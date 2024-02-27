« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1928 1929 1930 1931 1932 [1933]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2955273 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77280 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:39:37 am
think klopp leaving us in a great position in the summer.
FFP will cut spending we dont need too many new players prices may be lower with sides needing to sell as well
We have no problem whatsoever with FFP. That and the kids we've promoted means that we can go for big signings IF we want.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77281 on: Yesterday at 09:03:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:18:12 am
Tsimikas recently assisted the winning goal in a cup final.

Check out this dude quoting history! 😂




*from Sunday.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77282 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on February 27, 2024, 10:23:08 pm
The Robertson disrespect is on another level. Have a word dickheads.

£30 million as well :D

I think there's a fine line between getting rid of people before they 'lose their legs' and then getting a bit OTT with thinking we should be cashing in on anyone over 30. In the last 18 months we've got rid of Henderson, Fabinho, Ox, Firmino, Milner and Mane who are all in their 30s and we're very likely to be saying bye to Matip, Thiago and Adrian in the summer. Next season the over 30 players we'll have in the squad will be Alisson, Virg, Robbo, Endo and Mo. I think thats absolutely fine. We need some experience. Arsenal are a great example of what can happen with that. Good team, good young players but no experience and that culminated in a bottle job for the ages last season.

Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77283 on: Yesterday at 10:01:17 am »
Robbo just had a fuck off break, I think that's going to help him massively.

He does need to stop going on one man pressing missions into nowhere though, doing 1-2 per game currently leaving us wide open down his channel.

He's still generally class though.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77284 on: Yesterday at 10:32:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:01:17 am
Robbo just had a fuck off break, I think that's going to help him massively.

He does need to stop going on one man pressing missions into nowhere though, doing 1-2 per game currently leaving us wide open down his channel.

He's still generally class though.

This is his biggest weakness. He needs to stop doing it. They just lift the ball over him and they are free down our left.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,158
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77285 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 am »
There migfht be one or two who leave as just like the staff they think maybe it's the end of a project, tis what it is
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77286 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:01:17 am
Robbo just had a fuck off break, I think that's going to help him massively.

He does need to stop going on one man pressing missions into nowhere though, doing 1-2 per game currently leaving us wide open down his channel.

He's still generally class though.

He's absolute class and we love him. I guess the theory is he will decline age 30-34 and that should be on someone elses' dime.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77287 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:18:40 am
He's absolute class and we love him. I guess the theory is he will decline age 30-34 and that should be on someone elses' dime.

I agree but as I said that break he had will have possibly extended his legs a couple more years.

I'd happily let him leave on a free in 2 years, I think him being around when a new manager comes in will important in a smooth transition (along with other senior pros like Van Dijk, Salah etc.)
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77288 on: Yesterday at 02:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:29:01 am
I agree but as I said that break he had will have possibly extended his legs a couple more years.

I'd happily let him leave on a free in 2 years, I think him being around when a new manager comes in will important in a smooth transition (along with other senior pros like Van Dijk, Salah etc.)

Yeah I'd be fine with this too, I know people don't like losing players for free but extending the contract of an older player on big wages comes with risks too. If he were to leave at the end of his current contract he'd be 32, having played a huge amount of football in a very demanding position, and he'd still be on the wages he got back in 2021 (no idea what they are but presumably less than he'd demand for an extension).

My preference would be to sign someone able to compete with him for a place, probably let Tsimikas leave if he wants, rotate them a lot to keep both at their best, then if/when Robertson leaves at the end of his contract someone like Beck/Scanlon might be ready to be 2nd choice and get a lot of minutes.

It all depends on what Andy wants ultimately, he may prefer to move on when Klopp does, or he might like playing less often to extend his career a bit.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77289 on: Yesterday at 02:34:11 pm »
edwards coming back would be great.
i think it will happen too
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77290 on: Yesterday at 02:42:17 pm »
The Return of the King is upon us...
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77291 on: Yesterday at 02:43:10 pm »
A left footed centre half, a number six and a right sided forward.

Reckon that's all we need this summer.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77292 on: Yesterday at 02:47:01 pm »
If Xabi comes, I think we'll look at a six considering how he likes to play with a double pivot. Some pace in the forward line would be nice too.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77293 on: Yesterday at 02:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 02:47:01 pm
If Xabi comes, I think we'll look at a six considering how he likes to play with a double pivot. Some pace in the forward line would be nice too.

