Depending on the system we play next season of course, I'd say a new left back is becoming a high priority anyway. Tsimikas is good but struggles with the pace and physicality of the league a bit, and Andy should really be getting more chances to rest, particularly given how often he plays for Scotland.
With that in mind selling Robertson would depend on how he feels about having serious competition for his place. If he's happy to play every other game then keep him for a couple of seasons, even if he eventually leaves on a free, if he's not happy then perhaps sell and stick with the new player + Tsimikas.