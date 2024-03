You’d see Trent moving more into midfield permanently then, with such an outlay on Frimpong?



If it’s Alonso, I’d imagine so. He plays a double pivot with a more conventional 6 - Andrich - and a more progressive type - Exequiel Palacios - to exert some control and allow for the shape to be maintained when the full backs essentially operate as wingers or additional attackers. I’m not sure Trent profiles as an ‘Alonso full back’ but obviously his talent and ability dwarfs the idea that he may not be quite a system fit. Trent would be the playmaker as it were in Alonso’s system.I may be wrong and he would possibly put Trent as the attacking wing back and keep a more specialist midfielder in there - and we have the squad to offer some great variations on this - but Alonso seems to adore Frimpong, he fits what he wants like a glove and other than Wirtz I’m not sure there’s another Leverkusen player Xabi would be absolutely adamant he needed. All speculation on my part but Alonso has turned Frimpong from decent prospect into unplayable wide forward/ hyper-attacking full back. The verticality in Frimpong’s game is outstanding and for all of Trent’s qualities, he doesn’t have that same set of functions.If there were zero squad changes, in my mind, Alonso’s Liverpool lines up as such -AlissonKonate Van Dijk QuansahBradley TAA MacAllister Diaz/RobboSalah SzoboszlaiDarwinSomething akin to that anyway. Perhaps silly speculation on my part but we do have the players to fit Xabi’s system. I just think there would be two key areas he’d want to address - aside from potentially bringing Frimpong - and that would be to look at a ball-playing, quick left centre half who can transition into a full back when changing shape (Hincapie, Inacio etc) and maybe that left wing-back position, which if we’re using Grimaldo as the bench mark, Diaz isn’t the profile fit and Robertson has technical limitations that would mean a very different version of the role.Interesting to ponder, even if it’s all wasted words.