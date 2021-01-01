With Richard Hughes as Sporting Director and Xabi Alonso as manager I think we'll be looking to poach players off Bournemouth and Leverkusen this summer.



Maybe Lloyd Kelly for some CB depth and finally get a true number 6 in the squad with a move for Granit Xhaka.



Squad would be almost complete, guaranteed for success and mostly sorted for the next 5 years. Just box off Salah, VvD, Trent and Alisson contracts off to round out the summer.



I think that's a little simplistic as a view, going after Bournemouth and Leverkusen. I doubt we are looking to set up a sophisticated analytics approach for the whole club, just to go after people from their last club because they know themAlso I would be utterly astounded if we go after Xhaka - not only is he 31, but with how good Mac Allister and Endo are doing I don't think we need a 6 at all.