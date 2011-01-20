If we sold Robertson I would want someone brought in as a replacement - can't say I know many but I do like the look of Grimaldo. Is 28 but not played a lot at the top level so may have more distance in the legs than your usual 28 year old.



What's Hernandez like at AC? And how expensive would he be?



I saw something yesterday about Hernandez costing nearly 100m euros. Might have been designed to scare off Bayern though, who'd been linked following the Davies news.I wouldn't be letting Robbo go unless we had someone we wanted to bring in as first choice. Think a lot will depend on the new managers tactical approach. Was loads of chat in the summer about a LB/LCB hybrid (Colwill, Inacio, Hincapie etc) and that type may be more likely if we go with an Alonso or Amorim.If we were looking for an actual LB rather than a hybrid then someone I think would be on our radar is Ian Maatsen. He's at Dortmund on loan just now from Chelsea and apparently has a £30-35m release clause in his contract. Profiles really nicely and is homegrown too, which is a big plus. It still annoys me that Robbo isn't classed as homegrown due to the rules about Scottish clubs not counting.