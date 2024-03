How many players have we signed in the Klopp era that wouldn't have come here if Klopp wasn't here? I reckon Thiago is the only definite.



Klopp walks into a room, puts an arm around an opposing player and tells you wow, would love to see you here next season with that grin.... Bet that charm has worked wonders with the likes of Virgil, Becker, Nunez etc and while we can financially compete with nearly every other club out there that Klopp factor is huge. There definitely will be a wee hole there this summer when he goes and while Liverpool FC is bigger than one person, Jurgens departure will send ripples through our immediate plans for the team. Even he took four or five seasons to get things right here to win a title, the next manager will do well to do the same even with the great squad available to him.