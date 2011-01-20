« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
February 26, 2024, 05:40:22 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 26, 2024, 05:13:29 pm
We should give Van den Berg at least one season. Exciting to have so many talented youngsters ready to break through.

Was really impressed with him in the recent Leverkusen game. Lightyears away from the, seemingly, heavy footed teen that first turned up for us. His problem is that Quansah has broken through here and we look to be targeting a left-footed CB in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
February 26, 2024, 06:40:48 pm
Legs:
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February 26, 2024, 05:40:22 pm
Was really impressed with him in the recent Leverkusen game. Lightyears away from the, seemingly, heavy footed teen that first turned up for us. His problem is that Quansah has broken through here and we look to be targeting a left-footed CB in the summer.

That keeps getting said but with Klopp going will that be the case still ?

There also isnt that many left footed CBs around or ones good enough for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
February 26, 2024, 07:16:32 pm
PeterTheRed ...:
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 26, 2024, 05:13:29 pm
We should give Van den Berg at least one season. Exciting to have so many talented youngsters ready to break through.

No doubt that our new manager will have a good look at him in the summer. He has improved a lot this season at Mainz, and he has just turned 22 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
February 26, 2024, 07:27:11 pm
Legs:
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on February 26, 2024, 07:16:32 pm
No doubt that our new manager will have a good look at him in the summer. He has improved a lot this season at Mainz, and he has just turned 22 ...

I agree he looks good and to be fair it wouldnt be the end of the world if we loaned him for another year and possibly the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:52:39 am
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Wasn't it said that Mainz have an option to buy?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Barefoot Doctor:
Not a particularly good source, but Simon Jones at the Mail says Andy Robertson is Bayern's top choice to replace Alphonso Davies who is off to Madrid. I don't think Robbo leaving is as unlikely as others probably think. Only two years left on his deal and will be 30 next month. If we don't plan on offering him an extension (no idea obviously either way) then the chance of a 3/4 year deal at Bayern would surely be tempting. From our perspective, may be a case of letting his legs go on someone else's watch like we did with Gini and Sadio - as cruel as that can sound.

Can't imagine Klopp would be keen on it, but obviously not his decision anymore so will probably come down to the new Sporting Director and the views of the data team on the merits of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:36:31 am
tubby:
I would honestly be tempted if it was a good price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:38:18 am
clinical:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Not a particularly good source, but Simon Jones at the Mail says Andy Robertson is Bayern's top choice to replace Alphonso Davies who is off to Madrid. I don't think Robbo leaving is as unlikely as others probably think. Only two years left on his deal and will be 30 next month. If we don't plan on offering him an extension (no idea obviously either way) then the chance of a 3/4 year deal at Bayern would surely be tempting. From our perspective, may be a case of letting his legs go on someone else's watch like we did with Gini and Sadio - as cruel as that can sound.

Can't imagine Klopp would be keen on it, but obviously not his decision anymore so will probably come down to the new Sporting Director and the views of the data team on the merits of it.

Can see him going if the offer is £35m+ but it's Bayern and will try and get him for £15m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:41:46 am
clinical:
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February 26, 2024, 05:40:22 pm
Was really impressed with him in the recent Leverkusen game. Lightyears away from the, seemingly, heavy footed teen that first turned up for us. His problem is that Quansah has broken through here and we look to be targeting a left-footed CB in the summer.

Yeah can't keep them all, sell either with sell on clause of buy back clause. Would be pure profit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:43:54 am
RedSince86:
£30 million for Robbo, we should snap their hand off.

He's played loads the last 6 years and we could see a Hendo/Fabinho type drop off.

It's going to be such a fascinating summer with hopefully Xabi and seeing the profile of players we'll be signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:49:59 am
lionel_messias:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Not a particularly good source, but Simon Jones at the Mail says Andy Robertson is Bayern's top choice to replace Alphonso Davies who is off to Madrid. I don't think Robbo leaving is as unlikely as others probably think. Only two years left on his deal and will be 30 next month. If we don't plan on offering him an extension (no idea obviously either way) then the chance of a 3/4 year deal at Bayern would surely be tempting. From our perspective, may be a case of letting his legs go on someone else's watch like we did with Gini and Sadio - as cruel as that can sound.

Can't imagine Klopp would be keen on it, but obviously not his decision anymore so will probably come down to the new Sporting Director and the views of the data team on the merits of it.

Would be a sensible move for us, given his age and miles in the legs; fabulous player would get full recognition and thanks for his time.

The type of move that lets us reshape, kind of gradually.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:58:52 am
killer-heels:
I wouldn't sell Robertson. We now have a very young squad and can accommodate a few older players, especially those who are still performing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:12:34 pm
clinical:
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:52 am
I wouldn't sell Robertson. We now have a very young squad and can accommodate a few older players, especially those who are still performing.

