« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1930 1931 1932 1933 1934 [1935]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2969312 times)

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77360 on: March 4, 2024, 04:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  4, 2024, 01:34:13 pm
Because when Nunez or Salah don't play we look slow and one dimensional, so the next "attacking" player to come in should be fast as fuck.

Wirtz is a midfielder though isn't he?

Just doesn't really strike me as an area we desperately need pace. In attack we do for sure but I can't imagine we'd be signing him to play in attack considering he never has before. So all seems a bit moot, and he's clearly a fantastic player.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77361 on: March 4, 2024, 05:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Redley on March  4, 2024, 04:55:29 pm
Wirtz is a midfielder though isn't he?

Just doesn't really strike me as an area we desperately need pace. In attack we do for sure but I can't imagine we'd be signing him to play in attack considering he never has before. So all seems a bit moot, and he's clearly a fantastic player.

He plays as a false 9 for Leverkusen, I think.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,985
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77362 on: March 4, 2024, 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  4, 2024, 05:04:41 pm
He plays as a false 9 for Leverkusen, I think.


Admittedly from a very small sample, but whenever I've watched Leverkusen, he looks like an attacking midfielder that operates predominantly on the left side of the pitch (but can drift more centrally). Some similarities to what peak Coutinho looked like for us (you know, before his crippling back injury...)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,170
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77363 on: March 5, 2024, 02:04:22 am »
Quote from: Redley on March  4, 2024, 04:55:29 pm
Wirtz is a midfielder though isn't he?

Just doesn't really strike me as an area we desperately need pace. In attack we do for sure but I can't imagine we'd be signing him to play in attack considering he never has before. So all seems a bit moot, and he's clearly a fantastic player.
i think he could play in Mo's position. He is quite pacy and wonderful technical skills.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77364 on: March 5, 2024, 05:02:11 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on March  4, 2024, 10:16:24 am
If we change formation to 4231 or a hybrid of 343 where we do play a No.10 then Wirtz becomes a target..........especially if a certain someone becomes manager.
Have Multiple players who can play there already.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77365 on: March 5, 2024, 08:29:04 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on March  4, 2024, 10:16:24 am
If we change formation to 4231 or a hybrid of 343 where we do play a No.10 then Wirtz becomes a target..........especially if a certain someone becomes manager.

Dominik Szoboszlai.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77366 on: March 5, 2024, 10:23:41 pm »
I wonder if a change in setup and manager might bring Carvalho back into the fold too.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77367 on: March 5, 2024, 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March  5, 2024, 10:23:41 pm
I wonder if a change in setup and manager might bring Carvalho back into the fold too.

Carvalho has the more exciting potential, but Van Den Berg, having done well at other clubs in a position where we're losing a senior player, is a more plausible success.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,133
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77368 on: Yesterday at 12:06:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on March  5, 2024, 08:29:04 pm
Dominik Szoboszlai.
I think he still has a good career ahead of him and he's too young for a manager.

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77369 on: Yesterday at 02:07:48 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on March  5, 2024, 10:23:41 pm
I wonder if a change in setup and manager might bring Carvalho back into the fold too.

Championship side Hull would like to pursue a permanent move for on-loan Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho, 21, if they win promotion to the Premier League.   (i Sport)
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,683
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77370 on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:07:48 am
Championship side Hull would like to pursue a permanent move for on-loan Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho, 21, if they win promotion to the Premier League.   (i Sport)
He wont go there permanently. Its clear to all that this loan was designed to get him some football, get him back to Liverpool and reassess, with the potential of getting a decent fee if we decide we dont want to keep him.

For me he is a serious talent that just needs the right coaching and set up. From the outside looking in, it appears that he didnt gel with the current coaching set up. Maybe the chastening Leipzig experience will have matured him somewhat. A new coach will want to take a look at him at he very minimum.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77371 on: Yesterday at 07:18:12 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:51:49 am
He wont go there permanently. Its clear to all that this loan was designed to get him some football, get him back to Liverpool and reassess, with the potential of getting a decent fee if we decide we dont want to keep him.