Big Mikey needs to boot up his elite wide forward super computer again.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77294 on: Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm »
Johan Bakayoko, wait for your Uncle Mikey my son.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77295 on: Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm »
You can tell he's actually coming back because those briefings to the local patch are pure 'Liverpool in for Player X and officially sign him two hours later' - an absolute Edwards classic.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77296 on: Yesterday at 04:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm
You can tell he's actually coming back because those briefings to the local patch are pure 'Liverpool in for Player X and officially sign him two hours later' - an absolute Edwards classic.
yeah its done. Ornstein said yesterday they were hoping for early march announcement hinted they were trying for edwards too
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77297 on: Yesterday at 04:24:45 pm »
Can't wait for the Athletic long read on how Michael Edwards had been scouting Michael Edwards since he was eight years old  ;D
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77298 on: Yesterday at 06:24:11 pm »
People actually even thinking we should be worried about Robertson. God help us when players get anywhere near 30 as should start worrying about a decline like we saw in Virgil, Salah, Henderson when he was here was awful around 30, we better not tell Endo as we bought him when 30. I wonder why we did that..... Maybe a little experience sprinkled around a young team might be beneficial 🤔
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77299 on: Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm »
Think it's clear that all 30 year olds aren't built the same. Fabinho for example played an incredible amount at a high intensity from a young age, so his decline made sense. Endo on the hand was a late bloomer, so I doubt he ages the same way as Fabinho.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77300 on: Yesterday at 06:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:24:45 pm
Can't wait for the Athletic long read on how Michael Edwards had been scouting Michael Edwards since he was eight years old  ;D

Mickception.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77301 on: Yesterday at 07:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm
Think it's clear that all 30 year olds aren't built the same. Fabinho for example played an incredible amount at a high intensity from a young age, so his decline made sense. Endo on the hand was a late bloomer, so I doubt he ages the same way as Fabinho.
Brazilians tend to decline earlier
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,444
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77302 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm »
I wonder if the inevitable change in mood after klopp goes might see some players looking to move on. Maybe try to recreate the buzz even though they must know it will be futile .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77303 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp on the youngsters:

"Don't forget about this when the transfer window opens."
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,223
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77304 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
Jurgen Klopp on the youngsters:

"Don't forget about this when the transfer window opens."

To be honest, I was expecting for him to say something like this. Our youth setup are obviously doing a great job ...
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77305 on: Today at 01:31:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:34:11 pm
edwards coming back would be great.
i think it will happen too
Any truth in this?
Rumour that he wants FULL CONTROL. What does that mean? CEO?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77306 on: Today at 01:49:19 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:31:32 am
Any truth in this?
Rumour that he wants FULL CONTROL. What does that mean? CEO?

Asking for a 51% ownership stake and at least 3/4 of the Board seats.

Also wants all the money from image rights and Edwards shirt sales.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77307 on: Today at 04:12:08 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:43:10 pm
A left footed centre half, a number six and a right sided forward.

Reckon that's all we need this summer.

We haven't needed a left footed centre half like forever nor will we need one in the summer
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,590
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77308 on: Today at 11:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm
Think it's clear that all 30 year olds aren't built the same.

Yeah I don't really know what people find hard about this a) most players decline post 30 b) some dont decline as fast as others

The problem is there's no way of predicting which is which. You have an opinion on Endo but there's literally no way to know what will happen to him in future years. It's impossible to pick the Schevchenkos from the Lewa's - its not true that you can point to players that start young and say they'll finish early... Messi and Ronaldo both started in their teens and are still playing

Which means that your best bet is - because of the overall decline of the playing population and the inability to predict individual players decline - to minimise your exposure to 30+ year old players 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:38:10 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77309 on: Today at 11:44:16 pm »
I cant think of the many  top players recently who have declined drastically after 30, apart from Hazard probably who was ravaged with persistent ankle injuries and never took care of his body.

Even Neymar was still putting up elite numbers in his last season at PSG.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1928 1929 1930 1931 1932 [1933]   Go Up
« previous next »
 