Can't let players leave for free though. He's got 2 years left in the summer. Plus not sure he fits in an Alonso or Amorim system who seem like the top two candidates.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:16:01 pm
Schmidt:
Depending on the system we play next season of course, I'd say a new left back is becoming a high priority anyway. Tsimikas is good but struggles with the pace and physicality of the league a bit, and Andy should really be getting more chances to rest, particularly given how often he plays for Scotland.

With that in mind selling Robertson would depend on how he feels about having serious competition for his place. If he's happy to play every other game then keep him for a couple of seasons, even if he eventually leaves on a free, if he's not happy then perhaps sell and stick with the new player + Tsimikas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:22:44 pm
clinical:
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:16:01 pm
Depending on the system we play next season of course, I'd say a new left back is becoming a high priority anyway. Tsimikas is good but struggles with the pace and physicality of the league a bit, and Andy should really be getting more chances to rest, particularly given how often he plays for Scotland.

With that in mind selling Robertson would depend on how he feels about having serious competition for his place. If he's happy to play every other game then keep him for a couple of seasons, even if he eventually leaves on a free, if he's not happy then perhaps sell and stick with the new player + Tsimikas.

We also have Owen Beck. One of Tsimikas or Robbo should probably leave depending on offers. However if neither end up leaving it's not exactly terrible situation either. But would free up some cash/wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:29:36 pm
Schmidt:
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:44 pm
We also have Owen Beck. One of Tsimikas or Robbo should probably leave depending on offers. However if neither end up leaving it's not exactly terrible situation either. But would free up some cash/wages.

Yeah we'd probably be a little stacked but I don't think it'd be a huge problem. Beck could probably do with a Championship or lower PL loan move next season anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm
Stockholm Syndrome:
If we sold Robertson I would want someone brought in as a replacement - can't say I know many but I do like the look of Grimaldo. Is 28 but not played a lot at the top level so may have more distance in the legs than your usual 28 year old.

What's Hernandez like at AC? And how expensive would he be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:39:41 pm
Magix:
The leftback situation for next season would depend on these three things I'd imagine: How the new manager uses his leftback, how Robbo adjusts to his more managed minutes (which depends on the previous point), and how much further along is Beck in his development (that is, can Beck do a Bradley next season?)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:52:17 pm
MonsLibpool:
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:54 am
£30 million for Robbo, we should snap their hand off.

He's played loads the last 6 years and we could see a Hendo/Fabinho type drop off.

It's going to be such a fascinating summer with hopefully Xabi and seeing the profile of players we'll be signing.
Ge's still got it and he's still a key player. £60m or they should fuck off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm
Barefoot Doctor:
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm
If we sold Robertson I would want someone brought in as a replacement - can't say I know many but I do like the look of Grimaldo. Is 28 but not played a lot at the top level so may have more distance in the legs than your usual 28 year old.

What's Hernandez like at AC? And how expensive would he be?

I saw something yesterday about Hernandez costing nearly 100m euros. Might have been designed to scare off Bayern though, who'd been linked following the Davies news.

I wouldn't be letting Robbo go unless we had someone we wanted to bring in as first choice. Think a lot will depend on the new managers tactical approach. Was loads of chat in the summer about a LB/LCB hybrid (Colwill, Inacio, Hincapie etc) and that type may be more likely if we go with an Alonso or Amorim.

If we were looking for an actual LB rather than a hybrid then someone I think would be on our radar is Ian Maatsen. He's at Dortmund on loan just now from Chelsea and apparently has a £30-35m release clause in his contract. Profiles really nicely and is homegrown too, which is a big plus. It still annoys me that Robbo isn't classed as homegrown due to the rules about Scottish clubs not counting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:15:19 pm
MD1990:
Robinson at Fulham would be a decent signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm
jckliew:
Next question in this thread is Who will follow Klopp out of the club?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:17:31 pm
clinical:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm
I saw something yesterday about Hernandez costing nearly 100m euros. Might have been designed to scare off Bayern though, who'd been linked following the Davies news.

I wouldn't be letting Robbo go unless we had someone we wanted to bring in as first choice. Think a lot will depend on the new managers tactical approach. Was loads of chat in the summer about a LB/LCB hybrid (Colwill, Inacio, Hincapie etc) and that type may be more likely if we go with an Alonso or Amorim.