For me he is a serious talent that just needs the right coaching and set up. From the outside looking in, it appears that he didnt gel with the current coaching set up. Maybe the chastening Leipzig experience will have matured him somewhat. A new coach will want to take a look at him at he very minimum.
agreed.  Klopp leaving could, potentially, be a boost for his prospects with us ... I guess we'll see before long.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,251
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77372 on: Yesterday at 08:58:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March  5, 2024, 10:50:55 pm
Carvalho has the more exciting potential, but Van Den Berg, having done well at other clubs in a position where we're losing a senior player, is a more plausible success.

Neither player were in Klopp's plans. Next manager might want to give them a go in preseason.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,607
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77373 on: Yesterday at 10:05:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:51:49 am
He wont go there permanently. Its clear to all that this loan was designed to get him some football, get him back to Liverpool and reassess, with the potential of getting a decent fee if we decide we dont want to keep him.

For me he is a serious talent that just needs the right coaching and set up. From the outside looking in, it appears that he didnt gel with the current coaching set up. Maybe the chastening Leipzig experience will have matured him somewhat. A new coach will want to take a look at him at he very minimum.

I'm surprised by you describing him as a 'serious talent' to be honest - what do you think he has that will allow him to make it at the top level? - I mean CL level club? .. I don't see it

Harvey is a good comp for him (similar age, position)  - and he's in another world to Carvalho at almost everything and still isn't a nailed on starter for us
 
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77374 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 am »
Generally Klopp is an exceptional judge of a player so if Klopp doesn't fancy him and he can't get minutes at Leipzig, he may just not be good enough for our level.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77375 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:06:24 am
Generally Klopp is an exceptional judge of a player so if Klopp doesn't fancy him and he can't get minutes at Leipzig, he may just not be good enough for our level.

He was never a good fit for Klopp. There was some speculation he could be moulded into a midfielder but with Elliot already on that path it didn't make any sense to try the same with another player as they'd both have the same weaknesses and struggle to play together. Leipzig was a terrible move and there was no reason for them to use him as anything other than a squad player as he was just on loan.

If Xabi were to come in he might fit in quite well in a similar position to Wirtz, assuming that's how he tries to set us up. I do think Carvalho is still a huge talent, he reminds me at times of Coutinho, albeit his development has obviously stalled a bit with the failed loan and then dropping back to the championship.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,251
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77376 on: Yesterday at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:18:46 am
He was never a good fit for Klopp. There was some speculation he could be moulded into a midfielder but with Elliot already on that path it didn't make any sense to try the same with another player as they'd both have the same weaknesses and struggle to play together. Leipzig was a terrible move and there was no reason for them to use him as anything other than a squad player as he was just on loan.

If Xabi were to come in he might fit in quite well in a similar position to Wirtz, assuming that's how he tries to set us up. I do think Carvalho is still a huge talent, he reminds me at times of Coutinho, albeit his development has obviously stalled a bit with the failed loan and then dropping back to the championship.

He's a bit of a luxury player but he has ability. Problem is you have to build around him which we did for Coutinho when we had a poor squad in general. It's hard to do for a young player.

I think ultimately Carvalho and Minamino lacked the physicality for Klopp.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77377 on: Yesterday at 12:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:08:14 pm
He's a bit of a luxury player but he has ability. Problem is you have to build around him which we did for Coutinho when we had a poor squad in general. It's hard to do for a young player.

I think ultimately Carvalho and Minamino lacked the physicality for Klopp.

I wouldn't call him a luxury player, his tackling/interception stats are decent and he was only a teenager when he played for us so there was plenty of time to develop the physical strength he needed. Ultimately I think Klopp wants pace out wide and he didn't provide that. There's also the question of whether he lacked the patience here and whether that speaks to his mentality, but none of us really know enough about that.

None of this is to say I'll throw a tantrum if he moves on, but if Xabi does come in and look to set us up with someone like that on the left he could rescue his career here.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77378 on: Yesterday at 01:25:08 pm »
carvalho will be loaned again & the sold.
Wont be good enough most likely
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77379 on: Yesterday at 03:56:25 pm »
Quote
Like almost everything good that happens at Hull City these days, it started with coffee and ended with the elephant in the room.

