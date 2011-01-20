Bit unsure on Beier. Having a hot season after an average one at a lower level - ale it was only 20 at the time. Numbers look solid - Id imagine if the release clause is real that there will be interest from plenty of teams. He looks likely to go to the Euros as well which would inflate his price and profile if the clause isnt rock solid.



Kerkez looks good, I would imagine we do have a list of left back/wing back targets. Ian Maatsen might be on there. Always been talented, been the best player in League One and The Championship now looks great in the Bundesliga. Hed be pure profit for Chelsea so after Gallagher and Broja probably their most likely sale. Athletic and technically capable.



Interesting to see PSG and Barca both linked to Diaz. Barca couldnt afford. Diaz is an interesting one where I like him, wouldnt sell him, but if a high offer came in you could see the club selling at 27 and the height of his value. Its a tough one in that hes not unsellable, but hes not someone youd be looking to move on unless the price was too good to turn down. And he seems a top guy who loves the club.