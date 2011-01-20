Generally Klopp is an exceptional judge of a player so if Klopp doesn't fancy him and he can't get minutes at Leipzig, he may just not be good enough for our level.



He was never a good fit for Klopp. There was some speculation he could be moulded into a midfielder but with Elliot already on that path it didn't make any sense to try the same with another player as they'd both have the same weaknesses and struggle to play together. Leipzig was a terrible move and there was no reason for them to use him as anything other than a squad player as he was just on loan.If Xabi were to come in he might fit in quite well in a similar position to Wirtz, assuming that's how he tries to set us up. I do think Carvalho is still a huge talent, he reminds me at times of Coutinho, albeit his development has obviously stalled a bit with the failed loan and then dropping back to the championship.