Convincing Liverpools Fabio Carvalho to swap the Champions League for the Championship in the January transfer window was a major coup for the Tigers, a sign that there is substance behind the swagger of the second tiers surprise promotion contenders.

Tipped for great things at Liverpool before his Anfield career unexpectedly veered off track last season, Carvalho had been parked at RB Leipzig in the first half of the season.

But with Bundesliga playing time proving hard to come by, Hulls caffeine-fuelled transfer committee, led by the clubs charismatic executive vice-chairman Tan Kesler, leapt into action.

In this business, how fast you get information is key. We monitor the German market closely and getting that information first gave us a competitive advantage but convincing players like Fabio isnt easy, he tells i.

Even his agent, who is a great friend of ours, was shocked at our approach for him. He said: Can you afford him? I said its not a matter of affording him, we want him so much were going to clear the budget for him.

And Hull are getting good at selling their vision. In this case midfielder Jean Michael Seri, a former teammate and close friend of Carvalhos, made the initial call. Then a Zoom chat with manager Liam Rosenior was gatecrashed by owner Acun Ilicali to stress the clubs intention to make him a franchise player in a serious promotion tilt.

It ended how all the clubs player recruitment meetings do: with the elephant in the room. Carvalho was asked to account for why things hadnt worked out in Germany  a sort of test of his honesty, accountability and openness to improve. Hull and Rosenior liked what came back.

That candour is present when i speaks to Carvalho early on a midweek morning before training at Cottingham.

The Portuguese is courteous and content. But he is also not taking any backward steps on his goals, emphasising that his ambition remains to be one of the best in the Premier League.

Thats why, first and foremost, I went to Liverpool, he says. I wanted to play with the best players and learn from the best players. You cant be the best if you dont play with the best.

And you cant be the best if youre not playing. Pressing reset on his career at the MKM Stadium is about minutes in an environment where hes valued and challenged.

Im playing games and Im absolutely loving it, he says.

I clicked with the manager the first time we spoke and something he said then has stuck with me. He told me You need to be going into a dressing room and going into training excited about training and excited about how you can improve. He told me Im getting to the stage where I need to get better every day, I need to improve and cant just go somewhere and be on the bench or not playing.

Its about playing, its about getting the most out of game time and thats just stuck with me. This is where I need to be now.

Was there frustration that he didnt get that in Germany, where he was limited to just 360 minutes on the pitch?

I wouldnt say frustration. I dont know how to explain it, he said.

As a player all I want to do is play and I didnt. It wasnt frustration because I was still trying to do my best in training and I wasnt trying to let it get to my head. Subconsciously it might [have done] because Im only human but it was a learning curve and Im grateful for every moment that I had at RB Leipzig, it taught me a hell of a lot.

Perhaps unfairly his attitude was questioned after his loan was cancelled but those have got to know him at Hull cant speak highly enough of him. Humility is a theme. At his first away game he tidied the coach before getting off and Rosenior has picked up on little things like tidying other players flip flops away after training.

Its what Ive been brought up with. So in my household if somethings in the wrong place, you dont wait for someone else to put it away, he says.

Its what the manager relays in his team talks  have your mates back. Thats every day, in training if things are sorted the right way, and it goes across to games, working for each other.

His Anfield career is on pause for now, to the extent that recent press conference praise from Jurgen Klopp for his contribution at Hull went unnoticed.

Im not really on social media, I dont really listen to interviews and that what youve told me, youre the first person to tell me, he says.

Jurgen has obviously done amazing things for the club and hes an inspiration to many, many people. Obviously things have gone how theyve gone but I owe him a lot. I wish him all the best for the rest of this season and hopefully I can chat with him before he goes. Hes helped me so much.

When he signed for RB Leipzig there was confusion over an introductory press conference where he said he doesnt really speak to Klopp. Yeah, yeah. I had to clear it up, he says.

From now on I dont have to clear up anything because I dont owe anyone an explanation. At that time it was the right thing to do. When I said I dont really speak to him it wasnt me being arrogant, it was just honest, I didnt really speak to him before I went.

