Youd see Trent moving more into midfield permanently then, with such an outlay on Frimpong?



If its Alonso, Id imagine so. He plays a double pivot with a more conventional 6 - Andrich - and a more progressive type - Exequiel Palacios - to exert some control and allow for the shape to be maintained when the full backs essentially operate as wingers or additional attackers. Im not sure Trent profiles as an Alonso full back but obviously his talent and ability dwarfs the idea that he may not be quite a system fit. Trent would be the playmaker as it were in Alonsos system.I may be wrong and he would possibly put Trent as the attacking wing back and keep a more specialist midfielder in there - and we have the squad to offer some great variations on this - but Alonso seems to adore Frimpong, he fits what he wants like a glove and other than Wirtz Im not sure theres another Leverkusen player Xabi would be absolutely adamant he needed. All speculation on my part but Alonso has turned Frimpong from decent prospect into unplayable wide forward/ hyper-attacking full back. The verticality in Frimpongs game is outstanding and for all of Trents qualities, he doesnt have that same set of functions.If there were zero squad changes, in my mind, Alonsos Liverpool lines up as such -AlissonKonate Van Dijk QuansahBradley TAA MacAllister Diaz/RobboSalah SzoboszlaiDarwinSomething akin to that anyway. Perhaps silly speculation on my part but we do have the players to fit Xabis system. I just think there would be two key areas hed want to address - aside from potentially bringing Frimpong - and that would be to look at a ball-playing, quick left centre half who can transition into a full back when changing shape (Hincapie, Inacio etc) and maybe that left wing-back position, which if were using Grimaldo as the bench mark, Diaz isnt the profile fit and Robertson has technical limitations that would mean a very different version of the role.Interesting to ponder, even if its all wasted words.