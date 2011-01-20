He's just entering his prime no idea why you'd want to sell him. Unless the lack of CL means we need to sell to raise funds. Even then there's a few others I'd be looking to get rid of before him.
I think he struggles in comparison to the left winger he replaced - Mane - and its fair to say that hes been inconsistent, albeit roundly a decent signing. He cost what, £50m, and I can see why the club might want to turn a profit if £80m - £100m was the bidding, given that would allow for funds to be spent across others contracts and sign a replacement from a fairly strong market for left wingers (where the right wing players available arent as strong) whilst possibly keeping Salah. Diaz is 27, so prime years for a wide player but is also on fairly chunky wages. I can understand why the club might want to parlay what they can get for Diaz into a cheaper contract on a potential higher upside player like a Kvaratskhelia for example.
Or, if the club are set on Alonso and if he wants to continue his Leverkusen set up, Diaz is suddenly needing to learn a new position or be reduced to impact sub. A lot of ifs though.
I can see the logic, even if I think Diaz is a good player with his place in our squad. He doesnt get into our best, fully fit XI, personally for me, albeit the argument to sell would be much stronger if Gakpo was having a better season.
Its probably all nonsense anyway.