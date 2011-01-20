« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2962078 times)

While we are in a great position to get players in this summer as will be back in the CL there will be a few possible itargets who will probably skip on us as Klopp was a huge factor in getting deals done. Who ever becomes manager will have huge boots to fill as Jurgen less Liverpool will be less attractive to some top players unfortunately.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
We will still be Lfc and will have a top manager whoever that may be,the right players with the right mentality for us will still be interested to join i think.

That said  personally don't expect many players coming in,think there's enough work to get the backroom staff and organisation in place and with our youth looking excellent there shouldn't be a great need to add if no starters leave.
Quote from: fowlermagic on March  1, 2024, 05:57:25 pm
While we are in a great position to get players in this summer as will be back in the CL there will be a few possible itargets who will probably skip on us as Klopp was a huge factor in getting deals done. Who ever becomes manager will have huge boots to fill as Jurgen less Liverpool will be less attractive to some top players unfortunately.

Yeah becuase LFC aren't known to be one of the biggest clubs in the world. This ain;t the 90's anymore we do market ourselves as one of the biggest clubs in world foottie too.
Quote from: fowlermagic on March  1, 2024, 05:57:25 pm
While we are in a great position to get players in this summer as will be back in the CL there will be a few possible itargets who will probably skip on us as Klopp was a huge factor in getting deals done. Who ever becomes manager will have huge boots to fill as Jurgen less Liverpool will be less attractive to some top players unfortunately.

How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.
Possible multi club ownership on it's way?

Quote
Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has been appointed CEO of FSG International, announced at this afternoon's FSG annual partners conference in Bonita Springs, Florida.

It won't be impacting his day-to-day involvement of being CEO of Liverpool.

[@_DavePowell]
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.
Van Dijk, in my opinion.
Quote from: ValiantInstance on March  1, 2024, 10:38:26 am
True, but I feel it's the one drawback of playing with such intensity. We've seen it several times when a player turns a couple of ours in midfield and suddenly we're in trouble. It's not supposed to happen in our gameplan.

I'm just fishing for ideas here, I'm no genius football manager. Point is there is always room to improve, I would find it hard to believe a new manager would throw it all in the bin and start from scratch rather than trying to iterate on what we have.
I'd say Mac Allister and Jones certainly fit the bill there. You could argue our need for a top class destroyer in midfield is stronger.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.

Van Dijk too, Klopp probably got on the phone to a lot of them to be honest. The one blessing in Klopp leaving is he isn't going to a Madrid or someone as I'm sure there's a few who would have wanted to go with him.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.

Mane...for me the first genuinely world class potential player we signed in the Klopp era, which set the ball rolling
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.

Hard to say as we became more attractive due to being main stays in the CL because of Klopp.

No way Van Dijk chooses us over City if not for Klopp, Alison would also probably go to Chelsea and Mane would defo end up at United.
Quote from: Simplexity on March  1, 2024, 09:55:29 pm
Hard to say as we became more attractive due to being main stays in the CL because of Klopp.

No way Van Dijk chooses us over City if not for Klopp, Alison would also probably go to Chelsea and Mane would defo end up at United.
Before he joined us, Van Dijk walked onto the pitch at anfield for Southampton and was heard to say who wouldnt want to play here?

I think hes a bit of a football romantic for all his cool exterior.

Also worth remembering that we offered their agents more than anyone else did too.  Klopp a factor? Of course, but by no means the only factor.
Quote from: lionel_messias on March  1, 2024, 10:37:52 am
Possibly true but prolonging VVD's career by playing in a 3 makes a lot of sense, then there is the burning question of Trent AA, surely a suitable player for right-wing back, or just plain right-side midfield, with 3 behind. I guess we'll have to wait and see on several
fronts. We won't be playing Klopp-ball next season, that's for sure...
Taking off a Midfield or attack for a Defender with the talent of level of the Midfield and attackers is very unideal You just asking more attacking  from MF/FB and less attacker. There a reason the best teams in the World don't play with 5 defenders. Bayer wont be a CL title contender. Like taking out of Diaz. Jones, Dom, Mac Allister to play a CB why.

Quote from: ValiantInstance on March  1, 2024, 10:02:38 am
Yep one thing that's struck me about Alonso in his managerial career so far is that he works with what he has. If he came in I think it would be evolution of the current system rather than revolution. We're a dream job for any manager, no overhaul required.

There's always room for improvement. For instance we look vulnerable against teams with clever players in midfield like City, Arsenal, Chelsea (Tuchel), Real Madrid who can play through the press.
The last part is kinda just true for those teams also when you both have really good players there just no great defense for it. Having really good 1v1 Defenders is super important then.
Alonso irc Inverted his Full back at Real Sociedad B
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2024, 06:47:56 pm
Possible multi club ownership on it's way?


How can your new role not impact your old role
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.

Klopp walks into a room, puts an arm around an opposing player and tells you wow, would love to see you here next season with that grin.... Bet that charm has worked wonders with the likes of Virgil, Becker, Nunez etc and while we can financially compete with nearly every other club out there that Klopp factor is huge. There definitely will be a wee hole there this summer when he goes and while Liverpool FC is bigger than one person, Jurgens departure will send ripples through our immediate plans for the team. Even he took four or five seasons to get things right here to win a title, the next manager will do well to do the same even with the great squad available to him.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.

The manager has to sell the club though. How many times under Rodgers did we miss out on players, only to hear the bullshit over players only want to live in London. Or Steven Gerrard being used to try and sell the club to signings because the manager couldn't. Kroos being an example, with Klopp in charge we may have got him.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 25, 2024, 08:02:12 am
Agreed that multi-club ownership and groups should be banned. As should state or state-affiliated ownership, and even worse plague on the game that typically also indulges in the former issue.

