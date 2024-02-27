I agree but as I said that break he had will have possibly extended his legs a couple more years.



I'd happily let him leave on a free in 2 years, I think him being around when a new manager comes in will important in a smooth transition (along with other senior pros like Van Dijk, Salah etc.)



Yeah I'd be fine with this too, I know people don't like losing players for free but extending the contract of an older player on big wages comes with risks too. If he were to leave at the end of his current contract he'd be 32, having played a huge amount of football in a very demanding position, and he'd still be on the wages he got back in 2021 (no idea what they are but presumably less than he'd demand for an extension).My preference would be to sign someone able to compete with him for a place, probably let Tsimikas leave if he wants, rotate them a lot to keep both at their best, then if/when Robertson leaves at the end of his contract someone like Beck/Scanlon might be ready to be 2nd choice and get a lot of minutes.It all depends on what Andy wants ultimately, he may prefer to move on when Klopp does, or he might like playing less often to extend his career a bit.