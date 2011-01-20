How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.



Without knowing all the goings on in the background, its difficult to say. We know Diaz was on his way to Spurs before we intervened, you could argue that was down to Klopp. We know Darwin was speaking to United before we intervened. Mac Allister had his pick of clubs last summer. Virgil had his pick of clubs but was swayed by a chippy in Blackpool. Alisson could have gone to Real Madrid or Chelsea. Konate had his pick of clubs. Mane had his pick of clubs. You could probably go on where Liverpool putting in the groundwork and Klopp selling the vision/project made a difference. You could also argue Klopp had been a major factor in most of those players staying for their primes rather than moving on like Suarez did.What we do know is that since Jurgen came weve had a habit of landing most of our top targets and getting them wrapped up quite quickly. Thats not all down to Jurgen, but in a world where we werent the richest we managed to outmanoeuvre a lot of clubs with greater wealth than us. Id like to think a large chunk of that is down to the manager and the powers of his persuasion. Weve all read about Klopps infamous pitches, how if he doesnt get total commitment he will walk away from any player.The good thing for the next manager is were now seen as a serious club. A club that develops talent, that gives players time and the platform to become the best version of themselves. So long as the new appointment is seen as a top manager, I see no reason why that would suddenly change with Klopp gone. If we appoint somebody half baked, that would be when Id worry.