Going that far would be obviously wrong, but we would could do with building closer mutually-beneficial links with clubs that have proven to be useful locations for sending players on loan in the past. Letting clubs like Blackburn get a head start on potential loanees in the future in recognition that they get playing time would benefit both clubs.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  1, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.

Without knowing all the goings on in the background, its difficult to say. We know Diaz was on his way to Spurs before we intervened, you could argue that was down to Klopp. We know Darwin was speaking to United before we intervened. Mac Allister had his pick of clubs last summer. Virgil had his pick of clubs but was swayed by a chippy in Blackpool. Alisson could have gone to Real Madrid or Chelsea. Konate had his pick of clubs. Mane had his pick of clubs. You could probably go on where Liverpool putting in the groundwork and Klopp selling the vision/project made a difference. You could also argue Klopp had been a major factor in most of those players staying for their primes rather than moving on like Suarez did. 

What we do know is that since Jurgen came weve had a habit of landing most of our top targets and getting them wrapped up quite quickly. Thats not all down to Jurgen, but in a world where we werent the richest we managed to outmanoeuvre a lot of clubs with greater wealth than us. Id like to think a large chunk of that is down to the manager and the powers of his persuasion. Weve all read about Klopps infamous pitches, how if he doesnt get total commitment he will walk away from any player.

The good thing for the next manager is were now seen as a serious club. A club that develops talent, that gives players time and the platform to become the best version of themselves. So long as the new appointment is seen as a top manager, I see no reason why that would suddenly change with Klopp gone. If we appoint somebody half baked, that would be when Id worry.
Neto forced off yesterday with hamstring tightness.
I am sure we wont go near him.
I wonder is we get Xabi would we go for Diaby. Not in the villa side they may need to sell him too due to FFP
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:38:08 am
Neto forced off yesterday with hamstring tightness.
I am sure we wont go near him.
I wonder is we get Xabi would we go for Diaby. Not in the villa side they may need to sell him too due to FFP

Good players but we need to aim higher.
That wide player Maximilian Beier at Hoffenheim looks pretty decent.

His attacking input has gone up a level this season.

We were linked with him during the first half of the season.

https://youtu.be/90fHeZkLmhs?si=6koSu3_5ni7Qi42Z
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:38:08 am
Neto forced off yesterday with hamstring tightness.
I am sure we wont go near him.
I wonder is we get Xabi would we go for Diaby. Not in the villa side they may need to sell him too due to FFP
Not the standard we need and what's his best position anyway?
Forward line could do with rejigging depending on how the next manager wants to set up.

We're well stocked with central forwards (and will want to give opportunities to Danns as well). And if Mo stays for more seasons he's more likely to play inside more.

We need more pace out wide and are a bit overloaded with more central attackers. We're lacking width at times. That's where Bradley has been a revelation as even Trent cuts in a lot.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:10:11 am
That wide player Maximilian Beier at Hoffenheim looks pretty decent.

His attacking input has gone up a level this season.

We were linked with him during the first half of the season.

https://youtu.be/90fHeZkLmhs?si=6koSu3_5ni7Qi42Z

He's great, been one of the more exciting players to watch in the Bundesliga this season.

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:10:11 am
That wide player Maximilian Beier at Hoffenheim looks pretty decent.

His attacking input has gone up a level this season.

We were linked with him during the first half of the season.

https://youtu.be/90fHeZkLmhs?si=6koSu3_5ni7Qi42Z

He is more of a centre forward, but he's been playing wide because Hoffenheim also have Kramaric, Weghorst and Bebou. I like him a lot, and he is only 21 ...
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm
He's great, been one of the more exciting players to watch in the Bundesliga this season.

Every game he appears in ends up being a Beierfest.
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm
He's great, been one of the more exciting players to watch in the Bundesliga this season.


Wirtz please.
Didn't we have to overrule klopp to get salah 😁
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 07:00:00 am
Wirtz please.
Why? That like the least needed thing in the squad. Like he really talented but the last thing the squad needs is another creative 8/10 type. I Like Wirtz too but there no point to spend 50 plus mil for that spot.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:39:35 am
Didn't we have to overrule klopp to get salah 😁
No it was mostly the whole staff Edwards, Hunter, Graham, etc all wanted him and where on board, wanting to do it fast(earlier in the window). Edwards had to talk Klopp into why he was the right guy for the squad. When Klopp was on board everything moved faster.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:22:46 am
Why? That like the least needed thing in the squad. Like he really talented but the last thing the squad needs is another creative 8/10 type. I Like Wirtz too but there no point to spend 50 plus mil for that spot.
No it was mostly the whole staff Edwards, Hunter, Graham, etc all wanted him and where on board, wanting to do it fast(earlier in the window). Edwards had to talk Klopp into why he was the right guy for the squad. When Klopp was on board everything moved faster.

If we change formation to 4231 or a hybrid of 343 where we do play a No.10 then Wirtz becomes a target..........especially if a certain someone becomes manager.
I like Wirtz but we need more pace.  The league here is quicker than the German one, lots more transitions and speed is huge.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:17:55 am
I like Wirtz but we need more pace.  The league here is quicker than the German one, lots more transitions and speed is huge.

Agreed, he's not what we need.
Why do we need more pace...? He wouldnt be playing in one of the forward positions would he? I dont think he's any slower than Mac or Dom.
