliga measures - is 600+ ball actions a lot? does Amir work for them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77454 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:45:37 pm
Maximilian Beier has a 32m euro release clause. Bild saying Alonso likes him too

looks strong data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/5db45ee5/Maximilian-Beier

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/player/maximilian-beier#stats very quick & not many injuries

looks a potential upgrade on Gakpo.

At that price looks ridiculous value. I imagine Edwards, Hughes and the team are already looking. Wouldn't be surprised to see eithert Gakpo and/or Diaz leave. The new manager will want a few of his own players in. Just natrual progression.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77455 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:03:26 pm
interesting what the bundesliga measures - is 600+ ball actions a lot? does Amir work for them?

I can neither confirm, nor deny this.

But yes 600+ is real high level numbers. You'd imagine a great deal of multi-tasking is taking place and only short breaks for rehydration.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77456 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm »
Is he one of those tall players who looks slow but is actually quick? Seems decent but lots of bad defending and goal keeping in those clips to be fair
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77457 on: Today at 04:30:11 pm »
Beier looks like a carbon copy of Gakpo from the YouTube videos.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77458 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm »
Bit unsure on Beier. Having a hot season after an average one at a lower level - ale it was only 20 at the time. Numbers look solid - Id imagine if the release clause is real that there will be interest from plenty of teams. He looks likely to go to the Euros as well which would inflate his price and profile if the clause isnt rock solid.

Kerkez looks good, I would imagine we do have a list of left back/wing back targets. Ian Maatsen might be on there. Always been talented, been the best player in League One and The Championship now looks great in the Bundesliga. Hed be pure profit for Chelsea so after Gallagher and Broja probably their most likely sale. Athletic and technically capable.

Interesting to see PSG and Barca both linked to Diaz. Barca couldnt afford. Diaz is an interesting one where I like him, wouldnt sell him, but if a high offer came in you could see the club selling at 27 and the height of his value. Its a tough one in that hes not unsellable, but hes not someone youd be looking to move on unless the price was too good to turn down. And he seems a top guy who loves the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77459 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm »
Mikey Edwards do your thing.

Quote
PSG are very interested in signing Luis Diaz. [@FabriceHawkins]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77460 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
He's just entering his prime no idea why you'd want to sell him. Unless the lack of CL means we need to sell to raise funds. Even then there's a few others I'd be looking to get rid of before him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77461 on: Today at 05:29:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:23:42 pm
He's just entering his prime no idea why you'd want to sell him. Unless the lack of CL means we need to sell to raise funds. Even then there's a few others I'd be looking to get rid of before him.
I think he struggles in comparison to the left winger he replaced - Mane - and its fair to say that hes been inconsistent, albeit roundly a decent signing. He cost what, £50m, and I can see why the club might want to turn a profit if £80m - £100m was the bidding, given that would allow for funds to be spent across others contracts and sign a replacement from a fairly strong market for left wingers (where the right wing players available arent as strong) whilst possibly keeping Salah. Diaz is 27, so prime years for a wide player but is also on fairly chunky wages. I can understand why the club might want to parlay what they can get for Diaz into a cheaper contract on a potential higher upside player like a Kvaratskhelia for example.

Or, if the club are set on Alonso and if he wants to continue his Leverkusen set up, Diaz is suddenly needing to learn a new position or be reduced to impact sub. A lot of ifs though.

I can see the logic, even if I think Diaz is a good player with his place in our squad. He doesnt get into our best, fully fit XI, personally for me, albeit the argument to sell would be much stronger if Gakpo was having a better season.

Its probably all nonsense anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77462 on: Today at 05:46:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:23:42 pm
He's just entering his prime no idea why you'd want to sell him. Unless the lack of CL means we need to sell to raise funds. Even then there's a few others I'd be looking to get rid of before him.

Should have CL next season, I'd wager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77463 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:46:06 pm
Should have CL next season, I'd wager.

Have you missed this season where we don't?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77464 on: Today at 07:46:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:26:04 pm
Have you missed this season where we don't?

Why so aggy?! :D

I think the point is we would've probably budgeted for that this summer just gone. Can't see that no CL this season would need us to sell this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77465 on: Today at 08:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:29:45 pm
I think he struggles in comparison to the left winger he replaced - Mane - and its fair to say that hes been inconsistent, albeit roundly a decent signing. He cost what, £50m, and I can see why the club might want to turn a profit if £80m - £100m was the bidding, given that would allow for funds to be spent across others contracts and sign a replacement from a fairly strong market for left wingers (where the right wing players available arent as strong) whilst possibly keeping Salah. Diaz is 27, so prime years for a wide player but is also on fairly chunky wages. I can understand why the club might want to parlay what they can get for Diaz into a cheaper contract on a potential higher upside player like a Kvaratskhelia for example.

Or, if the club are set on Alonso and if he wants to continue his Leverkusen set up, Diaz is suddenly needing to learn a new position or be reduced to impact sub. A lot of ifs though.

I can see the logic, even if I think Diaz is a good player with his place in our squad. He doesnt get into our best, fully fit XI, personally for me, albeit the argument to sell would be much stronger if Gakpo was having a better season.

Its probably all nonsense anyway.

When I posted the list of players in each group who are most vulnerable to upgrading, I listed Gakpo and Diaz as the least performing of our forwards, depending on outside interest and where there is scope for replacements. Gakpo is the more clearly underperforming, but there is room for a combinatory 9 if he could take that spot (although I do like the look of Danns), and dribbling right footed LWFs seem to be relatively common in the market. With the emergence of Danns, and assuming he is fit enough to at least play a part, I think we can afford to lose one of Diaz or Gakpo (particularly the latter) without needing a prime age replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77466 on: Today at 09:07:03 pm »
I'd be reluctant but would be okay for Diaz to leave if it was for a fairly big profit. That is as long as there is someone the geeks like that they think will do better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77467 on: Today at 09:08:04 pm »
Will probably get hate for this (especially after his performance vs City) but I think Diaz is replaceable.