But I have spoken to him since, he gave me good advice and that wont happen again where I have to explain myself to anyone.

Could his future lie at Liverpool under Klopps successor?

I just want to concentrate on where I am now, which is Hull, and whatever else happens will happen, he says.

Obviously theres going to be a few changes but Ill just leave it to God and wherever he guides me, Ill go.

In East Yorkshire there are no such doubts. Kesler does not shy away from the fact the club would love to make his move permanent in the summer, an ambition that he says will be pursued relentlessly if they are promoted.

Im not going to say its easy because the financials are strong, he tells i.

[He has] a Premier League level salary [and] Liverpool are going to demand quite a bit of a transfer fee for him. The chairman would want to sign him, he would do it in a heartbeat, if theres no FFP, no regulations, no control, Im sure we will invest to sign Fabio.

If were promoted for sure we will pursue him because of the money we would be receiving, we would try to allocate those finances on players like Fabio. It can be unrealistic expectations for some of our fans but were very optimistic. If any of this happens we will do it because hes someone we would love to have long term.

First they must get to the promised land. Carvalho, who has one promotion with Fulham already on his CV, is confident: Weve got a good group  a mixture of experience and youth. If we stick to the managers gameplan, well be fine. Being the main man once again appears to suit him.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-hull-city-hit-fabio-carvalho-2940143

Speaking of Carvalho. Doesn't seem to have a bad attitude or anything. And he's barely 21. There's no rush
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77380 on: Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm »
LFCs commercial director Ben Latty

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1765312483319771418

Quote
Deals with blue chip brands Google Pixel, UPS, Peloton and Orion Innovation to bring in over £45m
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77381 on: Yesterday at 05:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm
LFCs commercial director Ben Latty

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1765312483319771418


Let's hope Peloton stay alive - seemed like they lost all their covid momentum.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77382 on: Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:16:13 pm
Let's hope Peloton stay alive - seemed like they lost all their covid momentum.

I hope they dont. Absolute rip off merchants.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77383 on: Yesterday at 08:00:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm
I hope they dont. Absolute rip off merchants.

Oh - I don't disagree. The number of idiots that jumped on the Peleton craze to then sell their bikes 6 months later was amusing.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,385
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77384 on: Today at 06:57:34 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:16:13 pm
Let's hope Peloton stay alive - seemed like they lost all their covid momentum.

They keep peddling hard but don't go anywhere.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77385 on: Today at 07:22:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm
LFCs commercial director Ben Latty

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1765312483319771418
United earn £90m from their kit manufacturers. We should be looking at £90-100m given that we sold the highest number of kits last season. We're doing incredibly well financially.

What do you guys think about a naming rights deal for the Anfield Road end? The club is probably putting it out there to gauge the reaction.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:08 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77386 on: Today at 08:43:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:22:26 am
United earn £90m from their kit manufacturers. We should be looking at £90-100m given that we sold the highest number of kits last season. We're doing incredibly well financially.

What do you guys think about a naming rights deal for the Anfield Road end? The club is probably putting it out there to gauge the reaction.

Think we realised from the main stand that there is just next to no demand to sponsor a stand - they don't get spoken about enough. The Kop would probably attract something but there would be a massive push back from fans I'd imagine.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77387 on: Today at 09:41:07 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:28 am
Think we realised from the main stand that there is just next to no demand to sponsor a stand - they don't get spoken about enough. The Kop would probably attract something but there would be a massive push back from fans I'd imagine.

Fans would just call it the old name anyway, unless the sponsorship includes the company's logo in neon above the stand it seems like a waste of money for them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77388 on: Today at 09:45:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:28 am
Think we realised from the main stand that there is just next to no demand to sponsor a stand - they don't get spoken about enough. The Kop would probably attract something but there would be a massive push back from fans I'd imagine.
It wouldn't be that big because it's more of an advert that's only for the fans in the stadium.  Doubt commentators will start calling it the XYZ stand.

United have one stand called the Adidas stand with Adidas logo on it but most people dont really notice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1930 1931 1932 1933 1934 [1935]   Go Up
« previous next »
 