If we were looking for an actual LB rather than a hybrid then someone I think would be on our radar is Ian Maatsen. He's at Dortmund on loan just now from Chelsea and apparently has a £30-35m release clause in his contract. Profiles really nicely and is homegrown too, which is a big plus. It still annoys me that Robbo isn't classed as homegrown due to the rules about Scottish clubs not counting.
Maatsen would be okay if it didn't mean chelsea getting out of ffp trouble. But i guess someone will buy him. ait-nouri also a good option depending how we want to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm
No666:
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:44 pm
We also have Owen Beck. One of Tsimikas or Robbo should probably leave depending on offers. However if neither end up leaving it's not exactly terrible situation either. But would free up some cash/wages.
And Luke Chambers, who - the last I heard - was doing well at Wigan. Tsimikas is that rarity, a really good back-up who's prepared to remain a really good back-up. Also, bessie of Mo so adds to the squad harmony. I'd be really tempted to sell Robbo if that report is true. Henderson and Fabinho's last season has left scars for those of us who had to watch them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm
Samie:
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm
Next question in this thread is Who will follow Klopp out of the club?

Anyone who the new SD and new manager don't want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:37:10 pm
Draex:
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm
Anyone who the new SD and new manager don't want.

Off you go Samie!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:23:08 pm
Agent99:
The Robertson disrespect is on another level. Have a word dickheads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Garlic Red:
Simon Jones really is a diabolical source, he calls his gossip column transfer confidential whens hes essentially the Mails version of Indy Kaila.

Id definitely keep Robertson, we can all say Klopp held on to some players for too long and maybe theyre correct, but Robbos valuable for culture, hes a captain and someone who sets standards. If any of the full backs leave this summer it should be Kostas. Robbos got plenty of years still in him. Id take Robinson from Fulham. Theo Hernandez is brilliant but not great defensively and hell cost big money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:22:51 pm
Schmidt:
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Simon Jones really is a diabolical source, he calls his gossip column transfer confidential whens hes essentially the Mails version of Indy Kaila.

Id definitely keep Robertson, we can all say Klopp held on to some players for too long and maybe theyre correct, but Robbos valuable for culture, hes a captain and someone who sets standards. If any of the full backs leave this summer it should be Kostas. Robbos got plenty of years still in him. Id take Robinson from Fulham. Theo Hernandez is brilliant but not great defensively and hell cost big money.

I think competition for Robertson is a must, if only to ease the burden on him playing every game, but then that raises the question of whether he's comfortable with that. Henderson looked determined to find his form again this season, only to agitate for a move as soon as it was clear he wouldn't be first choice. That's not to say Andy wouldn't be first choice if we did sign someone, but we'd want to rotate them to keep both players fresh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm
RedG13:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Not a particularly good source, but Simon Jones at the Mail says Andy Robertson is Bayern's top choice to replace Alphonso Davies who is off to Madrid. I don't think Robbo leaving is as unlikely as others probably think. Only two years left on his deal and will be 30 next month. If we don't plan on offering him an extension (no idea obviously either way) then the chance of a 3/4 year deal at Bayern would surely be tempting. From our perspective, may be a case of letting his legs go on someone else's watch like we did with Gini and Sadio - as cruel as that can sound.

Can't imagine Klopp would be keen on it, but obviously not his decision anymore so will probably come down to the new Sporting Director and the views of the data team on the merits of it.
It would be very smart to Sell an 30 year old LB who has a lot of minutes under him with like 2 years left and either bring in a replacement or trust Tsimikas and the young players coming through.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:43:28 pm
G Richards:
Lets see what the new manager thinks. If Robbo stays, great, as he is a smashing player.

The new manager wont make wholesale changes as we have a great squad, but it stands to reason that he will make at least a couple of changes as any manager would want to put their own stamp on it. Arguably if Alonso wanted a back three - so someone like Hinacapie was looked at, then someone like Robbo might see their situation change.

Im holding it all loosely. It wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if we see one or two players exit who we might not like to see go, but the new manager will tweak his team accordingly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
classycarra:
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:15:19 pm
Robinson at Fulham would be a decent signing
No he wouldn't, he's pretty rubbish with the ball. Athlete first and foremost
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:10:12 am
Boaty McBoatface:
Robbo hasn't lost his legs. He just needs a quality rotation option so he can rest some matches. At the moment, Kloppo would rather play Joe than Kostas in his place. Then there's Owen Beck coming through. Under the current management, I could see Kostas being moved on before Robbo.

But we also know that change is coming, and what the new manager will want from his fullbacks remains to be seen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:13:49 am
Sangria:
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:10:12 am
Robbo hasn't lost his legs. He just needs a quality rotation option so he can rest some matches. At the moment, Kloppo would rather play Joe than Kostas in his place. Then there's Owen Beck coming through. Under the current management, I could see Kostas being moved on before Robbo.

But we also know that change is coming, and what the new manager will want from his fullbacks remains to be seen.

A bit harsh. Tsimikas was injured for a while after a maniac went in two footed on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:15:30 am
Boaty McBoatface:
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:13:49 am
A bit harsh. Tsimikas was injured for a while after a maniac went in two footed on him.
Fair comment.
