Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2982586 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77440 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:43:23 pm
With Richard Hughes as Sporting Director and Xabi Alonso as manager I think we'll be looking to poach players off Bournemouth and Leverkusen this summer.

Maybe Lloyd Kelly for some CB depth and finally get a true number 6 in the squad with a move for Granit Xhaka.

Squad would be almost complete, guaranteed for success and mostly sorted for the next 5 years. Just box off Salah, VvD, Trent and Alisson contracts off to round out the summer.

I think that's a little simplistic as a view, going after Bournemouth and Leverkusen. I doubt we are looking to set up a sophisticated analytics approach for the whole club, just to go after people from their last club because they know them

Also I would be utterly astounded if we go after Xhaka - not only is he 31, but with how good Mac Allister and Endo are doing I don't think we need a 6 at all.

Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77441 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm »
Xhaka? You gotta be trolling.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77442 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm »
Yeah that's bait.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77443 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:43:23 pm
With Richard Hughes as Sporting Director and Xabi Alonso as manager I think we'll be looking to poach players off Bournemouth and Leverkusen this summer.

Maybe Lloyd Kelly for some CB depth and finally get a true number 6 in the squad with a move for Granit Xhaka.

Squad would be almost complete, guaranteed for success and mostly sorted for the next 5 years. Just box off Salah, VvD, Trent and Alisson contracts off to round out the summer.
If Hughes is targeting Bournemouth players then he's not that good at his job. Someone like him should have a good knowledge of players that can improve us.

At Bournemouth,  he was limited by their budget and they couldn't sign the best players.
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77444 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm »
That left back at Bournemouth looks quality.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77445 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
That left back at Bournemouth looks quality.

Brad Smith?
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77446 on: Today at 12:08:37 am »
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77447 on: Today at 06:51:20 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:08:37 am
Milos Kerkez

Thats the guy, 20, looks very good.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77448 on: Today at 08:30:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
That left back at Bournemouth looks quality.
looks poor data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/0ad53bdc/Milos-Kerkez

i do agree when i saw him he does look decent
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77449 on: Today at 10:47:05 am »
20 years old, good mates with Szobo. Would be a good signing. However, Bournemouth will want lots of money for him.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77450 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »
Why do people think Hughes or the SD is the one targeting players, that's the recruitment and analytics teams job.

The SD negotiates and gets the deal done 🤷
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77451 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:53:16 am
Why do people think Hughes or the SD is the one targeting players, that's the recruitment and analytics teams job.

The SD negotiates and gets the deal done 🤷

Yep and also that's where Fallows, Hunter, Spearman come in and I imagine the SD is the one that ensures there is consensus between them and the manager.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77452 on: Today at 12:45:37 pm »
Maximilian Beier has a 32m euro release clause. Bild saying Alonso likes him too

looks strong data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/5db45ee5/Maximilian-Beier

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/player/maximilian-beier#stats very quick & not many injuries

looks a potential upgrade on Gakpo.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77453 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:45:37 pm
Maximilian Beier has a 32m euro release clause. Bild saying Alonso likes him too

looks strong data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/5db45ee5/Maximilian-Beier

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/player/maximilian-beier#stats very quick & not many injuries

looks a potential upgrade on Gakpo.
interesting what the bundesliga measures - is 600+ ball actions a lot? does Amir work for them?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77454 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:45:37 pm
Maximilian Beier has a 32m euro release clause. Bild saying Alonso likes him too

looks strong data wise https://fbref.com/en/players/5db45ee5/Maximilian-Beier

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/player/maximilian-beier#stats very quick & not many injuries

looks a potential upgrade on Gakpo.

At that price looks ridiculous value. I imagine Edwards, Hughes and the team are already looking. Wouldn't be surprised to see eithert Gakpo and/or Diaz leave. The new manager will want a few of his own players in. Just natrual progression.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77455 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:03:26 pm
interesting what the bundesliga measures - is 600+ ball actions a lot? does Amir work for them?

I can neither confirm, nor deny this.

But yes 600+ is real high level numbers. You'd imagine a great deal of multi-tasking is taking place and only short breaks for rehydration.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77456 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm »
Is he one of those tall players who looks slow but is actually quick? Seems decent but lots of bad defending and goal keeping in those clips to be fair
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77457 on: Today at 04:30:11 pm »
Beier looks like a carbon copy of Gakpo from the YouTube videos.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
